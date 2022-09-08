Read full article on original website
Dragons notch 2-0 win over Neosho County
Second halves and the Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team have become great partners this season. After scoring 4 of its 5 goals against Garden City in the second half earlier in the week, the Blue Dragons broke a scoreless tie on Saturday with two second-half tallies to defeat Neosho County 2-0 in a Jayhawk Conference contest at the Salthawk Sports Complex.
🏈No. 2 Dragons and No. 7 Tritons battle into OT
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson Community College looked poised to take the game-winning kick with the wind Saturday afternoon at the end of regulation. With the game knotted at 28, week two hero Rontavious Richmond fumbled for the second time. Iowa Central took over with 12 seconds and took a knee.
🏈 Hutch High FB: Salthawks come from behind again to edge Newton
NEWTON, Kan.-The Hutch High Salthawks football team must have rubbed that rabbit's foot again as they over came 3 turnovers and a big play Newton passing game to edge the Railers 32-26 in a tremendous football game Friday night at Fisher Field in the Newton Athletic Park. Nic Lange's passing...
Cover the Cruiser events coming up for Special Olympics
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sergeant Andrew Soule with the Reno County Sheriff's Office said they are holding some fundraising events for Kansas Special Olympics called Cover the Cruiser. "The idea behind the Cover the Cruiser events is, we'll come out and we'll have medallions and some tape," Soule said. "We...
Great Bend grad working on documentary of 2002 double-murder
From a high school stunt, a career was born. In 2012, Aaron Mull was a senior at Great Bend High School. He used a weather balloon to send a burrito into space, using new camera technology to film the entire flight. The stunt landed him on national television and kickstarted a career in video. Now Mull has turned his attention to something more serious: a documentary about double-homicide at the Dolly Madison Bakery store in Great Bend in 2002.
New and unusual record set at fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The fair is always about tradition and competition. One of the unusual and traditional competitions is the contest to see who can grow the largest pumpkin. This year, the fair set a new record. Matt Jacobs of Stillwell, Kansas, broke the all-time record for the largest...
Monday is Dillons Dollar Day at the Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Admission on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Kansas State Fair, is only $1 for everyone. However, it is FREE if you show your Dillons card. Each physical card gains one free admission, and you must have the plastic card with you. All carnival rides are also just 1 ticket all day, as well.
Hutch Post
First weekend Fair numbers not yet available, but Sunday was busy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Although the weather threw a small hiccup into things briefly Saturday, it was a great start to the Kansas State Fair overall, according to manager Bryan Schulz. Schulz said they didn't have attendance numbers from the first weekend yet on Monday morning, but they were very busy.
Drought continues, Cheney Lake still low
CHENEY, Kan. — The drought continues to cause some concerns around central Kansas. The National Weather Service says Hutchinson received just .52 of an inch of rain in August. Normal rainfall is 3.42 inches. August temperatures were above normal, though not as hot as July. Hutchinson had nine days...
Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
🎥A Day in the Life: Superior Boiler
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
USD 308 budget hearings are tonight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education will hold their regularly scheduled meeting tonight at 6 p.m. Immediately prior to that meeting will be the Revenue Neutral Rate hearing at 5:45 p.m. and the budget hearing at 5:50 p.m. for USD 308. According to the Revenue Neutral...
Allen Samuels CDJR 'Back the Blue' event Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Local first responders will be out tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Hutchinson where they will be participating at the Back The Blue event. The Reno County Sheriff's Office will be there with their Retro car, Bearcat...
Moran's Service Academy Selection Board to meet in Hutchinson Sept. 24
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced that his Service Academy Selection Board will meet Saturday, September 24 at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. The U.S. Service Academies include the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Sen. Moran’s 2022 Service...
Car seat check lane Sept. 20 at Eagle Media Center in Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department is holding a car seat check lane along with Eagle Media Tuesday, September 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Eagle Media Center at 825 North Main in Hutchinson. Local car seat technicians will be available to help properly...
Gas prices falling nationally, but not as fast here in Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Though gas in cities in Kansas as close as McPherson has fallen back below $3 a gallon, that's not yet true in Hutchinson. According to GasBuddy as of Monday morning, Murphy USA at WalMart, Yesway on East 30th, the Dillons Fuel Center just down the street from that and the Cenex on East 4th are all at $3.13 a gallon.
Neighbors negotiate after commissioners hold fence viewing Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commission chair Daniel Friesen was part of a group that went out to view a fence Thursday to settle a dispute between neighbors on North Mayfield Road near Hutchinson. "Commissioner Hirst and I went," Friesen said. "We appointed Public Works Director Don Brittain to...
Ignite Business Expo seeking exhibitors for Oct. 28
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As part of the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting they will once again hold the Ignite Business Expo. That will be Friday afternoon, October 28 at the two Sunflower Buildings on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The event is designed to give businesses the chance...
Man injured after motorcycle sideswipes SUV in Reno County
RENO COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4 p.m. Friday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Yamaha V-Star 1100 driven by Charles Leroy Gable, 69, Roach, Missouri, was northbound on Kansas 96 Highway fourteen miles south of U.S. 56. The driver was...
Weishaar: Wireless alerts help, but Everbridge is faster
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With Sedgwick County selected as one of the counties across the country to be part of the latest test of Wireless Emergency Alerts on Monday, it's important to note that the capabilities of those alerts have been used in emergency situations in Reno County, as well, according to Reno County Emergency Management director Adam Weishaar.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
