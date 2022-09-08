Read full article on original website
KBUR
SHIIP Offers Help with Medicare Annual Open Enrollment
West Burlington, IA- The Medicare annual enrollment period is Saturday, Oct. 15 to Wednesday, Dec. 7. Volunteers for the State of Iowa’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program are accepting appointments during this period, and throughout the year, to help Medicare participants at offices in Fort Madison, Mount Pleasant, Wapello, and West Burlington.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
09/08/22 - 1:00 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Candace Jade Guihan, 36, of West Burlington in the 2000 block of Avenue E on a charge of driving under suspension. 09/08/22 - 1:20 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Stanley Joe Davis, 32 of Fort Madison in the 600 block of 10th Street on an active warrant. He was taken to Lee County Jail and held.
KWQC
QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - “We are more than helping the homeless. We are here to help people facing food insecurity, poverty. Even if you have a house, don’t be ashamed to come to us for help, we are more than happy to help you,” said Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care.
tspr.org
MDH coming to Monmouth
McDonough District Hospital, which is based in Macomb, will open a new healthcare clinic in Monmouth. President and CEO Brian Dietz said MDH has more than 1,000 patients from the Monmouth area, even though the hospital has no facilities north of Bushnell. Dietz said the new clinic will provide a...
KWQC
Neighbor reacts to nearly two dozen cats being rescued from Muscatine home
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police, Muscatine Animal Control and the Muscatine Humane Society rescued 23 cats from a home Thursday, after the owners allegedly abandoned them earlier in the week. It happened on Abrams Drive. There were 13 cats rescued from inside and outside the home, with 10 more...
KBUR
Des Moines County Conservation: Hike a Park Chinkapin Bluff
Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced the location of the next Hike in their Hike a Park series. Hike A Park Chinkapin Bluff (Louisa County) will start on Thursday, September 22nd to introduce visitors to this county park. Louisa County Conservation Naturalists will be leading this hike. There...
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
Walcott Elementary School parents, community react to potential closure
WALCOTT, Iowa — In 1956, Walcott Elementary became part of the Davenport School District. Today, the school is in danger of being closed and converted into a junior high school. "Why would they do that?" asked Kirk Koberg, a member of Walcott City Council. "That's the question everybody is...
KBUR
Six teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Muscatine school
Muscatine, IA- The Muscatine Police Department has announced the arrests of six teens in connection with vandalism at a local elementary school. According to a news release, on August 5th, the Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1829 1st Ave., for a fire alarm. Arriving officers observed thousands of dollars of damage, inside the school, due to vandalism.
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
Overnight crash Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead. According to ISP, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit when another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That's when a person got out of the car and walked into the roadway.
ourquadcities.com
Six teens arrested after school vandalized
Six teenagers were arrested and charged with felonies in connection with vandalism at an area school. The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School for a fire alarm around 3:10 a.m. on August 5. But when officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside the school.
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
KCRG.com
Davenport woman charged for role in alercation that invovled 3 people being slashed in May
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have arrested a woman in connection to a physical disturbance that took place back in May 2022. On May 15th, officials responded to 1st and Main St. at approximately 1:52 am for a report of a disturbance. Responders arrived and no disturbance was located. Later, they learned that three victims from the incident were at Finley Hospital.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Wellman Resident Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident
A Wellman resident driving a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian at 9:00 pm on Tuesday on Interstate-80, mile marker 291 in Scott County. The tractor-trailer was heading westbound down I-80 when the driver of a vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder, walked into the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer, and was struck by the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.
KBUR
Burlington man charged with intentionally setting 2021 fire
Burlington, IA- A Burlington man is facing arson charges after police say he intentionally set fire to the same home in November and December 2021. 31-year-old Phillip Banks was arrested Friday, and charged with second-degree arson and reckless use of fire or explosives. The Hawk Eye reports that, on December...
kjan.com
2 men charged with Insurance Fraud; 1 pleads guilty
Des Moines, Iowa- A man from eastern Iowa is facing a felony charge of insurance fraud. The Iowa Insurance Division reports 36-year-old Frank Paul Tarasi, of Hiawatha ,was charged with one count of Fraudulent Submissions (a Class D Felony), following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Divisions Fraud Bureau. The...
wrmj.com
Information Sought On Two Wanted Mercer County Suspects
Mercer County Crime Stoppers seeking information on two wanted suspects. They are 27-year-old Zachary Bewley and 47-year-old Matthew Millage. Both are wanted for burglary. More information is available on the Mercer County Crime Stoppers website, or you can call 309-582-3500. Callers remain anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward of up to $1,000 will be made in a confidential manner.
