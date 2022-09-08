At 31, Teyana Taylor is one of pop’s youngest retirees. In late 2020, the Harlem-born singer and dancer announced that she was stepping back from the music industry, worn down by nearly 15 years of feeling undervalued by her record labels – first Pharrell’s Interscope imprint Star Trak, and later Kanye West’s record label Good Music. Two years later, Taylor is finally bringing her farewell tour – The Last Rose Petal 2 – to London. For the sold-out audience packed into Brixton Academy on Sunday night, it’s less a reason to commiserate than an opportunity to celebrate an artist who, in spite of everything, has still managed to release two of the best R&B albums in recent memory – the West-produced KTSE from 2018 and 2020’s The Album.

