ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 17

michelleishappy
2d ago

So in 6 months he'll be out of prison, and perhaps back at it? 9 months isn't fair to his victims!

Reply
13
Lonnie Allen
2d ago

Only 9 months ? Soft on crime soft on criminals. No wonder there are revolving criminals. Mainly in democrat cities and states.

Reply(3)
7
Maurice Clay
2d ago

is light sentences like this that doesn't change people they need to be giving these guys 5 to 10 years as an example to the next person thinking of doing the same thing this is why it's not working they unleash these people's back on society and we suffer the blunt hit of them being back on the street whether it's another theft or murder we pay the price for them not doing their job properly and making sure they set an example for the next person is thinking of doing something like this it's just pitiful

Reply
4
Related
FOX 2

Catalytic converter thief sentenced to prison and $46,000 in restitution

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man acting as a lookout for catalytic converter thieves will be spending the next nine months in prison and paying $46,001 in restitution. A judge sentenced D’Ante Carter, 38, for his involvement in stealing 39 of the devices that contain trace amounts of precious metals from vehicles. Court documents say […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creve Coeur, MO
State
Illinois State
City
Maryland Heights, MO
City
Bridgeton, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Kait 8

FBI warns of increase in sextortion threats in northwest Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - FBI agents say they have noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area. The FBI and local police in northwest Arkansas have received numerous reports of predators attempting to coerce young boys into sending sexual videos of themselves and then extorting money from these victims. Here’s how this disturbing scheme works:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Prison#Fbi
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man

The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Armed suspect fatally shot in Arizona ID’d as a Missouri man

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Northern AZ Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a weapon. Flagstaff police on Thursday identified the man as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A hometown for Henry wasn’t immediately available. Police said officers responded to a call about a man breaking a gas station window Wednesday and taking items from the store. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials received a call about a man threatening to stab people with a knife in the same area as the gas station. Police say an arriving officer confronted the man, who was armed with a screwdriver. He allegedly advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner before being fatally shot.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
St. Joseph Post

Arrests made in string of car thefts in Buchanan County and St. Joseph

Two men have been arrested, accused of car theft in Buchanan County and St. Joseph as well as roaming neighborhoods, seeking to rifle through cars for anything they can steal. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says his deputies received a call while aggressively patrolling areas, looking for the suspects. Deputies located a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man very early Wednesday morning in Creek Crossing.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
kttn.com

FBI issues warnings for ransomware attacks on schools

Missouri’s schools are back in session, and they are being warned about cyberattacks. The FBI is warning schools nationwide that criminals are targeting the education sector with ransomware attacks. These attacks use technology to encrypt data, and the victim’s computer system is locked until a ransom is paid. Federal law enforcement says a criminal group known as Vice Society has been focusing on schools.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months

Missouri investigators over the last four months have substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Stockton that faces mounting accusations of abuse, lawsuits and calls for its closure by former students.  According to records turned over to The Independent under Missouri’s Sunshine Law by the state Department […] The post Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com

Audio: State of Missouri and Missouri Attorney General named in lawsuit regarding new homeless laws

Housing justice advocates filed suit Tuesday against the state of Missouri and the state’s attorney general. The suit is a challenge to a new law that its filers say will harm people who are unhoused or unstably housed. Among other things, House Bill 1606 law makes it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization and places restrictions on the use of state funds for the homeless.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy