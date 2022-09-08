ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Boston School Buses Fall Short of State Timeliness Requirement: Report

Students in Boston Public Schools haven't even been back at school for a week yet, but many of them are apparently already arriving tardy. On the first day of school, half of buses were on time, according to data provided by the district. That's improved each day since rising to 73% on time for Monday, the third day of the school year.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Anonymous Bomb Threat at Quincy High School, Students Evacuated

All students at Quincy High School have been evacuated because of a bomb threat called in Tuesday morning, police say. The threat was made anonymously at 8:02 a.m., Quincy police said. Police were investigating and working with Quincy Public Schools. Police dogs were at the school sweeping for explosives, officials...
QUINCY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
NECN

Traffic Delays, Detours Expected Monday as Biden Visits Boston

Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared for traffic impacts Monday, as President Biden visits Boston to discuss fighting cancer and bolstering infrastructure. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks at Logan Airport at around 12:45 p.m., and is set to give his "moonshot" cancer announcement at 4 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Fire Burns at Worcester School Under Construction

A fire broke out Monday at a new building at a $293 million school construction project in Worcester, Massachusetts. Firefighters responded just after 3 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a building being constructed at Doherty High School. "I do not use the word 'Hell' as a...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Private Industry#K12#Boston Public Schools#Mattahunt Elementary#Orange Line
NECN

Here's How Much Worse Traffic Has Been in Boston Since Labor Day

Has traffic seemed worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? You're not alone. Massachusetts transportation officials and other experts had warned that traffic would be worse, when people returning from vacation and students starting school would clog roads already strained by the closure of the Orange Line train -- the 30-day shutdown is entering its last week.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Orange Line Shutdown Enters Final Stretch

In a week, commuters should once again be able to take the Orange Line, and with upgraded service. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown is scheduled to end early on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, and the agency's general manager, Steve Poftak, said last week that work — then two-thirds done — was on schedule to wrap up on time.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Fire Hits Wang's Chinese Cuisine Space in Somerville's Magoun Square

A three-alarm fire ripped through a restaurant space in Somerville Monday. According to a source (and confirmed by The Somerville Times), a blaze broke out on Broadway in Magoun Square Monday evening, causing damage to the space that has been home to Wang's Chinese Cuisine. As of this morning, the cause of the fire is unknown; the space was vacant at the time, with no injuries reported.
SOMERVILLE, MA
NECN

Sparks, Smoke at MBTA Station After Wiring Falls on Tracks, Snarling Green Line

Smoke and intense sparks were seen at the MBTA's Park Street Station in Boston Sunday after overhead wiring fell onto Green Line tracks near one of the platforms. No one was hurt, the MBTA said, but Green Line service was suspended between Government Center and Kenmore Square for hours Sunday afternoon and evening, with shuttle buses replacing trolley service.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NECN

Registration for 127th Boston Marathon Opens Monday

Registration opened Monday morning for the 127th running of the iconic Boston Marathon, which is slated for April 17, 2023. Runners are be able to register for the marathon from 10 a.m. Monday, until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. That process is done on the Boston Athletic Association's platform, called Athlete's Village. Athletes will find the registration application on their profile homepage.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

E. Coli Detected in Mansfield Drinking Water, Boiling Order in Effect

The town of Mansfield, Massachusetts issued an order to its residents on Sunday to begin indefinitely boiling their water after E. coli bacteria was detected in the town's drinking water. The bacteria was first discovered in a water sample collected on Wednesday, September 7, and the town of Mansfield was...
MANSFIELD, MA
NECN

Gunshots Ring Out in Daylight in Cambridge, Police Say

Gunfire in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was under investigation on Sunday, local police said. Streets were closed in Cambridgeport near Market and Bristol streets, where bullet casings were found, Cambridge police said in the afternoon. No one appeared to be hurt, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters

Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Developer Drops Plan for Hotel Near Fenway Park

A South Carolina development firm is no longer planning to build an eight-story hotel a block from Fenway Park, despite receiving the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval to do so, according to a person familiar with the firm’s change in plans. OTO Development LLC, which has hotels...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy