Beyoncé Has Her Beyhive Buzzing After Dropping Surprise ‘I’m That Girl’ Teaser
The Renaissance visuals are coming — for real, for real. After dropping her LP with only a few stills to give fans the chance to “be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Beyoncé is ready to give her Beyhive the colorful glam, looks, and visual art that they’ve come to expect from their Queen Bey. On Friday, Beyoncé released what she titled ” I’M THAT GIRL (Official Teaser)” — a teaser for what will be either the long-form visual to accompany the album or a music video for “I’m That Girl.” Or, perhaps the visual for Renaissance is called “I’m That Girl?” We’re...
M.I.A teases new music with Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj; singer wants to drop the album in September
M.I.A. took social media to announce her upcoming album MATA. In addition to being her first for Island Records, the project will include her recently released track “The One.” Her song “Stand Up” from Netflix’s Never Have I Ever is also expected to part. Although MATA doesn’t have...
Russ Reflects on Facing Hardships and Pursuing Music on New Single “That Was Me”
Russ has chronicled the adversity he has faced on the way to becoming a successful music artist on a new single. The rapper and singer began teaching himself how to produce at fourteen years old, eventually recording his first song at eighteen. In the ensuing decade, Russ dropped several mixtapes before going platinum in 2017 with his twelfth studio album, There’s Really a Wolf.
Teyana Taylor review – jaw-dropping farewell from singer leaving too soon
At 31, Teyana Taylor is one of pop’s youngest retirees. In late 2020, the Harlem-born singer and dancer announced that she was stepping back from the music industry, worn down by nearly 15 years of feeling undervalued by her record labels – first Pharrell’s Interscope imprint Star Trak, and later Kanye West’s record label Good Music. Two years later, Taylor is finally bringing her farewell tour – The Last Rose Petal 2 – to London. For the sold-out audience packed into Brixton Academy on Sunday night, it’s less a reason to commiserate than an opportunity to celebrate an artist who, in spite of everything, has still managed to release two of the best R&B albums in recent memory – the West-produced KTSE from 2018 and 2020’s The Album.
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Rachel Wattley Posted Her Mug Shot On Instagram After Her Arrest
Rapper 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Rachel Wattley, also known as Jade online, is not hiding her arrest Sunday night. She posted her mug shot on her Instagram story Monday evening, confirming had been to jail. The Miami Herald reports that she was taken in by the Miami-Dade County Police after a verbal...
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She and Pardison Fontaine ‘Sharpen Each Other’ in Their Relationship
Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'Traumazine,' sharing some information about her relationship with Pardison Fontaine in the process.
Ari Fletcher Reveals Breakup With Moneybagg Yo After Tweeting She’s Paid And Single
Ari Fletcher shared on Twitter that she is a single woman. She and Moneybagg Yo had been dating since 2019.
Actress Gina Torres Explains Why She Felt Trapped Being A Latina Woman In African American Roles
Afro-Latina actress Gina Torres is opening up about her struggles in Hollywood and how she often felt pigeonholed when it came to the kind of roles she was offered. The Bronx-native, who is the daughter of Cuban parents, says that as an actress she felt like she had “no place” in the Hollywood world, in a conversation with Suggest.
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
600 Breezy Mourns His Girlfriend’s Death: ‘The Best 2 Years of My Life’
Chicago rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Raven Jackson. Hitting Instagram, Breezy released a message to his late lover alongside a set of images. “Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us,” 600Breezy wrote. “I was coming back home I promised you I would. You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome.”
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
Usher Brings Tevin Campbell Out To Perform "Can We Talk" In Las Vegas: Watch
As he settles back into his second-ever venture of hosting a residency in Las Vegas, Usher looks to be giving audience members the performance of a lifetime, as well as a host of special guests joining him on stage. After kicking things off at Park MGM's Dolby Live on August...
LISTEN: Eminem earns first No. 1 song on Billboard's Christian chart
Rapper Eminem has earned Billboard's recognition for No. 1 song over 20 years since he released his first album, this time on the Christian chart.
