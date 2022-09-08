Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Missouri man involved in catalytic converter thefts sentenced to 9 months in prison
U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Wednesday sentenced a man involved in the theft and sale of 39 catalytic converters to nine months in prison and ordered him to pay restitution of $46,001. D’Ante Carter, 38, acted as a lookout as another man stole the catalytic converters, which contain...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man
The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
kttn.com
Illinois physician sentenced to 1 year in a Missouri prison for illegally prescribing drug
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Wednesday sentenced an osteopathic physician from Collinsville, Illinois to a year in prison for illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug. Matthew Steven Miller, 43, wrote prescriptions for the drug Xanax for six people who were not his patients between 2016 and 2018. Miller had...
kttn.com
FBI issues warnings for ransomware attacks on schools
Missouri’s schools are back in session, and they are being warned about cyberattacks. The FBI is warning schools nationwide that criminals are targeting the education sector with ransomware attacks. These attacks use technology to encrypt data, and the victim’s computer system is locked until a ransom is paid. Federal law enforcement says a criminal group known as Vice Society has been focusing on schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar
A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
kttn.com
Deadline to submit photos for Missouri DNR Photo Contest is October 1st
Amateur photographers of all ages may enter the Missouri DNR Photo Contest hosted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The contest offers you the opportunity to capture your favorite moments in Missouri’s rich natural and cultural resources and share them for all to enjoy. The contest runs from April 1 through Oct. 1.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation offering free hunter education skills classes in north Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering free upcoming hunter education skills sessions in northwest Missouri. Participants will earn the safety certificate needed to obtain hunting permits. These sessions will teach and test participants for safe firearms handling and basic hunting skills. Linn from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday,...
Comments / 0