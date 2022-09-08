Read full article on original website
Couple Showing 'No Interest' in Their Grandkids Slammed by Internet
Children with a high level of grandparent involvement in their lives had fewer emotional and behavioral problems, a University of Oxford study says.
Mom Banning Sister From Babysitting for Breaking Screen-Time Rules Slammed
"What I don't understand is why she doesn't care about how screen time affects him," raged the mom in the now-viral Mumsnet post.
Single Dad Slammed for Complaints Over Good-Natured Nanny: 'Just Shut Up'
"Idk what you're even complaining about," one commenter quipped. "This woman is literally Mary Poppins."
Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend
Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
Viral video of a racist rant led people to threaten the wrong business. The owner blames Google.
Editor's note: This story contains racist epithets that could be offensive to some readers. On June 13, Iris Mejia was trying to take a nap. She had called out of work because she felt sick and wanted to get some rest from the daily duties of running her salon, Beauty Bar Orlando in Florida.
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
Horror as baby is snatched from supermarket trolley after mum turns her back for ten seconds
A horrified mum has shared the CCTV footage of the moment her baby girl was lifted from her supermarket trolley after turning her back for a second to pick up some groceries. Danielle Wolff had been food shopping with her eight-month-old daughter at a Spar store in Alberton, South Africa, when an employee took her child from the trolley and walked off.
Dad Praised for Telling New Wife She Comes Second to His Daughter: 'Insult'
The father admitted that the comment left his wife upset and crying after an argument with his 14-year-old daughter.
What IS that? Drivers are baffled by hi-tech device popping up on the roads of an Australian state
A new hi-tech device hanging over roads across Australia has left many drivers confused - but for anyone that's received a fine for using their phone while driving, the camera is all-too familiar. The mobile phone detection cameras, found across NSW, are used to target drivers illegally using their devices...
'Selfish' Husband Spending Inheritance on Car, Friends-Only Trip Dragged
"To be treating himself and not doing anything for you is really pretty mean," said one reply on the viral Mumsnet post.
Mom Claiming Friend Was Holding Her 'Ransom' on Trip Divides Internet
The mother said she wanted a three-day girls' trip to come to an end so she could head home.
'Passive-Aggressive' Note Aimed at Woman Smoking in Yard Splits Internet
Some Reddit users suggested that the woman find a compromise with her neighbor about when she can smoke.
Man Kicking Out Sister After Baby Loss for 'Berating' Pregnant Wife Praised
The brother claimed that he found his wife crying in the living room, stressed over the sister's actions toward her.
Huskies 'Mad' Over Not Being Allowed on Bed Has Internet in Stitches
The seemingly well-behaved dogs were heard howling away, appearing to be unhappy with the "new arrangement" in a viral video.
Debate as Dad of 3 Makes Eldest Son Sole Inheritor of House: 'Only Right'
The man says his ex-wife revisited his will and that she was angry when she discovered her two children will not get any share of the home.
Man Accused of Making Wife 'Look Crazy' at Housewarming Defended Online
The dispute centered on a note wife left in guest bathroom the in question man had failed to remove.
Soon-to-Be Stepmom Backed After Leaving Partner's Sons 'Unattended' in Pool
"I don't think you were wrong," one commenter assured. "However, now you know to treat them like young children."
Woman Slammed for Suggesting Partner Go No Contact with Young Son
"Pretty sure neglect requires you to still be (somewhat) present," one user commented. "This is straight up abandonment."
Flooding on Cruise Captured in Dramatic Video Prompts Comparison to Titanic
"Bro...where's Jack, he'll give you a whole float," a TikTok viewer wrote.
Sister Defended for Refusing to Get 'Very Large' Tattoo Of Late Niece
"Even taking her grief into account, insisting that someone else permanently mark their body is way out of line," one commenter noted.
