SFGate
Elected Official Arrested in Stabbing Death of Las Vegas Journalist Who Wrote Scathing Exposé
A public official who was recently the subject of a damning investigation by slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the celebrated journalist’s murder. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested following an early morning search of his home in...
SFGate
Prosecutor: Official's DNA in slain reporter's fingernails
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The DNA of a jailed elected official who was angered by past and upcoming newspaper stories was found on the hands of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who fought for his life while being stabbed to death outside his home, authorities said Thursday. County Public...
