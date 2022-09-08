Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
San Antonio Northwest Vet Center has expanded in hopes of reaching more people
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Northwest Vet Center that provides different counseling services to veterans, service members and their families has added more space. “It’s really great to have extra space here. To have more than one group rooms that we can offer more activities,” said Ashley McClelland, marriage and family therapist at the San Antonio Northwest Vet Center.
Grand opening ceremony held for community service center on south side
SAN ANTONIO — In a south side neighborhood of hard working people who sometimes need a little extra help, there is a new place to find relief. Tuesday morning there was a grand opening ceremony for a community service center where people can find all kinds of resources. Eagles...
KSAT 12
MLK Commission asks city to triple its contribution
SAN ANTONIO – After two years of modified and canceled marches due to the pandemic, the San Antonio Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is ready to bring back the country’s largest MLK March in January. But members of the MLK Commission and its supporters said they need...
KSAT 12
String of missing people, bodies found in Bandera County has community on edge
BANDERA COUNTY – Four people have been reported missing since April in Bandera County. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office believes they have recovered the bodies of three of those missing people so far. Bandera County Sheriff Daniel Butts tells us the cases are not connected and that there...
KSAT 12
United Way volunteers to assemble emergency kits for 9/11 days of service and remembrance
SAN ANTONIO – The United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County is creating hundreds of family emergency kits for their 9/11 days of service and remembrance. It’s a day honoring the victims and heroes of September 11 by giving back. “This event is special to United Way...
Uvalde Police investigating shooting at city's Memorial Park; two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals
UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde are asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police say two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
KSAT 12
Life-size skeletons will be hidden around San Antonio for Party City scavenger haunt
SAN ANTONIO – A slew of lifesize skeletons will be hiding in San Antonio this weekend for Party City’s Scavenger Haunt. The retailer is hiding more than 100 life-size skeletons in some of the nation’s most historically haunted cities — including San Antonio — for the Yorrik Scavenger Haunt Sweepstakes.
tpr.org
Fronteras: Raza Unida Party members reflect on Chicano activism on its 50th anniversary
Mario Compean with fellow Committee for Barrio Betterment candidates for San Antonio City Council, 1971. From left to right: Guillermo "Willie" Benavides, Gloria Cabrera, Rosie Castro, Mario Compean. The Chicano movement of the 1960s and ‘70s grew out of social injustices and inequities faced by Latinos in Texas. The...
KSAT 12
Suicide now 2nd leading cause of death in people 10-34 in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – “I lost my father to suicide in 2010,” said Greg Watson from San Antonio. Watson was 21 at the time. “I ended up turning to my own self medication and grief and it was difficult to get outside of that,” Watson said. He...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Botanical Garden announces VIP night for upcoming Lightscape installation
SAN ANTONIO – The immersive holiday light display Lightscape will return to the San Antonio Botanical Garden this November. Lightscape will run from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8, 2023 and officials with the garden announced a special VIP night set for Nov. 19. Tickets are $150 for adults, $125...
Gatesville Messenger
Live Oak Baptist Church sustained extensive damage
The fellowship hall of Live Oak Baptist Church sustained extensive damage from a fire on Sept. 3. Although some areas of the church cannot be used, services are still being held in the sanctuary.
KSAT 12
New food truck park Rancho 181 opening near Calaveras Lake
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. A full food truck park with a bar and...
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio brothers celebrate life in their 100's
SAN ANTONIO - Imagine living long enough to see your brother turn 101 years old. Your younger brother. For the past few years, News 4 has been tracking the birthdays of World War II veteran Fortino Rocha, who recently reached 108 years old. But it's high time we let him share the spotlight with his younger brother Natividad, who's currently celebrating his 101st birthday.
KSAT 12
City of Lytle says residents should conserve water until city’s booster pump repaired
LYTLE, Texas – The City of Lytle is urging residents to conserve water as repairs are being made to restore power in the city’s booster pump. The pump helps provide pressure to the city’s water supply. “Our crews are working on it. You may have no water...
Argument between family members leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument between family members led to one man getting shot in a neighborhood just north of downtown Thursday, police said. Police at the scene said two people related to each other got into an argument around 2:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Edison. That's...
KTSA
One dead in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and four people are on the run following a shooting at a West side apartment. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive. Two men were in...
Fire spreads through San Antonio home; nearby vehicles damaged
SAN ANTONIO — A fire spread throughout a home on the city's west side, but fortunately, the house was vacant. The San Antonio Fire Department said the call came in around 4:15 a.m. on Friday on North Zarzamora. The home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. They said they had some difficulty getting into the house because it was boarded up.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman organizing flood relief for area where she’s from in Mexico
SAN ANTONIO – Rose Garza hopes what is now a desire to help flood victims in the state of Coahuila where she’s from will become an actual relief effort for the people who are still there. Heavy rain last week drenched not only the border cities of Ciudad...
