Philadelphia Police released a video yesterday of two robbers that hit a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue. The first incident happened on July 18,at 7:15 AM. The male on the left of the above photo walked into the store to case it out, with no mask on. police said about a minute later he returns and announces a hold up. This time he had a mask on and pretended to have a gun. he got away with some cash. He must have forgot about the security cameras in the store that recorded him a short while before.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO