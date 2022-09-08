McBroom vs. Gib odds, predictions, betting trends, expert picks for Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib Social Gloves 2022 boxing fight

A landmark night for women’s boxing will play out at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, as old foes Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clash to crown an undisputed middleweight champion.The pair met in the ring as amateurs, with Briton Marshall outpointing her American rival, who is out for revenge in their rematch this weekend.Shields, 27, carries the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into the O2 Arena, while Marshall, 31, puts the WBO belt on the line.Each woman is unbeaten as a professional at 12-0, though Marshall has 10 knockouts compared to Shields’ two.Here’s all you need...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO