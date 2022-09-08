Read full article on original website
Craig Bellamy slams 'disappointing' Storm for conceding tries 'soft as butter' in shock elimination final loss against Raiders
Craig Bellamy lamented his team's 'disappointing' defensive effort as Melbourne allowed Canberra too many 'soft' tries in their elimination final loss on Saturday. The Raiders won 28-20 to secure a fifth successive victory in as many trips to AAMI Park and book a semi-final against Parramatta next week, while the Storm season is over.
Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 24-20 Leicester Tigers - late Patrick Schickerling try secures hosts' victory
Tries: Penalty, Kata, Schickerling Cons: J Simmonds 2 Pen: J Simmonds. Tries: Liebenberg, Clare Cons: Gopperth 2 Pens: Burns 2. Patrick Schickerling's last-second try helped Exeter come back to beat Premiership champions Leicester. Exeter were awarded a penalty try midway through the first half before Solomone Kata's try on his...
Valentine Holmes the hero as Cowboys hunt down Sharks to win golden point thriller
Valentine Holmes has kicked a 92nd minute field goal to put North Queensland one game away from the NRL grand final with a dramatic 32-30 golden-point win over Cronulla. In front of 12, 447 fans at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday night, the two sides were tied up 30-30 at the end of regulation time after a late Jason Taumalolo try for the Cowboys.
Exeter’s Patrick Schickerling scores last-gasp try to snatch win from Leicester
The forward powered over in the 80th minute to give Exeter a dramatic 24-20 win against Leicester in the opening game of the season
Kurtley Beale returns to Wallabies squad ahead of Bledisloe Tests against All Blacks
Utility back Kurtley Beale has been called into the Wallabies squad for next week’s Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks, as coach Dave Rennie continues to look to proven campaigners to supplement younger talent. The 33-year-old, who last played for his country at fullback against England in Australia’s...
