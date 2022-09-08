ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firebaugh, CA

NFL Analysis Network

Rams RB Cam Akers Sends Ominous Message To Bills’ Defense

The Los Angeles Rams are going to begin the defense of their Super Bowl victory on Thursday night in the 2022 season opener against the Buffalo Bills. This could very well be a preview of what to see down the road as the Bills are the odds-on favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy this season and the Rams are near the top of the betting odds as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams

There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Thursday night’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the defending champs Los Angeles Rams. One man, in particular, was able to live up to all the hype with an epic performance in his first game of the season. This was none other than Josh Allen. The Bills […] The post Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills star Josh Allen gets real on devastating stiff-arm that sent Rams defender to the shadow realm

The Buffalo Bills’ season opener against the Los Angeles Rams told fans one thing: this is Josh Allen’s year. The Wyoming product has been banging on the gates of greatness for a few years now. Many are anticipating his rise to the top of the NFL quarterback hierarchy. Based on his first game of 2022, […] The post Bills star Josh Allen gets real on devastating stiff-arm that sent Rams defender to the shadow realm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
TMZ.com

Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson Face Off At Weigh-In Ahead Of Boxing Match

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday ... and they look ready to brawl!!. Peterson and Bell, two current/former(?) NFL running backs, both weighed in for the Social Gloves 2 event in Los Angeles ... and locked eyes with one another before they go to war in the ring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Rams’ precarious OL situation gets worse

While a lot went wrong for the Los Angeles Rams during their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, nothing was worse than the offensive line. A day after that loss, that offensive line got dealt some bad news. On Friday afternoon, Rams coach Sean McVay announced (per Jourdan Rodrigue,...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction

The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
GREEN BAY, WI
AthlonSports.com

Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks

The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NFL
Yardbarker

'Recipe for Success': Bills QB Josh Allen Cooks Up MVP Statement in Blowout at Rams

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season considered by many to be among the most complete teams in the NFL. They wasted little time - well, maybe one first half of time - in proving themselves worthy of the hype with a dominant 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Thursday night.
NFL
TMZ.com

Adrian Peterson Hoping To Play For Bills, Rams Or 49ers This Season

Adrian Peterson ain't done with football yet ... the future Hall of Famer says he still wants to play -- and he revealed to TMZ Sports he's got his eye on joining one of the three big Super Bowl contenders this year. The former Minnesota Vikings star -- who's training...
NFL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
NFL
SB Nation

The Rams are in deep, deep trouble already

The Rams sucked out loud on Thursday night. Sure, you can hand wave away their 31-10 loss against the Bills by pointing out that Buffalo is a Super Bowl favorite, the opener is one of the biggest tests of the season for Los Angeles, and say that it’s still early — all of these things are true. What you can’t do though is pretend that the Rams did anything convincing that showed they can still hang with the NFL’s elite. This is a team with deep systemic problems, and they have to be fixed, fast.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Rams: Final injury reports

OL Tommy Doyle (foot) TE Quintin Morris (hamstring) WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin) Notes: Poyer did not play during the preseason but has said he expects to play vs. the Rams. Notes: CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) had surgery this offseason but will play vs. the Bills.
NFL

