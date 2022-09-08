Read full article on original website
Related
Motorcyclist Killed, Woman Left With Severed Arm In Philadelphia: Report
A motorcyclist was killed and woman was left with a severed arm in a Friday, Sept. 9 crash in Philadelphia, CBS reports. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Bridge and Tacony streets, when the 59-year-old motorcyclist struck a Honda minivan attempting to turn, the outlet said citing police. The...
Philadelphia rec center worker dies after being caught in crossfire from gun battle, police say
A worker at a Philadelphia recreation center has died after she was caught in the crossfire of a nearby gun battle.
Man Stabbed At South Jersey Bus Terminal: Report
A 57-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a bus station, NJ Advance Media reported. Police responded to West Landis Avenue at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a stabbing and found that the incident occurred at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal, the outlet said citing local police.
Man dead, teen victim takes SEPTA bus to hospital after Philly shooting
The teen said he went to a nearby SEPTA station and got on a bus that took him to the hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple stabbings under investigation at two correctional facilities in Holmesburg
Authorities report the fourth stabbing of the week.
Atlantic County Prosecutor: Release Re: Vehicular Homicide Revoked
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds is continuing to demonstrate his no nonsense approach in his role as Atlantic County, New Jersey’s top law enforcement official. Reynolds has confirmed that Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant has revoked the release of Taquaysha Bell of Trenton, New Jersey. Bell was involved in the June...
fox29.com
Officials: Man shot in the head and killed in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook. Officials said the shooting happened Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. 19th District officers responded and found the man, believed to be in his...
$5K Reward Offered For Info On Suburban Philly Murder Suspect
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a teenage murder suspect, authorities in Montgomery County said. Jahme Barnes, 17, is wanted on charges of third-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from the killing of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Pottstown on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
Motorist, 51, Killed In Salem County Collision
A 51-year-old man from Salem County was killed in a collision, authorities said. Leon Parsons Jr., of Pittsgrove, was killed at the intersection of Alvine and Upper Neck roads in the township on Tuesday, Sept. 6, New Jersey State Police said. A 76-year-old woman from Elmer was driving an SUV...
987thecoast.com
Millville Man Charged With Attempted Murder Near Bus Station
57 year old James D. Smith of Millville has been charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a man Wednesday afternoon at a bus station in Vineland. Authorities say the victim was stabbed several times, but survived the attack. The post Millville Man Charged With Attempted Murder Near Bus Station...
Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco
A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlantic City Man Arrested With Loaded Gun
A 23-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:35 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues in reference to a 911 caller stating he was just involved in a dispute with a man with a handgun. The caller also indicated that the male was with a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue.
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
fox29.com
Man stabbed several times during fight at Cumberland County bus stop, police say
VINELAND, N.J. - A Cumberland County man was charged after authorities say he stabbed another man during a fight at a bus stop Wednesday afternoon. Officers from the Vineland Police Department were called to Soprano's Pizza around 3 p.m. for reports of a stabbing victim. According to investigators, the victim...
phillyvoice.com
Cold case of Celina Mays, missing South Jersey girl, to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
Celina Mays was 12 years old and pregnant when she disappeared from her home in Willingboro on a December morning in 1996. Hours before she vanished, she had attended church and eaten ice cream with her family, seeming as normal as a child can just two weeks before she was due to give birth.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in which a man was shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday evening, around 8:30, on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street. 25th District officers arrived on the scene to find a...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……
Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
delawarevalleynews.com
Robbers Hit Same Convenience Store Twice In NE Philly
Philadelphia Police released a video yesterday of two robbers that hit a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue. The first incident happened on July 18,at 7:15 AM. The male on the left of the above photo walked into the store to case it out, with no mask on. police said about a minute later he returns and announces a hold up. This time he had a mask on and pretended to have a gun. he got away with some cash. He must have forgot about the security cameras in the store that recorded him a short while before.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0