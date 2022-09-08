Read full article on original website
Related
BEAT OF HAWAII
Do These Bad Passenger Behaviors On Hawaii Flights Rankle You?
We’ve been flying to and from Hawaii a lot recently, and there’s more to come soon. Stay tuned for some additional eye-opening Hawaii flight reviews. One thing we noticed on our recent flights that we reviewed on Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines is that flight attendants were busy either on the intercom or in the aisle, trying to corral some errant passenger behavior.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Can Anything Fix Maui Airport Chaos?
Although the TSA and Hawaii DOT announced many changes designed to improve the travel experience departing Maui Airport, not much improvement is evident unless perhaps you have TSA Pre-check. That is according to the TSA’s own Mytsa app. As of Thursday, there were at least three periods of delays of near or over one hour waiting to clear TSA. And this comes concurrently with scorching hot, late-summer weather, whether you’re in the shade or not.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants
Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
LIST: 10 best brunch spots to check out on Oahu
Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of best brunch spots on Oahu.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
Missing South Florida hiker found dead in California after going missing
Missing South Florida hiker found dead in California after going missing
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
LIST: Top 10 family friendly food spots on Oahu
Deciding where to eat when traveling with a large family can be a challenge especially if you are traveling with picky eaters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigislandnow.com
King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort to Serve as Official Ironman Hotel for Next 5 Years
King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort and Ironman announced today, Thursday, Sept. 8 that the property will serve as the official headquarter hotel for the VinFast Ironman World Championship and for the next five years, through 2026. The beachfront resort adjacent to the iconic Kailua Pier, marks the location of the...
Suicide in Hawaii: By the numbers
Did you know suicide touches one in five American families?
KITV.com
Oktoberfest celebration coming to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium at the end of the month!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9.
Nearly 100% of Hawaii is in drought — and it’s expected to get worse
The situation is expected to continue or get worse over the next several weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BEAT OF HAWAII
These Hawaii Airfares Will Increase 250% Or More
If you love the current $39 airfares being driven by Hawaii’s relative newcomer Southwest Airlines, and largely matched by bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, here’s our best suggestion:. Get them quick and enjoy them while you can. Your editors are taking our own advice and flying all over the state...
thisweekhawaii.com
Battle of the Food Trucks on Kauai
Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 2-6pm 2976 Kress Street in Downtown Lihue, Kauai. Kauai has over 50 unique Food Trucks to choose from across the Island. Food Truck dining is convenient, affordable, and offers a diverse selection of delectable “grinds” from talented local chefs. Since the popularity of Food Trucks started in 2008, an average of 2.5 billion customers have frequented the “traveling” restaurants a day in the US. Following their whereabouts via social media has been the easiest way to find out their next location to get your cravings satisfied!
Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
United 787 Diverts To Hawaii Over Nut Allergy
United Airlines’ longest flight recently had an emergency that required a diversion to Hawaii…. San Francisco to Singapore flight diverts to Honolulu. On Saturday, September 3, 2022, United Airlines flight UA1 was scheduled to operate from San Francisco (SFO) to Singapore (SIN). The particular flight was operated by a roughly five year old Boeing 787-9 with the registration code N29968. At 8,446 miles, this is currently United’s longest route, and it’s blocked at 16hr15min.
mauinow.com
Four Seasons offers fall getaway activities
The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is offering a variety of complimentary activities from star stories about traditional Polynesian navigation to pop-up poke parties. Marketed as a “perfect getaway” for fall travelers, the offerings are planned from Sept. 5 through Nov. 19, 2022. Activities include:. Hawaiian Star...
Hawaii business pays up for not paying overtime
Raymond’s Painting Company Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it did not properly document and maintain its employment records.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HIDTA Warning: Fentanyl-laced pills sold in Hawaii look identical to those from pharmacy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal narcotics agents say drugs laced with fentanyl are flooding the state. Not only is it showing up in meth and heroin. It’s also being found in pills that look identical to the ones at the pharmacy. Meanwhile, fentanyl is having a devastating fallout in the...
hawaiireporter.com
Guide to Oktoberfest in Hawai’i 2022
OKTOBERFEST HAWAII 2022 – ALOHA STADIUM (21+) Hawaii’s largest outdoor gathering place celebrates the German tradition as Free Spirits Hawaii kicks off OktoberFest 2022 at the Aloha Stadium ,Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This year’s 21 and over Fest will showcase a variety of German style beers, custom stein mugs, Hawaii’s favorite food trucks, local musicians, DJ’s and daily prize giveaways.
Comments / 0