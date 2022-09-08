Valentine Holmes has kicked a 92nd minute field goal to put North Queensland one game away from the NRL grand final with a dramatic 32-30 golden-point win over Cronulla. In front of 12, 447 fans at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday night, the two sides were tied up 30-30 at the end of regulation time after a late Jason Taumalolo try for the Cowboys.

RUGBY ・ 6 HOURS AGO