ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Meet Perfumehead, a Brand for Fragrance Fanatics

Turning passion into perfume wasn’t difficult for Brian Giles, the mind behind Perfumehead. For the entrepreneur with a résumé that includes Too Faced and Benefit Cosmetics, it all started after a bout of COVID-19 took his sense of smell. “After three months, when my sense of smell...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

New York Fashion Label Area Inks a Footwear Deal

Area, the American luxury brand founded by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Pansczczyk, whose extra crystalline glamour has been embraced by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and former First Lady Michelle Obama among many others, is partnering with Italian footwear label Sergio Rossi on a collection. The 20-style...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primark#Menopause#Sustainable Fashion
WWD

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

True Religion is taking a holistic approach when it comes to its licensing program. The brand has eight licensees, representing 13 categories that range from men’s and women’s belts to small leather goods to sleepwear and loungewear to underwear, among other items. There’s also men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ footwear, fashion headwear, cold weather accessories and hosiery.
BUSINESS
WWD

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of Wholesale

Wholesale isn’t just any old distribution channel for True Religion — it’s also a cost-effective way to attract new customers. “What many industry people are now realizing is that wholesale can be the most cost-effective way to acquire new customers. If one has the right retail partners, as we do with stores like Macy’s, Dillard’s, DTLR and Urban Outfitters, they can expand your brand’s presence, drive relevant foot traffic and introduce new customers to our brand,” said Paul Rosengard, True Religion executive vice president, head of wholesale and global licensing.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy