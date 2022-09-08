ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham Potter verbally agrees to become next Chelsea head coach

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
Graham Potter has verbally agreed to become Chelsea ’s new head coach.

The 47-year-old met with the Stamford Bridge club on Wednesday after Thomas Tuchel was sacked as manager and it is hoped he will be installed in time for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham.

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are understood to have met a release fee in Potter’s Amex Stadium contract, with Brighton allowing the Blues to talk to their manager.

Potter should now become the first managerial appointment of Chelsea's new era, with the ambitious US owners determined to install a manager at the Stamford Bridge helm for the long term.

Chelsea are understood to have made initial contact with Mauricio Pochettino and Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, as well as considering Zinedine Zidane and even Leicester's Brendan Rodgers.

But Potter has always been considered the top target of Chelsea's new board.

Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday morning, amid mounting discord with the new Blues board and growing issues with the Stamford Bridge players.

The former Paris Saint-Germain coach led Chelsea to the 2021 Champions League title, then the 2022 Club World Cup crown.

But he paid the price for disharmony with the Blues' new owners, who were left feeling unable to see Tuchel at the centre of their west London revamp.

Potter is understood to have asked for assurances about the new Chelsea owners' plans to fashion a set-up for managers to make long-term plans that they then actually also carry out.

The former Swansea boss was impressed with what he heard in face-to-face meetings with Boehly and Eghbali on Wednesday afternoon, paving the way for a deal to be wrapped up quickly.

