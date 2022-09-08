McBroom vs. Gib odds, predictions, betting trends, expert picks for Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib Social Gloves 2022 boxing fight

Read full article on original website
ESPN
Facing the one boxer who beat her, Claressa Shields focuses on the future, not the past
THE PROMOTER, TRAINER and fighter were in a chauffeur-driven car heading to a press conference in London earlier this year, and Dmitry Salita couldn't help himself. He's always been a big James Brown fan, and the serious promoter with a wry sense of humor found a chance to offer some levity with a message.
Boxing Scene
Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning
In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin – 1 week to go on Sept.17th in Las Vegas
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin meet for their long-awaited trilogy fight in one week from now at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 17th on DAZN PPV. Golovkin will need to raise his game to keep from losing this fight because Canelo is fighting at...
AOL Corp
Shields vs. Marshall Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online
The boxing world is gearing up for one most highly-anticipated fights of the past few years, with Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall (finally) facing off for the undisputed middleweight title. This weekend, the rival boxers will go head-to-head for Shields’ middleweight WBC, WBA, and IBF belts and Marshall’s middleweight WBO...
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz
In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
CBS Sports
UFC 279 predictions -- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, odds, preview, expert picks, prelims
A hectic Friday has created a brand new fight card for UFC 279 on Saturday night. The event, slated for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was set to see rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev take on Nate Diaz in what many believed to be his final fight with the promotion. Instead, Chimaev missed weight by an astounding 7.5 pounds and it set off a chain reaction of epic proportions.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin III to fight for WBC Zapoteca Belt
By Sean Jones: Four-belt 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will be pleased to fight for the WBC’s newly created ‘Zapoteca belt, also called the ‘Jaguar Warrior belt’ on September 17th. Artisans have created the beautiful Zapoteca belt, which will be available for Canelo (57-2-2,...
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall undercard: All fights this weekend
A landmark night for women’s boxing will play out at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, as old foes Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clash to crown an undisputed middleweight champion.The pair met in the ring as amateurs, with Briton Marshall outpointing her American rival, who is out for revenge in their rematch this weekend.Shields, 27, carries the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into the O2 Arena, while Marshall, 31, puts the WBO belt on the line.Each woman is unbeaten as a professional at 12-0, though Marshall has 10 knockouts compared to Shields’ two.Here’s all you need...
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Embraces The Idea of Fury vs. Joshua Showdown
World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman has embraced the possibility of a fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former unified beltholder Anthony Joshua. Joshua is coming off back to back decision losses to IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Even with the defeats, Sulaiman likes...
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Diaz vs. Ferguson
UFC 279 live stream results and main card PPV play-by-play updates: It’s time to redirect our attention to the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, and assuming you didn’t just wake up from a coma, you know the past 24 hours have been nothing short of chaotic. UFC 279’s five-round main event now features original headliner, Nate Diaz, taking on fellow Welterweight striker, Tony Ferguson, following a disastrous day on the scale for Khamzat Chimaev, spurred by a weight-related medical issue. “Borz” moves down to the five-round co-headliner opposite Kevin Holland, sending “Trailblazer’s” original opponent, Daniel Rodriguez, into battle against Li Jingliang, who was supposed to be fighting Ferguson. Get all the gory details from that last-minute switcheroo right here.
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: Me and Canelo Can Put On a Good Show - I Want To Fight The Best
Top light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez is not pleased with the recent statements from Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, who stayed firm on his position that he doesn't want to fight any Mexican opponents. Ramirez will return in the month of November in Abu Dhabi, when he challenges WBA light heavyweight champion...
