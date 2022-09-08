ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Hutch Post

Dragons notch 2-0 win over Neosho County

Second halves and the Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team have become great partners this season. After scoring 4 of its 5 goals against Garden City in the second half earlier in the week, the Blue Dragons broke a scoreless tie on Saturday with two second-half tallies to defeat Neosho County 2-0 in a Jayhawk Conference contest at the Salthawk Sports Complex.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 HutchCC FB: Dragons take top 10 battle with Tritons in OT

The No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College football team withstood four near-disastrous turnovers and walked off with an overtime victory in Saturday's NJCAA Top-10 clash at Gowans Stadium. Cole Segraves kicked a game-winning 39-yard field goal into a feisty north wind to close out a 31-28 come-from-behind victory over No. 7...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏈No. 2 Dragons and No. 7 Tritons battle into OT

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson Community College looked poised to take the game-winning kick with the wind Saturday afternoon at the end of regulation. With the game knotted at 28, week two hero Rontavious Richmond fumbled for the second time. Iowa Central took over with 12 seconds and took a knee.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
Garden City, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
City
Garden City, KS
Hutch Post

Cover the Cruiser events coming up for Special Olympics

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sergeant Andrew Soule with the Reno County Sheriff's Office said they are holding some fundraising events for Kansas Special Olympics called Cover the Cruiser. "The idea behind the Cover the Cruiser events is, we'll come out and we'll have medallions and some tape," Soule said. "We...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Steve Carpenter
Hutch Post

Monday is Dillons Dollar Day at the Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Admission on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Kansas State Fair, is only $1 for everyone. However, it is FREE if you show your Dillons card. Each physical card gains one free admission, and you must have the plastic card with you. All carnival rides are also just 1 ticket all day, as well.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Great Bend grad working on documentary of 2002 double-murder

From a high school stunt, a career was born. In 2012, Aaron Mull was a senior at Great Bend High School. He used a weather balloon to send a burrito into space, using new camera technology to film the entire flight. The stunt landed him on national television and kickstarted a career in video. Now Mull has turned his attention to something more serious: a documentary about double-homicide at the Dolly Madison Bakery store in Great Bend in 2002.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
KANSAS STATE
#Garden City Broncbusters#Wscr#The Blue Dragons
Hutch Post

🎥A Day in the Life: Superior Boiler

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

OLG with three locations at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Our Lady of Guadalupe church will have several places where parishoners can serve you at the Kansas State Fair starting Friday. "We've got three locations coming out of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish at the State Fair," said Fr. Eric Weldon. "The first one is at the Cottonwood Court, the OLG cafe, or the Guadalupe cafe. That will have the largest menu by number of menu items. Two different types of burritos, enchiladas, tacos, tamales and then two types of tostadas and of course, always rice and beans. The other two, the taco trailer, which is not even 100 yards from Cottonwood Court. That will have two types of burritos, beans and tacos al pastor. It sits right next to our country fair mart, which is like a convenience store on the prairie in the middle of the fairgrounds. You can pick up incidentals and necessaries that you might need that you forgot and you can get at the fair mart. All that benefit goes strictly to charity to the St. Rose of Lima society."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Poker Run coming up Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 3rd Annual Reno County Veterans' Memorial Poker Run is coming up on Saturday, sponsored by Bretz Injury Law. "The continued support from Bretz Law Office has been amazing," said Kelly Danyluk with the memorial. "They started out from the very beginning, clear back in 2014, when we did a thing at the Cosmosphere, a fundraiser. They had sponsored a guitar and donated some other things. They've just been very supportive throughout the years."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Entrepreneurship Connections coming up Sept. 19

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — StartUp Hutch is hosting another Entrepreneurship Connections event on Monday, September 19th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sandhills Brewing. Register for the free event in advance and get your first drink on StartUp Hutch. Entrepreneurship Connections is your chance to connect with other Reno...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Schulz looking forward to 'normal' year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Drought continues, Cheney Lake still low

CHENEY, Kan. — The drought continues to cause some concerns around central Kansas. The National Weather Service says Hutchinson received just .52 of an inch of rain in August. Normal rainfall is 3.42 inches. August temperatures were above normal, though not as hot as July. Hutchinson had nine days...
CHENEY, KS
Hutch Post

Application deadline for Youth Council now Oct. 5

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Youth City Council has extended its application deadline. The new deadline is October 5. They have also scheduled the forum for prospective candidates. It will be October 22 at Memorial Hall at 10 a.m. The Youth Council will be composed of 5 elected members...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Allen Samuels CDJR 'Back the Blue' event Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Local first responders will be out tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Hutchinson where they will be participating at the Back The Blue event. The Reno County Sheriff's Office will be there with their Retro car, Bearcat...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

