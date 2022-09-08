ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Philippine senate probes large-scale phishing scams

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MANILA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Philippine senate launched an investigation on Thursday to identify culprits behind large-scale phishing scams where millions of text messages have been sent to mobile users to try and steal passwords for fraudulent transactions.

The country's two biggest telecoms providers have said they blocked more than 1 billion spam and suspicious text messages between them this year. PLDT (TEL.PS) and Globe (GLO.PS) have assured their combined 156 million mobile subscribers that cybercriminals have not breached their security systems.

Senator Grace Poe, who heads the senate's public services committee, called for tighter measures against cybercriminals.

"This is a staggering number of messages that prey upon the vulnerable like those who are unemployed, in need of money or are just unfamiliar with these schemes," Poe said.

Consumers have reported a surge in phishing attempts during the pandemic as people relied heavily on mobile devices for shopping and food delivery orders and banking.

Poe said it was time for lawmakers to revive a bill, vetoed last year by then President Rodrigo Duterte, that would require SIM card buyers to register with network providers to prevent scams and misinformation. read more

Phishing attacks use text messages or emails to lure users into sharing passwords or other sensitive information by inviting them to click on dubious links. There was no available data on Philippine consumers' losses from phishing.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies soon after arrest

TORONTO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve was arrested on Wednesday, then lapsed into unexplained "medical distress" and died soon after at a hospital, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Grace Poe
Engadget

TikTok denies security breach after hackers claim to have records of more than a billion users

TikTok has denied a security breach after posts on hacking forums claimed to have compromised the app’s source code, as well as account details of potentially billions of people. In a statement posted to Twitter, the company said it “found no evidence of a breach,” following an investigation of the claims. The company also told Bloomberg UK that the alleged source code posted by the hackers “is completely unrelated to TikTok’s backend source code.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Attacks#Phishing Scams#Philippine
Axios

TikTok data may have leaked, researchers say

Researchers at BeeHive CyberSecurity tell Axios they're investigating claims of a possible breach involving TikTok user data. The big picture: The scope, size and validity of the reported data breach are unclear, but screenshots of the leaked data files shared via Twitter on Sunday include PayPal information, marketing data and user statistics.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechRadar

These fake Android antivirus apps install a dangerous banking trojan

Following its discovery in several antivirus apps back in April, the SharkBotDropper trojan has once again infiltrated the Google Play Store, researchers have warned. According to a new report (opens in new tab) from Fox-IT, a division of security company NCC Group, two additional Android antivirus apps have been found to carry the trojan, which is designed to steal online banking credentials.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Reuters

583K+
Followers
353K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy