20 dogs, one kitten rescued by Animal Charity in Youngstown
Twenty dogs and a kitten were all rescued by Animal Charity of Ohio in Youngstown Thursday afternoon. The animals were rescued from a home on Early Road on the city's east side. Animal Charity Coordinator, Jane MacMurchy tells 21 News that the property was in complete disarray, was covered in trash and had a lot of broken down vehicles and overgrown land.
140-year-old barn being rebuilt after fire in Columbiana County
First News brought you the story of Whiteleather Farms in July. A fire burned down three of their barns, one of which was over 140 years old. Now, they are already rebuilding.
Police departments issue warning due to car thefts
Local police are running into issues with vehicles being stolen lately, and they say a lot of the crimes are crimes of opportunity.
Dog pound volunteers' services limited amid contract dispute
Volunteers at the Trumbull County dog pound have been instrumental in daily operations for years and especially as of late. Normally, unpaid volunteers assist with cleaning and feeding dogs if the shelter is short-staffed, as well as assist emergency trips to the vet if a warden isn't available. They often transport dogs to and from training, while assisting with training.
Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The home of a family of five suffered heavy damage after it caught on fire. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township at around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Slippery Rock Township’s fire chief, Charles Peak, said...
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
PSP: $3,000 in tools stolen from U-Haul
Troopers were called to Delaware Road in Delaware Township just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
ODOT: Road reopens after crash in Mahoning County
State Route 165 just west of State Route 45 was reopened after a crash Saturday morning.
Driver reports $10,800 cigarette theft at Niles drive-thru
Police are trying to find three suspects after a delivery driver said they stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes meant for delivery to a Niles convenience store. A driver for a Wheeling, WV-based convenience store distributor told police that two men jumped on his truck Thursday morning as he was making a delivery to the EZ Stop & Drive-thru on North Main Street.
Mahoning County official cited for OVI
A Mahoning County official is facing a charge of OVI following a traffic stop in Struthers Thursday night.
Golf scramble to benefit girl with rare condition
Warren F.O.P. #34 members are using their golf outing to help a little girl diagnosed with a rare neurogenetic condition.
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
Faces Lounge in Newton Falls cited for numerous gambling violations, four arrested
Agents of the Ohio Investigative Unit conducted a raid at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls on Thursday, citing the bar for numerous gambling violations and arresting four suspects. The bar was hit with a total of 25 gambling violations and a 26th violation for giving away alcohol as a prize....
Suspect charged for 2019 rape of minor in North Jackson
A Cincinnati area man has been charged with the rape of a minor in North Jackson. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in August of 2019, a female minor told an employee at Truck World in North Jackson that she had been raped. Troopers say the incident occurred inside a commercial truck on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound on Bailey Road.
Court date set for Youngstown woman charged with animal abuse
On Wednesday, a 24-year-old Youngstown woman was arraigned on cruelty to animals charges, a fifth-degree felony, and abandoned animals, a second-degree misdemeanor, in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. A $5,000 bond was set for Rayne Lynn Dunmire, appearing via video arraignment, and a court date of November 7 was set...
Boardman Save a Lot reopens after weekend flood
After spending five days cleaning up the soggy mess left by last weekend’s heavy rainfall, the Save A Lot on Route 224 in Boardman is open for business again. The store reopened Friday after being shut down on Saturday when storms brought flooding to the parking lot and store’s interior.
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure
The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
