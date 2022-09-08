ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFYI

North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street

Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Closures Starting Friday Night Due to North Split Construction

INDIANAPOLIS—You’ll have to look out for some closures in and near downtown Indianapolis beginning Friday evening, due to North Split construction, said the Indiana Dept. of Transportation. I-65 between Alabama St. and College Ave. will be down to one lane because of paving, beginning Friday night at 9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

State Road 38 to State Road 38 shuts down in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Drivers in Noblesville should plan for traffic changes caused by a new phase of roundabout construction on State Road 32. Access to State Road 32 from State Road 38 was shut down Tuesday. The closure is expected to last until at least the end of October, the Noblesville Police Department said on Twitter.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Business incubator aims to revitalize Far East Side community

INDIANAPOLIS — Jarvay Robertson may be from the Far East Side, but the kitchen is where he feels most at home. As owner and executive chef of Reckless Love Café, he operates his small business out of P30 on North Post Road. Using the shared kitchen space, he said it’s taken his operations of catering […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

Redevelopment Plans Underway In Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped. In the City Market area, there are plans to redevelop the area, which […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

License plate readers go live across Indianapolis

New license plate readers for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be installed soon. This week 214 automatic license plate readers will go live on street poles, lights and on patrol vehicles. The department will have nearly 250 readers by early fall. The automatic readers capture any plate number that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man hit by car after falling off scooter; driver flees scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to Washington Street and New Haven Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a man identified as Joseph Jackson was “ejected” while riding a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hoosier Hardwood Festival comes to Boone County Fairgrounds this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second annual Hoosier Hardwood Festival is back, and this year it’s at a new location, the Boone County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, Indiana. There will be more than 20 chainsaw carvers coming from several states to create and sell art at the event, which is Friday and Saturday.
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. Police at the scene located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Washington Township school district buses late getting kids home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sea of parents’ cars on Wednesday afternoon wrapped around the parking lot at Northview Middle School where buses were having trouble getting kids home. Staffing issues are causing the Washington Township school district buses to arrive late for their routes to take middle school...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot, in ‘extremely critical’ condition on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is in seriously critical condition Friday afternoon following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police were dispatched around 6 p.m. to The Welcome Inn at the 2800 block of N. Shadeland Avenue, which is near the intersection of Shadeland and E. 30th Street on the east side, on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

