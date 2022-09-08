ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Glucose Control in Youth With T1D Might Prevent Brain Changes

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery system might prevent or reverse some alterations to the developing brain in adolescents with type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a study published online Aug. 30 in Nature Communications. Allan L. Reiss, M.D., from Stanford University in...
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests

A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
First Human U.S. Implant: Synchron Brain-Computer Interface

The first American was recently implanted with a new brain-computer interface at Mount Sinai Health System as part of a trial. The goal of the clinical trial is to evaluate the implant’s safety and efficacy. The Synchron implant uses the brain’s signal for attempted movement to power the brain-computer...
Stimulating the Vagus Nerve Strengthens the Gut-Brain Axis

The nervous system takes in sensory stimuli, processes them and triggers reactions such as muscle movements or pain sensations. A few years ago, a network in the brain was identified that is coupled with signals from the stomach and presumably influences the human feeling of hunger and satiety. Now, a research team led by Prof. Dr. Nils Kroemer of the University Hospitals of Tübingen and Bonn has shown for the first time that non-invasive stimulation of the vagus nerve at the ear can strengthen the communication between stomach and brain within minutes. The study results are currently published in the renowned journal Brain Stimulation.
Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk

Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
Overview of Spinal Cord Stimulation

Spinal cord stimulators, also called dorsal column stimulators, help reduce chronic pain. They’re implanted into your spine to block pain signals from reaching your brain. The field of spinal cord stimulation has increased rapidly in recent years, and now an estimated. spinal cord stimulators are implanted each year. The.
How CT Scans Are Used to Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer

Imaging tests — such as MRIs, X-rays, and CT scans — are one category of tools that doctors use to help diagnose pancreatic cancer. A CT scan is often one of the first imaging tests done during the diagnostic process. While a CT scan alone isn’t enough to diagnose pancreatic cancer, it can provide images that help doctors determine the size and location of tumors.
Time to CT scan for patients with acute severe neurological symptoms: a quality assurance study

Emergent brain computed tomography (CT) scan allows for identification of patients presenting with acute severe neurological symptoms in whom medical and surgical interventions may be lifesaving. The aim of this study was to evaluate if time to CT from arrival at the emergency department exceeded 30Â min in patients admitted with acute severe neurological symptoms. This was a retrospective register-based quality assurance study. We identified patients admitted to the emergency department with acute severe neurological symptoms between April 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2020. Data were retrieved from the registry of acute medical team activations. We considered that time to CT from arrival at the emergency department should not exceed 30Â min in more than 10% of patients. A total of 559 patients were included. Median time from arrival at the emergency department until CT scan was 24Â min (IQR 16"“35) in children (<"‰18Â years), 10Â min (IQR 7"“17) for adults (18"“59Â years), and 11Â min (IQR 7"“16) for elders (>"‰60Â years). This time interval exceeded 30Â min for 8.2% (95% CI 6.1"“10.9) of all included patients, 35.3% of children, 5.9% of adults, and 8.6% of elders. No children died within 30Â days. The 30-day mortality was 21.3% (95% CI 16.4"“27) in adults, and 43.9% (95% CI 38.2"“49.8) in elders. Time from arrival at our emergency department until brain CT scan exceeded 30Â min in 8.2% of all included patients but exceeded the defined quality aim in children and could be improved.
Metabolic imaging predicts neoadjuvant therapy response before pancreatic cancer surgery

The addition of 18-fluorodeoxyglucose to PET provided significant prognostic benefit in objective assessment of neoadjuvant chemotherapy response among patients with borderline resectable/locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The findings, published in JNCCN — Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network — may help guide decisions on whether to proceed with complex surgery,...
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have

Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
What is peripheral artery disease, and are you at risk?

What is peripheral artery disease, and are you at risk?. Peripheral artery disease, also known as PAD, is a condition in which the narrowing of the arteries causes poor blood flow to parts of the body, most commonly the legs, feet, and arms. This usually causes pain. The condition is linked to a number of risk factors and indeed other conditions.
FDA clears Medtronic RespArray patient monitor for procedural sedation and medical-surgical units

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its RespArray patient monitor. Fridley, Minnesota-based Medtronic designed RespArray for procedural sedation and medical-surgical units. It features Nellcor pulse oximetry and Microstream capnography. RespArray also offers electrocardiogram (ECG), non-invasive blood pressure (NiBP) and temperature monitoring. Algorithms help to detect...
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
High Blood Pressure May Accelerate Osteoporosis, Bone Aging

Researchers say a study done on mice indicates that high blood pressure can accelerate bone aging and potentially lead to osteoporosis. Experts say high blood pressure can impact bone strength by altering the blood flow to the bones and bone marrow. They say you can lower the risk of osteoporosis...
Abelacimab receives FDA fast track designation for stroke prevention in AF

Anthos Therapeutics announced abelacimab, a fully human monoclonal antibody inhibiting factor XI, received fast track designation from the FDA for an indication to prevent stroke and systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation. As Healio previously reported, abelacimab received an FDA fast track designation in July for an indication to...
Inflammation a Culprit in Long COVID Heart Problems

While long COVID holds many mysteries, researchers found clues to the heart symptoms common in these patients, which pointed to ongoing inflammation as the mediator. In a cohort of 346 previously healthy patients with initially mild COVID-19, most seen for lingering symptoms a median of around 4 months later, structural heart disease and elevated biomarkers for cardiac injury or dysfunction were rare.
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

