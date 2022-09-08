Although the TSA and Hawaii DOT announced many changes designed to improve the travel experience departing Maui Airport, not much improvement is evident unless perhaps you have TSA Pre-check. That is according to the TSA’s own Mytsa app. As of Thursday, there were at least three periods of delays of near or over one hour waiting to clear TSA. And this comes concurrently with scorching hot, late-summer weather, whether you’re in the shade or not.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO