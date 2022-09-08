ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Daily Mail

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
The Independent

Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’

Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
US Magazine

Kevin Federline Reveals Why He ‘Couldn’t Get Involved’ in Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Despite Feeling ‘Mortified for Her’

Speaking his truth. Kevin Federline revealed why he didn’t help ex-wife Britney Spears during her conservatorship — and how their boys feel about her now. “I was mortified for her. I really was,” the 44-year-old backup dancer said in a Wednesday, August 31, teaser for his 60 Minutes Australia interview. “I still feel bad.”
E! News

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Body Transformation Amid Sobriety Journey

Watch: Backstreet Boys Are "Larger Than Life" in Las Vegas. AJ McLean is proud of the progress he's made. The Backstreet Boys singer shared a body transformation on Instagram with pictures taken a year apart, celebrating the changes he has made amid his sobriety journey. The photos show "dad bod" AJ posing with two peace signs, while side-by-side with images of the "I Want It That Way" artist muscled up at the gym.
extratv

Charli D’Amelio & Mom Heidi Reportedly Joining ‘DWTS’

“Dancing with the Stars” fans could see Charli D’Amelio facing off with her mom Heidi this season. Production sources tell TMZ that the TikTok star and her mother have signed on for Season 31. The insiders also confirmed Charli and Heidi would compete against each other, and would not be a team.
Cinemablend

After Drama Between Britney Spears, Her Kids, And Ex Kevin Federline, Sam Asghari Weighs In

Britney Spears has been able to enjoy a lot more of her life lately. The pop superstar was able to release new music (and with the legendary Elton John, no less) recently, after finally being able to marry her long-time love, Sam Asghari, in a celeb-filled ceremony and spending quite a bit of her free time opening up about her life over the past many years on social media. With that, though, one thing Spears has not been able to find much joy in is her relationship with her family, including her teen sons, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Now, after some public drama between Spears, her kids, and Federline, Asghari has weighed in.
PopCrush

Britney Spears Says Son Jayden, 15, Is Working to ‘Undermine’ Her Like Her ‘Whole Family Always Has’

In a new voice memo, Britney Spears explained her point of view to her 15-year-old son Jayden after his tell-all interview discussing his mother and her mental health. "I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing. Maybe because I never have," she began the since-deleted audio recording, which was shared Monday (Sept. 5).
SheKnows

Spencer Pratt Revealed the 'Rudest Celebrity He's Ever Met' Is a Beloved 'Friends' Star & Social Media is Going Nuts

Just when you thought you saw all the celebrity beef out there, two celebrities decide to call out a beloved Friends star. After JoJo Siwa revealed who the rudest celebrity she ever met was (and had a huge month-long feud with), Spencer Pratt was asked the same question: “Spence, tell us the rudest celebrity you’ve met!!” Without hesitation, Pratt told his fans through a TikTok, “Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from Friends. Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.” @spencerpratt Replying to @stephdabest6 ♬ original sound – spencerpratt Not only did Pratt call out...
The Independent

Harry Potter star brands Jeremy Clarkson ‘rancid old thug’ after socialists remark

Harry Potter actor Sean Biggerstaff has branded Jeremy Clarkson a “rancid old thug” after the Grand Tour presenter made a remark about “socialists”.On Friday (9 September), Clarkson tweeted: “Twitter is a handy and constant reminder that socialists are disgusting people.”The post attracted criticism from many users of the social media website, including Biggerstaff, the actor best known for playing Oliver Wood in three films from the Harry Potter franchise. “Shut the f*** up you rancid old thug,” wrote Biggerstaff in response to Clarkson’s post.Clarkson is best known as the host of the BBC motoring series Top Gear, from which...
CELEBRITIES

