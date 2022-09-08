Read full article on original website
Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test
Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
Britney Spears Details Alleged Family Abuse, Says She Had a ‘Secret Relationship’ During Conservatorship
In an extensive message shared with fans, Britney Spears detailed the alleged abuse she faced during her conservatorship, while also revealing that she had a “secret relationship.”. In the since-deleted clip, per Billboard, Spears expressed her belief that the whole situation involving Jamie Spears’ conservatorship over her was a...
Britney Spears Reacts to Son Jayden’s Claims About Her Parenting: ‘Your Dad Hasn’t Had a Job in 15 Years’
Sharing her side. After Jayden James — the younger son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline — spoke out about his relationship with his mother, the pop star has weighed in. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held...
Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’
Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
Brie Bella Says Sister Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev’s Wedding Was ‘Magical and Beautiful’: ‘DWTS’ Stars and More Celebs React
A “magical” night in Paris! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev tied the knot in the City of Love — and celebrities everywhere are sending the newlyweds their congratulations. “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event,...
Megan Hilty and Husband Brian Gallagher’s Relationship Timeline: Wedding, Becoming Parents and More
A whirlwind romance. Megan Hilty met her husband, Brian Gallagher, at a bar in 2012. “There were a lot of drinks that night. There were a lot of vodka sodas. The details are blurry,” the Smash alum joked in a May 2016 interview with Playbill. Gallagher, for his part,...
Kevin Federline Reveals Why He ‘Couldn’t Get Involved’ in Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Despite Feeling ‘Mortified for Her’
Speaking his truth. Kevin Federline revealed why he didn’t help ex-wife Britney Spears during her conservatorship — and how their boys feel about her now. “I was mortified for her. I really was,” the 44-year-old backup dancer said in a Wednesday, August 31, teaser for his 60 Minutes Australia interview. “I still feel bad.”
Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are vacationing in London
Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are vacationing in London and enjoying a great time as newlyweds. The 36-year-old singer and actress seemed very happy and comfortable with all the cameras and Lohan even took selfies with fans. The star also took to social media to share...
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Body Transformation Amid Sobriety Journey
Watch: Backstreet Boys Are "Larger Than Life" in Las Vegas. AJ McLean is proud of the progress he's made. The Backstreet Boys singer shared a body transformation on Instagram with pictures taken a year apart, celebrating the changes he has made amid his sobriety journey. The photos show "dad bod" AJ posing with two peace signs, while side-by-side with images of the "I Want It That Way" artist muscled up at the gym.
Britney Spears’ Son Explains Why He and His Brother Didn’t Attend Mom’s Wedding
Jayden Federline, the 15-year-old son of Britney Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline, is opening up about where he stands with his mother. In an upcoming British ITV documentary, which has been previewed by The Daily Mail, Jayden explained why he didn’t attend Britney’s wedding in June. We initially...
Charli D’Amelio & Mom Heidi Reportedly Joining ‘DWTS’
“Dancing with the Stars” fans could see Charli D’Amelio facing off with her mom Heidi this season. Production sources tell TMZ that the TikTok star and her mother have signed on for Season 31. The insiders also confirmed Charli and Heidi would compete against each other, and would not be a team.
Sam Asghari Gushes Over 'Icon' Britney Spears As Song With Elton John Gains Chart Success
Sam Asghari is one proud husband. The actor took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 30, to praise his wife, Britney Spears, for her new hit with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer." Article continues below advertisement. "2 icons 1 hit!" Asghari penned alongside a screenshot of the Spotify chart,...
After Drama Between Britney Spears, Her Kids, And Ex Kevin Federline, Sam Asghari Weighs In
Britney Spears has been able to enjoy a lot more of her life lately. The pop superstar was able to release new music (and with the legendary Elton John, no less) recently, after finally being able to marry her long-time love, Sam Asghari, in a celeb-filled ceremony and spending quite a bit of her free time opening up about her life over the past many years on social media. With that, though, one thing Spears has not been able to find much joy in is her relationship with her family, including her teen sons, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Now, after some public drama between Spears, her kids, and Federline, Asghari has weighed in.
A Complete Guide to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast’s Pets: Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy and More
Ballroom buddies! While many of the Dancing With the Stars professionals are used to sharing their dancing talents on television, some of their closest companions are waiting for them in the wings — their pets. Two-time DWTS champ Cheryl Burke is a proud dog mom to her French Bulldog, Ysabella, who is often featured on her owner’s Instagram page. […]
Britney Spears Says Son Jayden, 15, Is Working to ‘Undermine’ Her Like Her ‘Whole Family Always Has’
In a new voice memo, Britney Spears explained her point of view to her 15-year-old son Jayden after his tell-all interview discussing his mother and her mental health. "I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing. Maybe because I never have," she began the since-deleted audio recording, which was shared Monday (Sept. 5).
Spencer Pratt Revealed the 'Rudest Celebrity He's Ever Met' Is a Beloved 'Friends' Star & Social Media is Going Nuts
Just when you thought you saw all the celebrity beef out there, two celebrities decide to call out a beloved Friends star. After JoJo Siwa revealed who the rudest celebrity she ever met was (and had a huge month-long feud with), Spencer Pratt was asked the same question: “Spence, tell us the rudest celebrity you’ve met!!” Without hesitation, Pratt told his fans through a TikTok, “Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from Friends. Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.” @spencerpratt Replying to @stephdabest6 ♬ original sound – spencerpratt Not only did Pratt call out...
Harry Potter star brands Jeremy Clarkson ‘rancid old thug’ after socialists remark
Harry Potter actor Sean Biggerstaff has branded Jeremy Clarkson a “rancid old thug” after the Grand Tour presenter made a remark about “socialists”.On Friday (9 September), Clarkson tweeted: “Twitter is a handy and constant reminder that socialists are disgusting people.”The post attracted criticism from many users of the social media website, including Biggerstaff, the actor best known for playing Oliver Wood in three films from the Harry Potter franchise. “Shut the f*** up you rancid old thug,” wrote Biggerstaff in response to Clarkson’s post.Clarkson is best known as the host of the BBC motoring series Top Gear, from which...
Kevin Federline Believes Britney Spears’ Father ‘100% Saved Her’
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline opens up about the singer's conservatorship battle with her father.
