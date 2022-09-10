ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The great escape: How writing a travel feature convinced me to leave the city for the seaside

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 7 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwVXF_0hmlosO700

It’s a fickle job, being a travel writer. You’re compelled to fall in love with a different destination every day, flitting your attention from continent to continent like a bee hopping from flower to flower. You’re selling the idea of a place – whether you’re the one who’s visiting and reporting back on its charms, or commissioning another writer instead and polishing up their own enticing vision.

I’m used to the sensation of getting my head turned by every country, city or town I cover editorially: the Technicolor picture that good writing can conjure means I feel the tingling spray of the sea on my skin, smell the stomach-rumbling scents of spice-laden street food and hear the shrieks of wildlife though heavily humid junglescape – even if I’ve never visited the place in question. Every time, I long to be there; to trade in my well-trodden London life for something fresh and new.

This love is no less real for being fleeting, soon to be displaced by whichever destination is next in line for a moment in the spotlight. After all, how can you expect a reader to buy into the vision if you don’t believe it yourself?

Every time, I long to be there; to trade in my well-trodden London life for something fresh and new

It’s why my most frequent activity when arriving somewhere new is checking the property listings. Within a couple of hours of any given break, I start to believe I could happily live there and begin researching accordingly. This is, of course, a nonsensical pipe dream. Much as I might want to, I physically cannot simultaneously reside in the Isles of Scilly, Rotterdam, the Julian Alps, Marseille, Valencia, Turin, Tangier and Rijeka. My research never translates to reality. Until the one time that it did.

It was 2019 when I first went to Folkestone on a one-day press trip. By the end of that visit – barely six hours in total – I had predictably fallen in love all over again. But this time was different; this time, for some reason, it stuck.

It was the year before the coastal Kent town’s most recent Triennial was scheduled to run – a once-every-three-years event when leading artists from around the world are invited to install public artworks, either temporary or permanent – and we were given a tour that took in striking outdoor works by Richard Woods, Tracey Emin, Yoko Ono, Tim Etchells and Antony Gormley. The vast array of pieces around the town add up to form the UK’s biggest urban exhibition of contemporary art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYQQL_0hmlosO700

Along the way, we stopped for coffee at Steep Street, a cosy, book-lined café serving up generous slabs of cake and honey iced lattes; met charismatic artist Malcolm Allen, aka Whelkboy, in his workshop-slash-gallery in the Creative Quarter to view his latest pieces; and strolled the former train station turned stylish public path, which now plays host to a thriving market on the weekends. We explored the trendy Harbour Arm, with its myriad food and drink stalls, and an iconic champagne bar housed in a former lighthouse. We ate a slap-up lunch at bougie fish restaurant Rocksalt before being shown Sunny Sands, the town’s sandy beach – complete with a sculpture inspired by Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue but modelled on a local woman, staring dolefully out to sea. I did likewise, the water an inviting shade of muted teal despite the overcast sky.

As we made a final tour of the boardwalk, along Folkestone’s much longer stretch of pebble beach to the west, the PR joked as I waffled on about how lovely it all was. “Ha! It sounds like you might end up moving here.” “Ha!” indeed. Three years later, her quip has come to fruition – I finally managed to buy a house in my new chosen home town.

I visited Folkestone once, wrote a feature calling it ‘cooler than Margate’, and my mind was made up

Lots of people have asked me over the last 18 months: why Folkestone? Did I have any connection to it? Know anyone there? Know anything about it at all, in fact? The answer was a not-quite-but-almost resounding no. I visited once, wrote a feature calling it “cooler than Margate” , and my mind was made up.

It instantly encompassed a lot of the essentials on my own personal Venn diagram: less than an hour from London by train, seaside location, relatively low (although constantly rising) house prices. It had enough vibey places to eat, drink and be merry, with the aforementioned arts scene the aesthetically exciting cherry on top. But plenty of coastal towns in the southeast of England have had a resurgence over the last five years, from Margate and Deal to Hastings and Worthing. The spike in DFLs – new residents dubbed “Down From Londons” – as Millennials were priced out of the capital was compounded by the pandemic, which saw many of those with office jobs given the flexibility to work remotely and move further afield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXvVr_0hmlosO700

This change in demographic can inject previously overlooked areas with investment, creativity and new opportunities – but it has its less palatable downsides. The double-edged sword of gentrification, if not consciously managed, can see locals priced out in favour of developers, investors and second-home-owners who can afford to pay ever-spiralling costs. I’m painfully aware that I am part of the problem – and yet there’s no way I could afford to buy a property in London, nor even in the commuter town where I grew up.

Folkestone has one answer to the issue: arts charity Creative Folkestone, part financed by the former chairman of Folkestone-based travel firm Saga Group, Roger De Haan. It bought up scores of derelict buildings around the town and transformed them into spaces for creatives to live and work in. Anyone can apply, and the rents must stay below market rate as part of the charity’s remit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7P2a_0hmlosO700

In the end, what’s my real answer to the question, “Why Folkestone”? Well, some places just get under your skin. Like falling in love with a person, they give the feeling of finally coming home; a curious sensation of, “Wait, haven’t we met before?”

Part of me worried about buyers’ remorse – that, once my pipe dream was at last a reality, I’d be like that bee, distracted by the next exotic flower. Another week, another “hot new destination” to lure me in. But the weekend after I got the keys to my Folkestone house, my one local friend took me out on the town. We bounced from sipping still peach ciders at stripped-back bar The Beer Shop, to inhaling the best veggie burger I’ve ever eaten in a dimly lit booth at London transplant Lucky Chip, then sipped wines at cosy rustic pub The Pullman. The next morning, head just the teeniest bit sore, I cleared away the cobwebs with a stroll to Folkestone beach under a hazy September sun, to submerge myself in the same muted teal water that had bewitched me more than three years ago.

I may have fallen for my own sales pitch, but remorse couldn’t be further from my mind.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry and Meghan join Prince and Princess of Wales to view Windsor floral tributes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan were dressed in all black as they walked along the gates, in what is their first public meeting since they were last seen at the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they looked at the tributes, with Harry at one point affectionately putting his hand on Meghan’s back. The couples...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Date of Queen’s state funeral announced

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.In a statement on Twitter following Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday afternoon, she said: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Leave Harry and Meghan alone – they’ve reunited with Wills and Kate to mourn the Queen

The irony of a lifelong supporter of a republic writing a column cheerleading for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not lost on me. The thing is, I’ve never much liked bullies. Or bullying. And there has been a lot of that directed at the Sussexes. But now, in full view of the watching nation, Harry and Meghan have reunited with Wills and Kate to pay their respects to their grandmother at Balmoral. Perhaps we can learn something from this display of familial solidarity – and finally leave them alone?The message from the English right when it comes...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracey Emin
Person
Tim Etchells
Person
Antony Gormley
Person
Yoko Ono
Indy100

The most outrageous things 'TikTok time travellers' have claimed will happen

You may have noticed that TikTok has been taken over by 'time travellers'. Not literally, of course. Time travel is impossible. Instead, there has been a rise in people pretending to be from the future and putting together clips for their growing numbers of followers.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt’s easy to be sceptical because, well, it’s all total nonsense. But the videos have been viewed by millions of people and the content creators continue to make claims about events which are set to take place in the near future.These are the most outrageous things 'TikTok time travellers'...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

William and Kate put on united front with Harry and Meghan at Windsor walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales put on a united front with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they joined forces on a walkabout at Windsor Castle.As the couple’s first engagement under their new titles, William and Kate were joined by Harry and Meghan for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020.They inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.A royal source said the Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.The source said: “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
U.K.
The Associated Press

Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19. In this time of sorrow for the House of Windsor, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with Catherine, now Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance to thank the public for their floral tributes and condolences. It was the first time that quarrelling younger royal generation had worked together publicly since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. The thousands who flocked to Windsor on a sunny day were in their thrall, as the couples gratefully accepted flowers, talked to parents and children at length, shook hands and accepted heartfelt condolences. Meghan approached a teenager in the crowd, who put her hand over her mouth in shock. The pair spoke briefly then the girl said: “Can I have a hug?” Meghan leaned in to give her a big hug.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Writer#Seaside#Gentrification#House Prices#Travel Destinations#Technicolor
The Independent

Duke of York thanks public as Princess Eugenie sheds a tear reading tributes

The Duke of York has thanked people for visiting Balmoral after the death of his mother the Queen, as his daughter Princess Eugenie wiped a tear from her cheek while reading tributes to her grandmother.The duke, flanked by his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, thanked well-wishers for lining the route back to Balmoral after the royal family attended a prayer service.It was the first time the members of the royal family had been seen together in public since the Queen’s death on Thursday.Asked by a mourner how things were, Andrew said: “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’

King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
U.K.
The Independent

The Queen’s death: How the day unfolded

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday September 8.Here is how the day unfolded.– 12.32pmBuckingham Palace issue a statement saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health.They say the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, clear their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home.– 12.45pmClarence House said Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral.A minute later Kensington Palace confirmed William would also be travelling north.– 2.39pmRoyal Air...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

Katie Price reveals she was raped at gunpoint in South Africa carjacking

Katie Price has revealed she was raped at gunpoint during a carjacking while filming in South Africa.The former glamour model said she “knocked herself out and had black eyes” in a failed suicide attempt as she struggled with her mental health following the attack in 2018.Price, 44, said she was with her children and a film crew when they were ambushed by a group of men as they drove from Johannesburg to Swaziland in two people carriers while filming her ITV reality series My Crazy Life.Speaking about the incident ahead of her Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Trauma and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Queen’s coffin is taken to the ballroom at Balmoral

The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral castle for members of staff to pay their respects.It has been draped in the Royal Standard and will remain at Balmoral for 48 hours before eventually being brought back to London for her funeral, according to reports. It is currently in the ballroom where she is said to have danced as a young girl and spent her summers with Prince Phillip. She and Phillip spent every August to October at Balmoral, hosting the famous “Ghillies Ball” to thank her staff and servants each year. Her funeral is expected to...
U.K.
The Independent

King Charles III mentions Harry and Meghan in first address to nation as monarch

King Charles III has expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first televised address to the nation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.On Friday, the new monarch spoke of his sorrow over his mother’s passing while promising his “lifelong service” to the nation during his reign in an address from Buckingham Palace.The King then addressed his son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, telling viewers: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas.” The King’s message to the duke and duchess,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William says he is grieving loss of both grandmother and ‘extraordinary’ Queen

Prince William has said he is grieving for both his grandmother and “our extraordinary Queen”, as he made a very personal tribute to the late sovereign.“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly be real,” said the new Prince of Wales in his first public remarks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “I will honour her memory by supporting my father, the King, in every way I can,” William said, speaking of his father King Charles III’s accession to the throne.William said the world had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan speak to public outside Windsor Castle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to members of the public during a walkabout at Windsor Castle.The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by Harry and Meghan on a walkabout at Windsor Castle.Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020.The group spent more than 40 minutes speaking to members of the public, where they received flowers, gifts and hugs from well-wishers.Sign up to our newsletters Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Operation London Bridge: Secret Buckingham Palace plan for Queen's death revealed

Despite the fact the Queen is currently alive and well, a meticulous plan has already been laid out for her death.A code word has already been decided upon to deliver the news of her passing to the highest tiers of government.While the death of George VI was signalled by the words “Hyde Park Corner” - to stop switchboard operators at Buckingham Palace learning the news - the equivalent word for Queen Elizabeth II is “London Bridge is down”.According to The Guardian, the Prime Minister at the time will be woken, if not already awake, and informed by civil servants that...
POLITICS
The Independent

In Pictures: Brothers united in grief for Windsor Castle walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles.Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.A royal source said the new Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.Meanwhile, three of the Queen’s children were seen nodding to members of the public as they walked...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy