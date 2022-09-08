ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed At South Jersey Bus Terminal: Report

A 57-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a bus station, NJ Advance Media reported. Police responded to West Landis Avenue at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a stabbing and found that the incident occurred at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal, the outlet said citing local police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
fox29.com

Officials: Man shot in the head and killed in Overbrook

OVERBROOK - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook. Officials said the shooting happened Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. 19th District officers responded and found the man, believed to be in his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

$5K Reward Offered For Info On Suburban Philly Murder Suspect

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a teenage murder suspect, authorities in Montgomery County said. Jahme Barnes, 17, is wanted on charges of third-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from the killing of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Pottstown on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Philadelphia#Violent Crime#Nbc#Dollar General
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorist, 51, Killed In Salem County Collision

A 51-year-old man from Salem County was killed in a collision, authorities said. Leon Parsons Jr., of Pittsgrove, was killed at the intersection of Alvine and Upper Neck roads in the township on Tuesday, Sept. 6, New Jersey State Police said. A 76-year-old woman from Elmer was driving an SUV...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Millville Man Charged With Attempted Murder Near Bus Station

57 year old James D. Smith of Millville has been charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a man Wednesday afternoon at a bus station in Vineland. Authorities say the victim was stabbed several times, but survived the attack. The post Millville Man Charged With Attempted Murder Near Bus Station...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco

A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Man Arrested With Loaded Gun

A 23-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:35 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues in reference to a 911 caller stating he was just involved in a dispute with a man with a handgun. The caller also indicated that the male was with a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in which a man was shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday evening, around 8:30, on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street. 25th District officers arrived on the scene to find a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……

Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Robbers Hit Same Convenience Store Twice In NE Philly

Philadelphia Police released a video yesterday of two robbers that hit a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue. The first incident happened on July 18,at 7:15 AM. The male on the left of the above photo walked into the store to case it out, with no mask on. police said about a minute later he returns and announces a hold up. This time he had a mask on and pretended to have a gun. he got away with some cash. He must have forgot about the security cameras in the store that recorded him a short while before.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy