Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Yaniza Discusses Her New Song, Upcoming Shows, and Much MoreMeikhelNew York City, NY
Chris Pine ‘disassociating’ in Harry Styles interview goes viral
Chris Pine is quickly becoming the king of the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. The actor has been spotted playing middleman for the cast and crew – which includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde – both on the red carpet and in the theater for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Amid all the ongoing drama, an interview has gone viral that shows Pine, 42, seemingly “disassociating” while Styles, 28, answers a reporter’s question. “I think, you know, my favorite thing about the movie is that it feels like a… movie,” Styles says in the clip, while Pine stares...
Chris Pine clarifies Harry Styles spit speculation once and for all
That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days
On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Paris Hilton Calls Aunt Kyle Richards 'So Unkind' After 'RHOBH' Dustup
During the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Richards was seen dismissing her sister, Kathy Hilton, as she touted her tequila line.
Lea Michele Will Be Missing Some "Funny Girl" Performances Due To "Early Signs And Symptoms Of COVID"
"Julie [Benko] is going to crush it today as Fanny — as are all of our amazing understudies who have stepped up so incredibly this week while we battle a very intense COVID outbreak in our theater."
Mystery Woman May Have Conclusive Footage of Harry Styles Chris Pine 'Spit'
The internet has been rocked by footage showing Styles allegedly "spitting" on "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Pine.
Chris Pine's Reps State That Harry Styles Did Not Actually Spit On Him At The "Don't Worry Darling" Venice Film Festival Premiere
Maybe — just maybe — the entire internet can get some peace and quiet on this topic, for a little bit at least.
Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll On The Lips While Celebrating ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ In Venice: Watch
There were plenty of emotions – and bodily fluids – flying during the Don’t Worry Darling screening at the Venice Film Festival, courtesy of one Harry Styles. If Harry, 28, wasn’t allegedly gobbing on his costar, Chris Pine, he was swapping spit with his other costar, Nick Kroll. Actually, things didn’t get that wet and wild between Nick, 44, and Harry, but the two did share a kiss after the viewing. As the audience gave the film a standing ovation, Nick – in an electric blue jacket – embraced Harry, and the “Watermelon Sugar” kissed the Big Mouth creator on the lips.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Lead Hollywood Epic 'Babylon'
Paramount Pictures has offered a first look at Babylon, one of its biggest movies this year from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle. Babylon is described as an original epic set in the 1920s leading up to Hollywood’s Golden Age. During that euphoric period, Los Angeles was building up to become a bustling metropolis and the industry was transitioning away from silent films. “The basic idea was just to do a big, epic, multicharacter movie, set in these early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when both of these things were coming into what we now think of them as,” Chazelle tells Vanity Fair.
Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 10, As She Picks Him Up From School
School days! Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her youngest child Samuel after a day of hitting the books on Tuesday, September 6. The actress, 50, held her son’s hand as she helped carry his backpack. The mom and son duo looked like they were having a nice time together on their walk back from school.
Video of Trump Defying Royal Protocol When Meeting Queen Resurfaces
Those revisiting the incident from Trump's visit to the U.K. in 2018 branded him a "worldwide embarrassment" for his actions.
'My Policeman' Director Fully Understood Harry Styles' Star Power When Casting News Got Out
Harry Styles is on a roll! After Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling made it big during the Venice Film Festival garnering a five-minute-long standing ovation by the audience, his next feature Michael Grandage’s My Policeman is set to debut at Toronto International Film Festival. Styles stars opposite David Dawson and Emma Corrin in this period romance drama, that touches upon the taboo of homosexuality in 1950s Britain. In a new chat with THR, Grandage reveals what lead to Styles casting in his latest feature.
Lea Michele: First Images, Video Of ‘Funny Girl’ Debut, Broadway Curtain Call
As you might have heard, Lea Michele made her Funny Girl debut last night, taking the stage at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre to six standing ovations, a bouquet of white roses and through plenty of curtain call tears. Among those in attendance at the performance – which also marked the debut of Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, the role Jane Lynch originated in this revival – were Drew Barrymore, Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr., Ryan Murphy, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Zachary Quinto, Lee Pace and fashion designer Thom Browne. Check out the first-performance and curtain call photos and a video below,...
Harry Styles Jokes About ‘Spitting’ On Chris Pine While Performing In NYC
While performing in New York City on Sept. 7, Harry Styles joked about the bizarre claim that he spit on Chris Pine while promoting Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival. “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine,” Harry told the crowd, while gushing about how excited he was to be back in New York City. His joke was in reference to a viral video from Venice, where fans thought that Harry was spitting on Chris as he sat down next to him at the premiere screening of their upcoming movie.
Chris Pine Appears to Have Astral-Projected Out of His Body at the Venice Film Festival
Ironically, the star of the Don't Worry Darling press tour and Venice Film Festival premiere seems to be the man who most looks like he's actively willing his consciousness to leave its current state. Images, videos, and memes of Chris Pine apparently dissociating in press junket interviews and panels, and on the red carpet have all of the internet saying, “Same.”
EXCLUSIVE: Showdown in Bel Air: Jerry Hall prepares to reunite with ex-husband Rupert Murdoch as she arrives at his $35M vineyard - just weeks after finalizing their multi-million dollar divorce
Jerry Hall was spotted arriving at her ex husband Rupert Murdoch's $35M vineyard in Bel Air on Wednesday after the former married couple finalized their divorce last month. The 66-year-old former supermodel looked glamorous wearing oversized Gucci sunglasses and a red lip as she was driven into the sprawling estate in a Jeep SUV.
‘Frail but smiley’: Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister.While waiting for Ms Truss to arrive at the Queen’s Highland retreat, Barlow took some portraits, which would turn out to be the last.In true British style, there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six
An influencer whose “hilarious” meeting with the Queen aged six made newspaper headlines 20 years ago has said the “wholesome and wonderful experience” showed her she “can do anything”.Katie Meehan, now 26, was chosen to represent St Joseph’s Primary School when the Queen visited Jarrow, Tyne and Wear, in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee – and stepped up to offer the monarch a bouquet of flowers.In an awkward moment photographed by the PA news agency, Ms Meehan stepped the wrong way, causing the head of state to laugh and landing a prime spot in the Shields Gazette about her...
