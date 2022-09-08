ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

WFMJ.com

20 dogs, one kitten rescued by Animal Charity in Youngstown

Twenty dogs and a kitten were all rescued by Animal Charity of Ohio in Youngstown Thursday afternoon. The animals were rescued from a home on Early Road on the city's east side. Animal Charity Coordinator, Jane MacMurchy tells 21 News that the property was in complete disarray, was covered in trash and had a lot of broken down vehicles and overgrown land.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Dog pound volunteers' services limited amid contract dispute

Volunteers at the Trumbull County dog pound have been instrumental in daily operations for years and especially as of late. Normally, unpaid volunteers assist with cleaning and feeding dogs if the shelter is short-staffed, as well as assist emergency trips to the vet if a warden isn't available. They often transport dogs to and from training, while assisting with training.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Driver reports $10,800 cigarette theft at Niles drive-thru

Police are trying to find three suspects after a delivery driver said they stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes meant for delivery to a Niles convenience store. A driver for a Wheeling, WV-based convenience store distributor told police that two men jumped on his truck Thursday morning as he was making a delivery to the EZ Stop & Drive-thru on North Main Street.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect charged for 2019 rape of minor in North Jackson

A Cincinnati area man has been charged with the rape of a minor in North Jackson. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in August of 2019, a female minor told an employee at Truck World in North Jackson that she had been raped. Troopers say the incident occurred inside a commercial truck on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound on Bailey Road.
NORTH JACKSON, OH
WFMJ.com

Court date set for Youngstown woman charged with animal abuse

On Wednesday, a 24-year-old Youngstown woman was arraigned on cruelty to animals charges, a fifth-degree felony, and abandoned animals, a second-degree misdemeanor, in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. A $5,000 bond was set for Rayne Lynn Dunmire, appearing via video arraignment, and a court date of November 7 was set...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Save a Lot reopens after weekend flood

After spending five days cleaning up the soggy mess left by last weekend’s heavy rainfall, the Save A Lot on Route 224 in Boardman is open for business again. The store reopened Friday after being shut down on Saturday when storms brought flooding to the parking lot and store’s interior.
BOARDMAN, OH
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line

Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure

The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

