michelleishappy
2d ago
So in 6 months he'll be out of prison, and perhaps back at it? 9 months isn't fair to his victims!
Reply
13
Lonnie Allen
2d ago
Only 9 months ? Soft on crime soft on criminals. No wonder there are revolving criminals. Mainly in democrat cities and states.
Reply(3)
7
Maurice Clay
2d ago
is light sentences like this that doesn't change people they need to be giving these guys 5 to 10 years as an example to the next person thinking of doing the same thing this is why it's not working they unleash these people's back on society and we suffer the blunt hit of them being back on the street whether it's another theft or murder we pay the price for them not doing their job properly and making sure they set an example for the next person is thinking of doing something like this it's just pitiful
Reply
4
