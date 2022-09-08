The Rams sucked out loud on Thursday night. Sure, you can hand wave away their 31-10 loss against the Bills by pointing out that Buffalo is a Super Bowl favorite, the opener is one of the biggest tests of the season for Los Angeles, and say that it’s still early — all of these things are true. What you can’t do though is pretend that the Rams did anything convincing that showed they can still hang with the NFL’s elite. This is a team with deep systemic problems, and they have to be fixed, fast.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO