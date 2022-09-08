Read full article on original website
Related
Doorbell Camera Capturing Man's Final Selfie With Beloved Dog Breaks Hearts
"This video will be cherished forever," said the dog's owner of the precious footage.
Cat's Reaction to Seeing Hyenas in 'The Lion King' Has Internet In Stitches
Some thought the cat's "survival skills" were kicking in, but others wonder if he was having "flashbacks" to a previous life.
deseret.com
Bear gives man high-five in viral video
In a viral video with 5.5 million views, a group of three bears are gathered together on the side of the road. One of the bears tentatively walks up to a car where a man is holding out his hand for a high-five. The bear keeps coming closer and closer until he gives him a high-five! The bear then walks away calmly and rejoins his group.
Ring Camera Captures Hilarious Moment "Clumsy" Dog Falls off Table
The TikTok video, watched by more than 2 million people, has the caption "too relaxed," though German shepherd puppies are known for being clumsy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Husky adorably captured howling along with 'Zootopia' in viral video
Wolf or dog? An internet-star husky was captured in an online video howling along to "Zootopia." In a clip posted to TikTok by @zeusthehuskyy1, which has amassed over 13 million views and 3 million "likes," the dog can be seen watching 19 seconds of his "favorite movie." "Wanted to see...
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Swing Ride Crashes to Ground at Theme Park in Terrifying Viral Video
At least 15 people were reportedly injured when the 500-feet ride plunged to the ground.
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dramatic video shows a heroic 3-year-old girl saving her younger sister from drowning in a pool
Let this be a warning for parents.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
The picture that is worth more than a thousand words: Gut-wrenching image shows 15-year-old boy with terminal cancer comforting sobbing younger brother after telling him that he is going to die
A gut-wrenching image that shows a 15-year-old boy who is suffering from terminal cancer comfort his sobbing brother after telling him that his life is going to end soon has left many people on the internet in tears. The teen, named Ian, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a type of...
Watch horrifying moment shark savages diver in chilling Red Sea footage as terrified victim screams for help
THIS is the horrifying moment a shark savaged a diver in the Red Sea. A terrifying scream can be heard from ten metres under the water as the white tip tore at the man's leg, filling the water with blood. The horror footage was shot in 2018 by diver Dan...
I had to be resuscitated ’30 times’ after I was spiked on first night out since becoming mum – it was terrifying
A MUM was resuscitated "30 times" after she was spiked on her first night out since giving birth - her husband thought she was dying. Tammie-Michelle Edwards was excited to hit the town in Lancaster earlier this month but was traumatised to wake up in hospital the next morning. The...
Horror pic shows boy just moments before he drowns in swimming pool as adults don’t notice him for over a minute
A HORROR pic shows a boy jumping into a swimming pool just moments before he drowned - without anyone noticing. The tragic youngster was submerged underwater for over a minute at the facility in the city of Lianyuan, China, on August 14. Despite diving into the water that was already...
I shoved my bag at him and ran into the toilet stall. Afterwards, he put his arms around me
I’m the least romantic person I know. I don’t believe in soulmates or the “one”. I think we can fall in love with anyone and then we’re left to our devices to make it work. Given my realistic outlook on love, my overly romantic boyfriend,...
Man Slammed for Putting Dead Fish in Woman Who Can't Smell's Bedroom
One user questioned, "How can he think a) this prank is any good and b) pranking someone he barely knows is appropriate? Is he 13?"
How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death
Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
92-year-old woman swears by £2 cream to keep her looking decades younger
Looking at her, you would never guess that Joan Woodhouse was 92 years old. After her granddaughter set up a TikTok account for her, Joan's followers have been dying to know the secret to her youthful looks - and this nonagenarian isn't about to gatekeep. It turns out that Joan...
Buh-Bye, Bigot! Wicked White Man Fired From His Job After Drunken, Racist, Homophobic Rant Aboard Airplane
A white man named Zachary Easterly was fired from his chemical engineer job at GlaxoSmithKline after a racist homophobic rant on plane
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
959M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0