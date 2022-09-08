ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

College Hill’s El Camino Baking Co. Serves Up 'Real’ Bread and Pastries

By Sean M. Peters
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLllO_0hmlmgyD00
El Camino Baking Co. owner Ryan Morgan experimenting with a Sicilian pizza recipe

College Hill is now home to El Camino Baking Co., which, after several weekends of what it described in an Instagram post as a “barebones low key dry run,” is now open for regular bakery/coffee shop hours as of Aug. 24.

The bakery is owned by Ryan Morgan, who gained national attention as owner and head baker of Sixteen Bricks, and pastry chef Megan Ketover, who’s established a great reputation in the industry as executive pastry chef for Boca and, more recently, Khora and Hart & Cru. This will be the first time Morgan has opened a bakery with retail options instead of the wholesale business he’s used to running at Sixteen Bricks.

“It’s super nerve-wracking to realize you’ve never had a retail location before,” Morgan says. “I run a pretty good sized wholesale operation, but it’s just kind of getting all of those other movements of navigating humans coming in — they really want a lot of attention.”

Morgan isn’t sure how he’s going to transition to direct customer interaction — the baker is well known for his congenially blunt way of communicating which, some might argue, translates incredibly well into the no-nonsense way he bakes.

“I’m gonna get canceled before this is all over,” he says between laughs. “They’re gonna be like, ‘this fuckin’ guy is mean!’”

As long as the quality of his baked goods continue to maintain their level of excellence, it shouldn’t be a problem. At the end of the day, don’t we all want a great loaf of bread more than a simpering baker?

To those familiar with College Hill’s dining scene, El Camino operates out of the building formerly occupied by Red Rose Jems Pizzeria. El Camino serves coffee along with all of its carbo-centric offerings and the shop is set to add pizza to the menu in the near future, once they build out the rest of their building, which will include a dining room. The bakery has yet to set a date for the launching of its pizza menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9Gtq_0hmlmgyD00
El Camino Baking Co. is located in the former Red Rose Jems Pizzeria in College Hill.
“It’ll be Neapolitan, for sure,” Morgan says of the pizza style he’s going to approach. “I don’t think it’s going to be better than St. Francis [Apizza], but it’ll be very different.”

Neapolitan pizza is typified by its simple ingredients and airy, thin crust — not an unusual choice for a baker whose fermented pizza dough is meant to be the highlight of the dish.

As of the opening date, the bakery offers an assortment of pastries — think seasonal fruit tarts, croissants and other elevated fare — and for bread, there’s cardamom and apricot bread made with khorason ancient grain flour, pain de Campagne (French sourdough), schiacciata (Tuscan flatbread similar to focaccia) made with Yocora Rojo flour, whole wheat “Super Seed” loaves and spelt-made baguettes and pretzels. The menu rotates because, as Morgan puts it, El Camino gives him the chance to make bread that he wants to bake, not what his wholesale clientele requests.

“I’ve been running a big bakery and I’ve not been able to really focus on the things that have made me very happy,” Morgan says. “Baking and creating breads used to be something that made me exceptionally happy. And then over the years with working with chefs, you know, you’re making what makes them happy.”

Morgan has set up his stone mill in El Camino’s front window so passersby can enjoy a glimpse of how grain is turned into flour.

“It’s up on a stage and it’s kind of enclosed like an aquarium so dust doesn’t go everywhere,” Morgan says. “I can just hang out in there and mill flour and look like a circus act.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbZVY_0hmlmgyD00
Bakery owner Megan Ketover preparing pastries at El Camino Baking Co.

Morgan’s bread is prized by consumers thanks to his adherent use of domestically grown wheat — not necessarily local, but Kentucky sourced. Because of this, he touts his bread to be superior to commercially available bread made from imported and overly processed flour.

“I can keep prices down by feeding people real food,” he says. “It has better taste, a better nutritional value, there is zero waste because each part of the wheat berry that I put in is milled to a powder and turned into bread that you eat. It gives you nutrition and fibers and minerals. It makes you poop and it makes you feel like you have energy and it doesn’t weigh you down.”

Fresh bread is in high demand at El Camino and runs out quickly, so if you plan to buy a loaf, be sure and arrive early.

El Camino Baking Co., 5915 Hamilton Ave., College Hill. Info: instagram.com/ el_caminobakingco.

Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Google News , Apple News and Reddit .

Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit a calendar event .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant rebrands with new name, re-opens with broader menu

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A fast-growing downtown restaurant group which closed one of its eateries last month has rebranded in the face of rising commodity prices and has re-opened. Crown Restaurant Group, operator of restaurants like Crown Republic Gastropub and Losanti, temporarily closed its pizzeria at 300 E. Seventh...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Kentucky State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
City
College Hill, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sourdough Bread#Bread Flour#Wheat Bread#El Camino College#Food Drink#El Camino Baking Co#Sicilian#Sixteen Bricks
Fox 19

Three local Oktoberfests, 3 different weekends

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest returns to the Queen City this year with more beer, more food and more entertainment. The multiple-day German festival will be held in three different cities over three different weekends in September. Below are a some of the city’s and surrounding cities’ Oktoberfest dates and events....
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
175
Followers
100
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy