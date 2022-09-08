Kamari Lassiter has the perfect mindset following first Georgia football start

Save for one rather questionable penalty, Kamari Lassiter didn’t have his name called much on Saturday. That’s a very positive sign for a player making his first career start.

Lassiter finished the game with three tackles, playing a key role in Georgia’s 49-3 win over the Oregon Ducks. Lassiter though isn’t fully satisfied with how he performed on Saturday, which largely explains why he earned the starting nod in the first place.

“I played okay,” Lassiter told reporters on Tuesday. “I feel like I can do a lot better, though.”

