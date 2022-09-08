ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Burlington, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

SHIIP Offers Help with Medicare Annual Open Enrollment

West Burlington, IA- The Medicare annual enrollment period is Saturday, Oct. 15 to Wednesday, Dec. 7. Volunteers for the State of Iowa’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program are accepting appointments during this period, and throughout the year, to help Medicare participants at offices in Fort Madison, Mount Pleasant, Wapello, and West Burlington.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

09/08/22 - 1:00 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Candace Jade Guihan, 36, of West Burlington in the 2000 block of Avenue E on a charge of driving under suspension. 09/08/22 - 1:20 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Stanley Joe Davis, 32 of Fort Madison in the 600 block of 10th Street on an active warrant. He was taken to Lee County Jail and held.
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - “We are more than helping the homeless. We are here to help people facing food insecurity, poverty. Even if you have a house, don’t be ashamed to come to us for help, we are more than happy to help you,” said Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
tspr.org

MDH coming to Monmouth

McDonough District Hospital, which is based in Macomb, will open a new healthcare clinic in Monmouth. President and CEO Brian Dietz said MDH has more than 1,000 patients from the Monmouth area, even though the hospital has no facilities north of Bushnell. Dietz said the new clinic will provide a...
MONMOUTH, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Washington, IA
City
Fort Madison, IA
Local
Iowa Society
City
West Burlington, IA
Local
Iowa Health
State
Washington State
KBUR

Des Moines County Conservation: Hike a Park Chinkapin Bluff

Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced the location of the next Hike in their Hike a Park series. Hike A Park Chinkapin Bluff (Louisa County) will start on Thursday, September 22nd to introduce visitors to this county park. Louisa County Conservation Naturalists will be leading this hike. There...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Medical Services#General Health
KBUR

Six teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Muscatine school

Muscatine, IA- The Muscatine Police Department has announced the arrests of six teens in connection with vandalism at a local elementary school. According to a news release, on August 5th, the Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1829 1st Ave., for a fire alarm. Arriving officers observed thousands of dollars of damage, inside the school, due to vandalism.
MUSCATINE, IA
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
FORT MADISON, IA
WQAD

Overnight crash Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead. According to ISP, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit when another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That's when a person got out of the car and walked into the roadway.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
ourquadcities.com

Six teens arrested after school vandalized

Six teenagers were arrested and charged with felonies in connection with vandalism at an area school. The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School for a fire alarm around 3:10 a.m. on August 5. But when officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside the school.
MUSCATINE, IA
earnthenecklace.com

KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?

For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Davenport woman charged for role in alercation that invovled 3 people being slashed in May

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have arrested a woman in connection to a physical disturbance that took place back in May 2022. On May 15th, officials responded to 1st and Main St. at approximately 1:52 am for a report of a disturbance. Responders arrived and no disturbance was located. Later, they learned that three victims from the incident were at Finley Hospital.
DUBUQUE, IA
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Wellman Resident Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident

A Wellman resident driving a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian at 9:00 pm on Tuesday on Interstate-80, mile marker 291 in Scott County. The tractor-trailer was heading westbound down I-80 when the driver of a vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder, walked into the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer, and was struck by the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.
WELLMAN, IA
KBUR

Burlington man charged with intentionally setting 2021 fire

Burlington, IA- A Burlington man is facing arson charges after police say he intentionally set fire to the same home in November and December 2021. 31-year-old Phillip Banks was arrested Friday, and charged with second-degree arson and reckless use of fire or explosives. The Hawk Eye reports that, on December...
BURLINGTON, IA
kjan.com

2 men charged with Insurance Fraud; 1 pleads guilty

Des Moines, Iowa- A man from eastern Iowa is facing a felony charge of insurance fraud. The Iowa Insurance Division reports 36-year-old Frank Paul Tarasi, of Hiawatha ,was charged with one count of Fraudulent Submissions (a Class D Felony), following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Divisions Fraud Bureau. The...
HIAWATHA, IA
wrmj.com

Information Sought On Two Wanted Mercer County Suspects

Mercer County Crime Stoppers seeking information on two wanted suspects. They are 27-year-old Zachary Bewley and 47-year-old Matthew Millage. Both are wanted for burglary. More information is available on the Mercer County Crime Stoppers website, or you can call 309-582-3500. Callers remain anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward of up to $1,000 will be made in a confidential manner.
MERCER COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy