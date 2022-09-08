Read full article on original website
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Supply-chain chaos due to COVID lockdowns, geopolitics, and now a heat wave are weighing on companies with China production hubs.
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build EV battery plant in Ohio – Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co plans to set up a new lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where a...
Toyota And Nissan Stop Japanese Production Ahead Of Intense Typhoon
Toyota and Nissan are expected to close several plans in the western parts of Japan, reports Reuters. Typhoon Hinnamnor is approaching the western prefecture of Fukuoka, forcing Toyota to suspend shifts at three plants in the area. The automaker has already canceled the Monday night and Tuesday morning shifts, with hopes of restarting production on Tuesday night.
Toyota, Honda and Nissan called out by Greenpeace
TOKYO — Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda and Nissan ranked at the bottom of a new Greenpeace study on 10 automakers' decarbonisation efforts, the environmental group said on Thursday. Greenpeace ranked Toyota last out of the top 10 automakers in sales volume — the same as last year — and...
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs
DETROIT (AP) — About 3,000 white-collar workers at Ford Motor Co. will lose their jobs as the company cuts costs to help make the long transition from internal combustion vehicles to those powered by batteries. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email,...
Toyota, Honda, Nissan get Greenpeace thumbs-down for decarbonisation efforts
TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Honda Motor Co (7267.T) and Nissan Motor CO (7201.T) ranked at the bottom of a new Greenpeace study on 10 automakers' decarbonisation efforts, the environmental group said on Thursday.
Tesla Eyes Lithium Refinery In Texas To Tap The Surging EV Demand
Tesla Inc TSLA explored setting up a lithium refinery on the gulf coast of Texas to secure its supply amid surging demand for electric vehicles, Reuters reports. The potential battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility will process "raw ore material into a usable state for battery production," filings suggested. Tesla's decision...
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
BMW bets on cylindrical battery cells for new class of EVs from 2025
BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - BMW will power its new class of electric vehicles to be released in 2025 with cylindrical battery cells made in six factories by partners including China's CATL and EVE Energy as the carmaker looks to speed up charging and extend driving range.
Tesla triples deliveries of China-made cars after upgrade in Shanghai plant
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla sold 76,965 Chinese-made vehicles in August, nearly triple its sales from a month ago, as it quickened deliveries after ramping up output at its Shanghai plant.
What vehicles are being recalled in September 2022: Ford, Jeep, Audi and Hyundai are among cars
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recalls for the week of September 1 through 8, including vehicles from Ford, Jeep, Audi.
Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025
Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next. The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut...
Honda To Cut Production At Japanese Plants By Up To 40%
Honda will reduce production by up to 40 percent at two of its plants in Japan for the rest of September. The car manufacturer has confirmed that output will be slashed by 40 percent at its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture while two lines at its Suzuka plant will have their output reduced by roughly 20 percent this month.
