Hawaii State

Do These Bad Passenger Behaviors On Hawaii Flights Rankle You?

We’ve been flying to and from Hawaii a lot recently, and there’s more to come soon. Stay tuned for some additional eye-opening Hawaii flight reviews. One thing we noticed on our recent flights that we reviewed on Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines is that flight attendants were busy either on the intercom or in the aisle, trying to corral some errant passenger behavior.
Can Anything Fix Maui Airport Chaos?

Although the TSA and Hawaii DOT announced many changes designed to improve the travel experience departing Maui Airport, not much improvement is evident unless perhaps you have TSA Pre-check. That is according to the TSA’s own Mytsa app. As of Thursday, there were at least three periods of delays of near or over one hour waiting to clear TSA. And this comes concurrently with scorching hot, late-summer weather, whether you’re in the shade or not.
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants

Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
HONOLULU, HI
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
KANEOHE, HI
Oktoberfest celebration coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium at the end of the month!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9.
HONOLULU, HI
These Hawaii Airfares Will Increase 250% Or More

If you love the current $39 airfares being driven by Hawaii’s relative newcomer Southwest Airlines, and largely matched by bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, here’s our best suggestion:. Get them quick and enjoy them while you can. Your editors are taking our own advice and flying all over the state...
HAWAII STATE
Battle of the Food Trucks on Kauai

Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 2-6pm 2976 Kress Street in Downtown Lihue, Kauai. Kauai has over 50 unique Food Trucks to choose from across the Island. Food Truck dining is convenient, affordable, and offers a diverse selection of delectable “grinds” from talented local chefs. Since the popularity of Food Trucks started in 2008, an average of 2.5 billion customers have frequented the “traveling” restaurants a day in the US. Following their whereabouts via social media has been the easiest way to find out their next location to get your cravings satisfied!
LIHUE, HI
Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
HAWAII STATE
United 787 Diverts To Hawaii Over Nut Allergy

United Airlines’ longest flight recently had an emergency that required a diversion to Hawaii…. San Francisco to Singapore flight diverts to Honolulu. On Saturday, September 3, 2022, United Airlines flight UA1 was scheduled to operate from San Francisco (SFO) to Singapore (SIN). The particular flight was operated by a roughly five year old Boeing 787-9 with the registration code N29968. At 8,446 miles, this is currently United’s longest route, and it’s blocked at 16hr15min.
HONOLULU, HI
Four Seasons offers fall getaway activities

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is offering a variety of complimentary activities from star stories about traditional Polynesian navigation to pop-up poke parties. Marketed as a “perfect getaway” for fall travelers, the offerings are planned from Sept. 5 through Nov. 19, 2022. Activities include:. Hawaiian Star...
WAILEA, HI
Guide to Oktoberfest in Hawai’i 2022

OKTOBERFEST HAWAII 2022 – ALOHA STADIUM (21+) Hawaii’s largest outdoor gathering place celebrates the German tradition as Free Spirits Hawaii kicks off OktoberFest 2022 at the Aloha Stadium ,Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This year’s 21 and over Fest will showcase a variety of German style beers, custom stein mugs, Hawaii’s favorite food trucks, local musicians, DJ’s and daily prize giveaways.
HAWAII STATE

