Pratt, KS

Hutch Post

Dragons notch 2-0 win over Neosho County

Second halves and the Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team have become great partners this season. After scoring 4 of its 5 goals against Garden City in the second half earlier in the week, the Blue Dragons broke a scoreless tie on Saturday with two second-half tallies to defeat Neosho County 2-0 in a Jayhawk Conference contest at the Salthawk Sports Complex.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏈No. 2 Dragons and No. 7 Tritons battle into OT

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson Community College looked poised to take the game-winning kick with the wind Saturday afternoon at the end of regulation. With the game knotted at 28, week two hero Rontavious Richmond fumbled for the second time. Iowa Central took over with 12 seconds and took a knee.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Cover the Cruiser events coming up for Special Olympics

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sergeant Andrew Soule with the Reno County Sheriff's Office said they are holding some fundraising events for Kansas Special Olympics called Cover the Cruiser. "The idea behind the Cover the Cruiser events is, we'll come out and we'll have medallions and some tape," Soule said. "We...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Sterling, KS
City
Pratt, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
Pratt, KS
Sports
Hutch Post

Great Bend grad working on documentary of 2002 double-murder

From a high school stunt, a career was born. In 2012, Aaron Mull was a senior at Great Bend High School. He used a weather balloon to send a burrito into space, using new camera technology to film the entire flight. The stunt landed him on national television and kickstarted a career in video. Now Mull has turned his attention to something more serious: a documentary about double-homicide at the Dolly Madison Bakery store in Great Bend in 2002.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

New and unusual record set at fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The fair is always about tradition and competition. One of the unusual and traditional competitions is the contest to see who can grow the largest pumpkin. This year, the fair set a new record. Matt Jacobs of Stillwell, Kansas, broke the all-time record for the largest...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Monday is Dillons Dollar Day at the Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Admission on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Kansas State Fair, is only $1 for everyone. However, it is FREE if you show your Dillons card. Each physical card gains one free admission, and you must have the plastic card with you. All carnival rides are also just 1 ticket all day, as well.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

First weekend Fair numbers not yet available, but Sunday was busy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Although the weather threw a small hiccup into things briefly Saturday, it was a great start to the Kansas State Fair overall, according to manager Bryan Schulz. Schulz said they didn't have attendance numbers from the first weekend yet on Monday morning, but they were very busy.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Drought continues, Cheney Lake still low

CHENEY, Kan. — The drought continues to cause some concerns around central Kansas. The National Weather Service says Hutchinson received just .52 of an inch of rain in August. Normal rainfall is 3.42 inches. August temperatures were above normal, though not as hot as July. Hutchinson had nine days...
CHENEY, KS
Hutch Post

Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

🎥A Day in the Life: Superior Boiler

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 budget hearings are tonight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education will hold their regularly scheduled meeting tonight at 6 p.m. Immediately prior to that meeting will be the Revenue Neutral Rate hearing at 5:45 p.m. and the budget hearing at 5:50 p.m. for USD 308. According to the Revenue Neutral...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Sports
Hutch Post

Allen Samuels CDJR 'Back the Blue' event Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Local first responders will be out tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Hutchinson where they will be participating at the Back The Blue event. The Reno County Sheriff's Office will be there with their Retro car, Bearcat...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Gas prices falling nationally, but not as fast here in Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Though gas in cities in Kansas as close as McPherson has fallen back below $3 a gallon, that's not yet true in Hutchinson. According to GasBuddy as of Monday morning, Murphy USA at WalMart, Yesway on East 30th, the Dillons Fuel Center just down the street from that and the Cenex on East 4th are all at $3.13 a gallon.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Ignite Business Expo seeking exhibitors for Oct. 28

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As part of the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting they will once again hold the Ignite Business Expo. That will be Friday afternoon, October 28 at the two Sunflower Buildings on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The event is designed to give businesses the chance...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Weishaar: Wireless alerts help, but Everbridge is faster

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With Sedgwick County selected as one of the counties across the country to be part of the latest test of Wireless Emergency Alerts on Monday, it's important to note that the capabilities of those alerts have been used in emergency situations in Reno County, as well, according to Reno County Emergency Management director Adam Weishaar.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

