Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Has Her Beyhive Buzzing After Dropping Surprise ‘I’m That Girl’ Teaser

The Renaissance visuals are coming — for real, for real. After dropping her LP with only a few stills to give fans the chance to “be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Beyoncé is ready to give her Beyhive the colorful glam, looks, and visual art that they’ve come to expect from their Queen Bey. On Friday, Beyoncé released what she titled ” I’M THAT GIRL (Official Teaser)” — a teaser for what will be either the long-form visual to accompany the album or a music video for “I’m That Girl.” Or, perhaps the visual for Renaissance is called “I’m That Girl?” We’re...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Russ Reflects on Facing Hardships and Pursuing Music on New Single “That Was Me”

Russ has chronicled the adversity he has faced on the way to becoming a successful music artist on a new single. The rapper and singer began teaching himself how to produce at fourteen years old, eventually recording his first song at eighteen. In the ensuing decade, Russ dropped several mixtapes before going platinum in 2017 with his twelfth studio album, There’s Really a Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Teyana Taylor review – jaw-dropping farewell from singer leaving too soon

At 31, Teyana Taylor is one of pop’s youngest retirees. In late 2020, the Harlem-born singer and dancer announced that she was stepping back from the music industry, worn down by nearly 15 years of feeling undervalued by her record labels – first Pharrell’s Interscope imprint Star Trak, and later Kanye West’s record label Good Music. Two years later, Taylor is finally bringing her farewell tour – The Last Rose Petal 2 – to London. For the sold-out audience packed into Brixton Academy on Sunday night, it’s less a reason to commiserate than an opportunity to celebrate an artist who, in spite of everything, has still managed to release two of the best R&B albums in recent memory – the West-produced KTSE from 2018 and 2020’s The Album.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

600 Breezy Mourns His Girlfriend’s Death: ‘The Best 2 Years of My Life’

Chicago rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Raven Jackson. Hitting Instagram, Breezy released a message to his late lover alongside a set of images. “Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us,” 600Breezy wrote. “I was coming back home I promised you I would. You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome.”
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"

Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
CELEBRITIES

