ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Local politician among 22 arrested after Muslim man lynched in India following row over goat

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gufk0_0hmlopjw00

A member of India ’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly beating a Muslim man to death after his goat accidentally strayed into a Hindu neighbour’s house.

On Wednesday police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi said that an FIR [First Information Report, generally the first step in any police probe in the country] has been registered against local municipal chairman from the BJP Ashok Kumar Jaiswal and 21 others for the incident that took place on the previous night.

Seven people have been detained in connection with the incident and additional security has been deployed in the area to prevent any escalation, reported Press Trust of India.

Rajesh Bharti, Bhadohi’s assistant superintendent of police, said in a statement that an argument broke out after a goat belonging to a man named Mustqueem allegedly barged into his neighbour Sandeep’s house. Both men were identified only by their first names.

Speaking to The Indian Express , Mustqueem’s son Aftab Alam, who was also injured in the attack, said: “On Tuesday morning, one of our goats strayed near Jaiswal’s home. He started abusing us but the matter was resolved when locals intervened.”

“Around 10 pm the same night, while the family was sleeping, a group of 10-15 men led by Mr Jaiswal entered my house and started beating up everyone including my father.

“After my father fell unconscious, the accused left the place. We rushed my father to hospital but he was declared dead,” he added.

The next morning Aftab’s mother Momina Begum filed a complaint at the local police station.

The accused have been booked under various sections of Indian law, including rioting, house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint, causing death by negligence, and voluntarily causing hurt.

Bhadohi police chief Anil Kumar said the police were waiting for the autopsy report before reaching any conclusion regarding the incident.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'

A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Influential Indian seer accused of raping minor girls arrested after widespread outrage

An influential seer from a politically dominant community in India has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at his seminary in the southern state of Karnataka.Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff at Murugha Mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, was arrested by police late on Thursday night at the seminary’s premises.There was widespread backlash aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government, which was alleged to have not taken action and shielded the seer, after the accusations emerged last week.The rape-accused seer had addressed a gathering at the seminary on Monday and told his followers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#Police Station#Muslim#Bharatiya Janata Party#Hindu#Uttar Pradesh#Press Trust Of India#The Indian Express
Vice

Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped

Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Six Indonesian soldiers arrested on suspicion of killing and mutilating four indigenous Papuans

Indonesia’s officials have arrested six army officers in the Papua region over accusations of the killing and mutilation of four indigeous Papuan civilians last week.Indonesian military officials have also initiated an investigation into the six officer’s involvement in the killing, lieutenant general Chandra W Sukotjo said on Monday.Senior military official Teguh Muji Angkasa said the country’s military and police will carry out a joint investigation into the killings.The soldiers have been accused of luring the victims into meeting them with a promise of selling them weapons but later killed them, according to police.The Indonesian soldiers also dismembered the civilians...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Abducted Billionaire Sentenced to 13 Years in Chinese Prison

Canadian-Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison in China on Friday after being found guilty of a series of financial crimes. His investment company, Tomorrow Holding, was also hit with an $8 billion fine. A Shanghai court ruled that Xiao and his business had “severely violated financial management order” and “hurt state financial security” through crimes including illegally obtaining public deposits, bribery, breach of trust, and the illegal use of funds. The trial was the first public appearance of Xiao since 2017, when he was seized from his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Hong Kong. He’d been staying there for years while on the run from Chinese authorities. Read it at Bloomberg News
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension

Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found

The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy