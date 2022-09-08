ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Craig Bellamy slams 'disappointing' Storm for conceding tries 'soft as butter' in shock elimination final loss against Raiders

Craig Bellamy lamented his team's 'disappointing' defensive effort as Melbourne allowed Canberra too many 'soft' tries in their elimination final loss on Saturday. The Raiders won 28-20 to secure a fifth successive victory in as many trips to AAMI Park and book a semi-final against Parramatta next week, while the Storm season is over.
