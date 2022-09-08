ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

deseret.com

Bear gives man high-five in viral video

In a viral video with 5.5 million views, a group of three bears are gathered together on the side of the road. One of the bears tentatively walks up to a car where a man is holding out his hand for a high-five. The bear keeps coming closer and closer until he gives him a high-five! The bear then walks away calmly and rejoins his group.
TODAY.com

Husky adorably captured howling along with 'Zootopia' in viral video

Wolf or dog? An internet-star husky was captured in an online video howling along to "Zootopia." In a clip posted to TikTok by @zeusthehuskyy1, which has amassed over 13 million views and 3 million "likes," the dog can be seen watching 19 seconds of his "favorite movie." "Wanted to see...
Daily Mail

The picture that is worth more than a thousand words: Gut-wrenching image shows 15-year-old boy with terminal cancer comforting sobbing younger brother after telling him that he is going to die

A gut-wrenching image that shows a 15-year-old boy who is suffering from terminal cancer comfort his sobbing brother after telling him that his life is going to end soon has left many people on the internet in tears. The teen, named Ian, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a type of...
Daily Mail

How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death

Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Newsweek

Newsweek

