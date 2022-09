WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM PDT. An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following. agencies:. Northwest Clean Air Agency. from 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM PDT Sunday.

