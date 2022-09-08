Read full article on original website
Meet Perfumehead, a Brand for Fragrance Fanatics
Turning passion into perfume wasn’t difficult for Brian Giles, the mind behind Perfumehead. For the entrepreneur with a résumé that includes Too Faced and Benefit Cosmetics, it all started after a bout of COVID-19 took his sense of smell. “After three months, when my sense of smell...
New York Fashion Label Area Inks a Footwear Deal
Area, the American luxury brand founded by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Pansczczyk, whose extra crystalline glamour has been embraced by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and former First Lady Michelle Obama among many others, is partnering with Italian footwear label Sergio Rossi on a collection. The 20-style...
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Offers Seats for Fashion Show Via Instagram Contest
POST FOR A POST: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini is opening the doors of its upcoming fashion show to the public. The brand, which is controlled by Aeffe Group, is launching a contest on Instagram to offer five people the opportunity to attend its show during Milan Fashion Week, which runs from Sept. 21 to 26.
Zegna Pledges Full Traceability of Oasi Cashmere Products by 2024
MILAN — Zegna’s commitment to trace its supply chain is coming full circle in its Oasi Cashmere project launching this month. The project marks one of the first initiatives as part of the luxury menswear company’s pledge to make its entire textile offering traceable by 2030. The...
Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio
True Religion is taking a holistic approach when it comes to its licensing program. The brand has eight licensees, representing 13 categories that range from men’s and women’s belts to small leather goods to sleepwear and loungewear to underwear, among other items. There’s also men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ footwear, fashion headwear, cold weather accessories and hosiery.
The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of Wholesale
Wholesale isn’t just any old distribution channel for True Religion — it’s also a cost-effective way to attract new customers. “What many industry people are now realizing is that wholesale can be the most cost-effective way to acquire new customers. If one has the right retail partners, as we do with stores like Macy’s, Dillard’s, DTLR and Urban Outfitters, they can expand your brand’s presence, drive relevant foot traffic and introduce new customers to our brand,” said Paul Rosengard, True Religion executive vice president, head of wholesale and global licensing.
