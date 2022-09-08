Read full article on original website
Dragons notch 2-0 win over Neosho County
Second halves and the Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team have become great partners this season. After scoring 4 of its 5 goals against Garden City in the second half earlier in the week, the Blue Dragons broke a scoreless tie on Saturday with two second-half tallies to defeat Neosho County 2-0 in a Jayhawk Conference contest at the Salthawk Sports Complex.
🏈 HutchCC FB: Dragons take top 10 battle with Tritons in OT
The No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College football team withstood four near-disastrous turnovers and walked off with an overtime victory in Saturday's NJCAA Top-10 clash at Gowans Stadium. Cole Segraves kicked a game-winning 39-yard field goal into a feisty north wind to close out a 31-28 come-from-behind victory over No. 7...
🏈No. 2 Dragons and No. 7 Tritons battle into OT
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson Community College looked poised to take the game-winning kick with the wind Saturday afternoon at the end of regulation. With the game knotted at 28, week two hero Rontavious Richmond fumbled for the second time. Iowa Central took over with 12 seconds and took a knee.
🏐 HutchCC VB: Dragons split matches in Sheila Worley Invitational
STERLING, Colorado – The opening day of the Northeastern Junior College/Sheila Worley Invitational had mixed results for the No. 17-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball Team on Friday. The Blue Dragons opened play with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of Casper College at the Bank of Colorado Events Center. After...
🏈 HutchCC FB: Blue Dragons to take on Tritons in top 10 clash at Gowans
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-For the second time in as many homes games, the Hutchinson Community College football team plays host to a nationally ranked opponent. This time it is a Top 10 national matchup as the No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons (2-0) square off against the No. 7-ranked Iowa Central Tritons (2-0) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Gowans Stadium.
🏈 Hutch High FB: Salthawks come from behind again to edge Newton
NEWTON, Kan.-The Hutch High Salthawks football team must have rubbed that rabbit's foot again as they over came 3 turnovers and a big play Newton passing game to edge the Railers 32-26 in a tremendous football game Friday night at Fisher Field in the Newton Athletic Park. Nic Lange's passing...
Cover the Cruiser events coming up for Special Olympics
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sergeant Andrew Soule with the Reno County Sheriff's Office said they are holding some fundraising events for Kansas Special Olympics called Cover the Cruiser. "The idea behind the Cover the Cruiser events is, we'll come out and we'll have medallions and some tape," Soule said. "We...
First weekend Fair numbers not yet available, but Sunday was busy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Although the weather threw a small hiccup into things briefly Saturday, it was a great start to the Kansas State Fair overall, according to manager Bryan Schulz. Schulz said they didn't have attendance numbers from the first weekend yet on Monday morning, but they were very busy.
Monday is Dillons Dollar Day at the Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Admission on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Kansas State Fair, is only $1 for everyone. However, it is FREE if you show your Dillons card. Each physical card gains one free admission, and you must have the plastic card with you. All carnival rides are also just 1 ticket all day, as well.
Great Bend grad working on documentary of 2002 double-murder
From a high school stunt, a career was born. In 2012, Aaron Mull was a senior at Great Bend High School. He used a weather balloon to send a burrito into space, using new camera technology to film the entire flight. The stunt landed him on national television and kickstarted a career in video. Now Mull has turned his attention to something more serious: a documentary about double-homicide at the Dolly Madison Bakery store in Great Bend in 2002.
Moran's Service Academy Selection Board to meet in Hutchinson Sept. 24
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced that his Service Academy Selection Board will meet Saturday, September 24 at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. The U.S. Service Academies include the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Sen. Moran’s 2022 Service...
Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
🎥A Day in the Life: Superior Boiler
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
OLG with three locations at Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Our Lady of Guadalupe church will have several places where parishoners can serve you at the Kansas State Fair starting Friday. "We've got three locations coming out of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish at the State Fair," said Fr. Eric Weldon. "The first one is at the Cottonwood Court, the OLG cafe, or the Guadalupe cafe. That will have the largest menu by number of menu items. Two different types of burritos, enchiladas, tacos, tamales and then two types of tostadas and of course, always rice and beans. The other two, the taco trailer, which is not even 100 yards from Cottonwood Court. That will have two types of burritos, beans and tacos al pastor. It sits right next to our country fair mart, which is like a convenience store on the prairie in the middle of the fairgrounds. You can pick up incidentals and necessaries that you might need that you forgot and you can get at the fair mart. All that benefit goes strictly to charity to the St. Rose of Lima society."
Poker Run coming up Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 3rd Annual Reno County Veterans' Memorial Poker Run is coming up on Saturday, sponsored by Bretz Injury Law. "The continued support from Bretz Law Office has been amazing," said Kelly Danyluk with the memorial. "They started out from the very beginning, clear back in 2014, when we did a thing at the Cosmosphere, a fundraiser. They had sponsored a guitar and donated some other things. They've just been very supportive throughout the years."
Entrepreneurship Connections coming up Sept. 19
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — StartUp Hutch is hosting another Entrepreneurship Connections event on Monday, September 19th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sandhills Brewing. Register for the free event in advance and get your first drink on StartUp Hutch. Entrepreneurship Connections is your chance to connect with other Reno...
Schulz looking forward to 'normal' year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
Drought continues, Cheney Lake still low
CHENEY, Kan. — The drought continues to cause some concerns around central Kansas. The National Weather Service says Hutchinson received just .52 of an inch of rain in August. Normal rainfall is 3.42 inches. August temperatures were above normal, though not as hot as July. Hutchinson had nine days...
Application deadline for Youth Council now Oct. 5
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Youth City Council has extended its application deadline. The new deadline is October 5. They have also scheduled the forum for prospective candidates. It will be October 22 at Memorial Hall at 10 a.m. The Youth Council will be composed of 5 elected members...
Allen Samuels CDJR 'Back the Blue' event Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Local first responders will be out tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Hutchinson where they will be participating at the Back The Blue event. The Reno County Sheriff's Office will be there with their Retro car, Bearcat...
