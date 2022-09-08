Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Trapper Hopes Russia Raccoon Market Opens Again Soon, Not Concerned About Rabies Epidemic
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Even as the Eastern U.S. struggles with a raccoon rabies epidemic, a Lander trapper said he can recall a time when the critters were scarce in Wyoming, though that’s no longer the case. Todd Fross said he’s trapped some “gigantic”...
cowboystatedaily.com
While California Struggles To Keep Residents’ Power Going, Wyoming Stays Powered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While we’re enjoying some relief from the long stretch of heat here in Wyoming, California continues to wait for things to cool down. For the tenth day in a row, power companies in much of that state were advising consumers to conserve energy in order to avoid blackouts.
Look At Wyoming’s Impressive Big Game Record Books
If you live in Wyoming, you know we're a destination state for hunting. Hunters will try every year to draw a coveted license for any of the top big game chances in the state. With such a wide array of species found here, there's no doubt getting lucky enough to draw is special.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wildlife Mating Season In Wyoming: Tourists Warned Not To Approach, Pet, Saddle Animals
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With elk and moose entering the rut, or mating season, agencies reminded people to keep their distance from the beasts, as well as other Wyoming wildlife. Past attacks demonstrate that not everybody listens. Grizzly bears and bison are the critters tourists...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List
We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
New Carbon Capture Project Coming to Wyoming
The Wyoming Business Council shared that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI) and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s 2022 Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off & 200-Foot Pumpkin Drop Scheduled For Oct 1
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For most people, topping 1,000 pounds would be nothing to celebrate, but Jay Richard of Worland is ecstatic. All three of Richard’s pumpkins are about to break the half-ton mark. This is a good thing when competing in a pumpkin contest.
cowboystatedaily.com
No More Squaw: Feds Remove “Squaw” Word From 100s Of Locations Including 41 In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There were 19 different Squaw Creeks on federal lands in Wyoming until Thursday. Now there are none. The U.S. Department of Interior announced Thursday that it had assigned new names to 643 federal geographical locations nationwide and 41 on Wyoming federal lands that included the word “Squaw.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming Filmmaker Invites You to Free Screening of WWII Doc at Casper College
In a recent press release AARP Wyoming invites you to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,”, a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker. Following the screening, join the filmmakers for a live Q&A session.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won’t relieve them, a forest official said. “Fire restrictions are typically...
Why Are Wyoming Teens Wearing Hoodies in This Heat? Science May Have the Answer
I was hoping it would never happen to me, but it is now official (and my children have proclaimed). I am old, which also means, my sense of fashion is no longer up to date. There is a recent fashion trend amongst our youth that I just haven't been able to put my finger on its popularity. Why are kids (see also: teenagers), wearing hoodies, in broad daylight, when it is 90° outside or higher?
county17.com
43 Wyoming geographic names officially changed to remove slurs against Indigenous women
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that the Board on Geographic Names has voted in favor of final replacement names for about 650 geographic features in order to remove slurs against Indigenous women from the names. The decision includes new names for 43...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
VIDEO: Wyoming’s Wildlife Is Some Of Best In The Country
Seeing the wildlife throughout Wyoming is truly one of the great parts of living here. If you're a resident, you may get tired of seeing the antelope or mule deer on the side of the road, but for many it's a great opportunity. Just a couple days ago, a YouTube...
Environmentalists Fail To Challenge Wyoming’s Worst Eco Damage
Yet another oil and gas project in Wyoming is facing legal challenges. Conservationists filed suit in an attempt to stop the Converse County Oil and Gas Project from continuing. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved the project almost two years ago, allowing for 5,000 new oil and gas wells...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
The Smoke Forecast in Wyoming Is Looking Grim
Much of Wyoming noticed the smoke rolling in over the Labor Day weekend. Sorry to say it's going to get worse before it gets better. As you can see by this smoke map, below, there are fires up in the mountains of Montana and Idaho. Go to AirMap for daily...
Surprised That Wyoming Is The Best State For Gun Owners?
The Wyoming lifestyle isn't for everyone. If you like to live in the big city with lots of people, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like looking at some of the best scenery in the world, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like the thought of everyone owning a gun, Wyoming is DEFINITELY not for you.
Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022
Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
Don’t miss September’s Full Harvest Moon, Wyoming
You can expect the full Harvest Moon to appear just after sunset this Friday. This is the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, when some farmers used the extra light to work late into the evening to harvest crops, according to NASA. NASA said September's full moon has popularly...
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0