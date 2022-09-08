ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merriam Woods, MO

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man

The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
FBI issues warnings for ransomware attacks on schools

Missouri’s schools are back in session, and they are being warned about cyberattacks. The FBI is warning schools nationwide that criminals are targeting the education sector with ransomware attacks. These attacks use technology to encrypt data, and the victim’s computer system is locked until a ransom is paid. Federal law enforcement says a criminal group known as Vice Society has been focusing on schools.
MISSOURI STATE
Merriam Woods, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Crime & Safety
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar

A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Deadline to submit photos for Missouri DNR Photo Contest is October 1st

Amateur photographers of all ages may enter the Missouri DNR Photo Contest hosted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The contest offers you the opportunity to capture your favorite moments in Missouri’s rich natural and cultural resources and share them for all to enjoy. The contest runs from April 1 through Oct. 1.
MISSOURI STATE

