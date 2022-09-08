ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Good Nurse: Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in Netflix’ new thriller

By Mary-Kate Findon
 2 days ago

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne will star in Netflix ’s upcoming true-crime thriller, The Good Nurse .

Netflix says the film tells the “chilling” story of Charles Cullen, a nurse and serial killer who confessed to killing up to 40 patients over the course of his career.

Based on Charles Graeber’s book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder , the movie will see Ms Chastain play a nurse chasing down the killer, portrayed by fellow Oscar winner, Mr Redmayne.

This trailer gives a first glimpse at the upcoming release.

