Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

While California Struggles To Keep Residents’ Power Going, Wyoming Stays Powered

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While we’re enjoying some relief from the long stretch of heat here in Wyoming, California continues to wait for things to cool down. For the tenth day in a row, power companies in much of that state were advising consumers to conserve energy in order to avoid blackouts.
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List

We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
Wake Up Wyoming

New Carbon Capture Project Coming to Wyoming

The Wyoming Business Council shared that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI) and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
cowboystatedaily.com

No More Squaw: Feds Remove “Squaw” Word From 100s Of Locations Including 41 In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There were 19 different Squaw Creeks on federal lands in Wyoming until Thursday. Now there are none. The U.S. Department of Interior announced Thursday that it had assigned new names to 643 federal geographical locations nationwide and 41 on Wyoming federal lands that included the word “Squaw.”
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won’t relieve them, a forest official said. “Fire restrictions are typically...
Wake Up Wyoming

Why Are Wyoming Teens Wearing Hoodies in This Heat? Science May Have the Answer

I was hoping it would never happen to me, but it is now official (and my children have proclaimed). I am old, which also means, my sense of fashion is no longer up to date. There is a recent fashion trend amongst our youth that I just haven't been able to put my finger on its popularity. Why are kids (see also: teenagers), wearing hoodies, in broad daylight, when it is 90° outside or higher?
KGAB AM 650

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022

Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

