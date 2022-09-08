ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

WSCR: Dragons shut out Garden City 5-0

GARDEN CITY – The Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer Team earned its second-straight shutout and had three multi-point scorers as the Blue Dragons improved to 5-0 on Wednesday night with a victory over the Garden City Broncbusters. Freshman Adriana Delgado and sophomore Hadlie Lowe scored two goals each...
GARDEN CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Hutchinson, KS
City
Garden City, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 🎥 Hutch High FB: Hutch High travels to Newton Friday night

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (1-0) are on the road in Newton Friday night to take on the Railers (0-1) at Fisher Field at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Donation to Kansas FFA part of Day 1 at fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A donation made to the Kansas FFA was a nice way to kick off the Kansas State Fair. Farmland Industries took time to recognize the Kansas and National FFA Association with donations, totaling $74,000, for their contributions in agriculture and work to strengthen the industry. That included a check for $9,000 to the Kansas chapter.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Schulz looking forward to 'normal' year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njcaa#Jayhawk Conference
Hutch Post

Two teachers nominated for award in USD 313

BUHLER, Kan. — Two teachers from Buhler USD 313 have been nominated for the Kansas Horizon Award. Each year, the Kansas State Department of Education recognizes exceptional first years of teaching through this award. Nominees for Buhler this year are Mrs. Alexis Comley, 6th-8th grade vocal music and choir...
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

Poker Run coming up Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 3rd Annual Reno County Veterans' Memorial Poker Run is coming up on Saturday, sponsored by Bretz Injury Law. "The continued support from Bretz Law Office has been amazing," said Kelly Danyluk with the memorial. "They started out from the very beginning, clear back in 2014, when we did a thing at the Cosmosphere, a fundraiser. They had sponsored a guitar and donated some other things. They've just been very supportive throughout the years."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Allen Samuels CDJR 'Back the Blue' event Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Local first responders will be out tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Hutchinson where they will be participating at the Back The Blue event. The Reno County Sheriff's Office will be there with their Retro car, Bearcat...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

OLG with three locations at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Our Lady of Guadalupe church will have several places where parishoners can serve you at the Kansas State Fair starting Friday. "We've got three locations coming out of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish at the State Fair," said Fr. Eric Weldon. "The first one is at the Cottonwood Court, the OLG cafe, or the Guadalupe cafe. That will have the largest menu by number of menu items. Two different types of burritos, enchiladas, tacos, tamales and then two types of tostadas and of course, always rice and beans. The other two, the taco trailer, which is not even 100 yards from Cottonwood Court. That will have two types of burritos, beans and tacos al pastor. It sits right next to our country fair mart, which is like a convenience store on the prairie in the middle of the fairgrounds. You can pick up incidentals and necessaries that you might need that you forgot and you can get at the fair mart. All that benefit goes strictly to charity to the St. Rose of Lima society."
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
Hutch Post

Fair board to meet Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board will hold a pre-fair meeting on Thursday as it makes final preparations for the great Kansas get-together. The board will go over orientation with the Kansas Highway Patrol, travel reimbursement for the board, and the function and mission of the board during the fair. The board will also go over the use of golf carts and board events.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas girl disappeared 21-years ago this week

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are seeking to bring awareness to the case of Jaquilla Scales, who has been missing since 2001. This week marked 21 years since her disappearance, largely overshadowed by the news of the attacks on the twin towers on 9/11. Jaquilla was four years old...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Board Approves Budget, Welcomes Students

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The September meeting of the Board of Trustees of Hutchinson Community College began with the Board welcoming two groups of students, the Blue Dragon softball team and the Ambassadors. The softball team is currently in the midst of fall practices and will open its regular season in the spring. The Ambassadors is a group of students that provide tours to prospective students and their families. They share personal experiences about their time here and answer questions about HutchCC and the community. This is a limited group selected by the Admission Office.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy