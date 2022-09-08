Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
NECN
Boston School Buses Fall Short of State Timeliness Requirement: Report
Students in Boston Public Schools haven't even been back at school for a week yet, but many of them are apparently already arriving tardy. On the first day of school, half of buses were on time, according to data provided by the district. That's improved each day since rising to 73% on time for Monday, the third day of the school year.
NECN
Package Delivered to Northeastern University Detonated as it Was Opened, School Officials Say
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a package delivered to a building at Northeastern University exploded when it was opened, school officials confirmed. Northeastern University said the package was delivered to Holmes Hall on Leon Street around 7 p.m. and detonated when a staff member opened...
NECN
Anonymous Bomb Threat at Quincy High School, Students Evacuated
All students at Quincy High School have been evacuated because of a bomb threat called in Tuesday morning, police say. The threat was made anonymously at 8:02 a.m., Quincy police said. Police were investigating and working with Quincy Public Schools. Police dogs were at the school sweeping for explosives, officials...
NECN
Boston Challenges 2020 Census, Saying Students and Others Were Undercounted
Boston is pushing back on the official Census count of its population in 2020, saying its student, foreign-born and incarcerated populations are higher than were reflected in the tally. The city's population in 2020 was 675,647, according to the Census, which is held every 10 years and is how the...
NECN
Saugus Police Condemn Hate Speech After ‘Hateful' Banner Displayed Over Route 1
Police in Saugus, Massachusetts, are condemning a message of hate speech hung on a banner over Route 1 this weekend. Drivers heading southbound on Route 1 in Saugus saw a hateful banner that read "Jews Did 9/11" on Sunday as the world commemorated the anniversary of the terror attacks on Sept. 11.
NECN
Traffic Delays, Detours Expected Monday as Biden Visits Boston
Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared for traffic impacts Monday, as President Biden visits Boston to discuss fighting cancer and bolstering infrastructure. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks at Logan Airport at around 12:45 p.m., and is set to give his "moonshot" cancer announcement at 4 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.
NECN
Fire Burns at Worcester School Under Construction
A fire broke out Monday at a new building at a $293 million school construction project in Worcester, Massachusetts. Firefighters responded just after 3 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a building being constructed at Doherty High School. "I do not use the word 'Hell' as a...
NECN
With Orange Line Work 82% Done, MBTA ‘in a Great Position to Finish Strong,' GM Says
The end of the Orange Line shutdown is in sight and the MBTA's general manager is feeling optimistic. "We are in a great position to finish strong and finish on time," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said from the track in Charlestown Tuesday, Day 25 of the shutdown. He said...
NECN
Here's How Much Worse Traffic Has Been in Boston Since Labor Day
Has traffic seemed worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? You're not alone. Massachusetts transportation officials and other experts had warned that traffic would be worse, when people returning from vacation and students starting school would clog roads already strained by the closure of the Orange Line train -- the 30-day shutdown is entering its last week.
NECN
Orange Line Shutdown Enters Final Stretch
In a week, commuters should once again be able to take the Orange Line, and with upgraded service. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown is scheduled to end early on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, and the agency's general manager, Steve Poftak, said last week that work — then two-thirds done — was on schedule to wrap up on time.
NECN
Fire Hits Wang's Chinese Cuisine Space in Somerville's Magoun Square
A three-alarm fire ripped through a restaurant space in Somerville Monday. According to a source (and confirmed by The Somerville Times), a blaze broke out on Broadway in Magoun Square Monday evening, causing damage to the space that has been home to Wang's Chinese Cuisine. As of this morning, the cause of the fire is unknown; the space was vacant at the time, with no injuries reported.
NECN
Sparks, Smoke at MBTA Station After Wiring Falls on Tracks, Snarling Green Line
Smoke and intense sparks were seen at the MBTA's Park Street Station in Boston Sunday after overhead wiring fell onto Green Line tracks near one of the platforms. No one was hurt, the MBTA said, but Green Line service was suspended between Government Center and Kenmore Square for hours Sunday afternoon and evening, with shuttle buses replacing trolley service.
NECN
Biden Hopes ‘Supercharged Moonshot' Will Rally Americans Behind Cancer, Health Research
President Joe Biden was in Boston Monday calling for Americans to come together in a push to find a cure for cancers, hoping a divided country can unify around a cause to save lives and improve the quality of life for patients and families. The Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative that...
NECN
Registration for 127th Boston Marathon Opens Monday
Registration opened Monday morning for the 127th running of the iconic Boston Marathon, which is slated for April 17, 2023. Runners are be able to register for the marathon from 10 a.m. Monday, until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. That process is done on the Boston Athletic Association's platform, called Athlete's Village. Athletes will find the registration application on their profile homepage.
NECN
E. Coli Detected in Mansfield Drinking Water, Boiling Order in Effect
The town of Mansfield, Massachusetts issued an order to its residents on Sunday to begin indefinitely boiling their water after E. coli bacteria was detected in the town's drinking water. The bacteria was first discovered in a water sample collected on Wednesday, September 7, and the town of Mansfield was...
NECN
Gunshots Ring Out in Daylight in Cambridge, Police Say
Gunfire in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was under investigation on Sunday, local police said. Streets were closed in Cambridgeport near Market and Bristol streets, where bullet casings were found, Cambridge police said in the afternoon. No one appeared to be hurt, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting...
NECN
Police Investigate After Home, Signs Hit by Gunfire Last Week in Marshfield
Police in Marshfield, Massachusetts, are investigating after a house was hit by a stray bullet. The incident happened around midnight last Wednesday, when police say someone fired a gun from a moving vehicle in the Union Street area. "We got the call about seven hours after it happened. The homeowner...
NECN
Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters
Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
NECN
Developer Drops Plan for Hotel Near Fenway Park
A South Carolina development firm is no longer planning to build an eight-story hotel a block from Fenway Park, despite receiving the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval to do so, according to a person familiar with the firm’s change in plans. OTO Development LLC, which has hotels...
NECN
Boston Serial Rape Suspect Arrested; DNA From Cigarette Led to Arrest, Prosecutors Say
A Boston bank employee suspected of rape in incidents dating back over 15 years was arrested Monday night, police said. The Boston Police Department's Fugitive Unit and Sexual Assault Unit arrested 42-year-old Ivan Y. Cheung of Quincy just after 5 p.m. Monday on four outstanding warrants, according to Boston police.
