NME
‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae joins cast of upcoming Star Wars series
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series. According to Deadline, Lee is set to star as the male lead in Disney+’s The Acolyte. The series, which promises to depict the dark side of the Force’s rise to power during the final days of the film franchise’s High Republic era, marks the South Korean actor’s first leading role in a television series since starring in Squid Game.
India’s Kajol To Star In Disney+ Hotstar Drama Based On ‘The Good Wife’; Channel 4 Buys Hulu Drama; ‘The Great Escaper’ Shoot Begins — Global Briefs
India’s Kajol To Star Disney+ Hotstar Remake Of ‘The Good Wife’ As Disney+ Day continues ahead of the D23 Expo in Anaheim, India’s Disney+ Hotstar has revealed Hindi cinema star Kajol’s debut streaming series: a local remake of CBS drama The Good Wife, titled The Good Wife — Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. Due to debut soon on the streamer, the Banijay Asia-produced show will see Kajol in the lawyer role Juliana Margulies made famous during the U.S. show’s seven-year run between 2009 and 2016. Suparn Verma is directing. “The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different...
NME
Jung Hae-in, Ko Kyung-po and more to star in upcoming Disney+ K-drama ‘Connect’
Disney+ has announced an all-star cast for its upcoming Korean original series, Connect, inclusive of Jung Hae-in, Ko Kyung-po and more. The new crime-thriller series, which was announced on September 7, is set to follow a man who is suddenly kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters. He awakens following the procedure to find one of his eyes missing, however discovers that he is still able to see out of his missing eye, which is now being used by an infamous serial killer.
SFGate
China’s Wang Xiaoshuai Goes Low Budget and Improvisational in Toronto Drama ‘The Hotel’
Wang Xiaoshuai, director of “So Long, My Son” and “Red Amnesia,” will be the most senior mainland Chinese director to present a new film at a major Western festival this year. That may be a reflection of the growing political and economic separation between China and...
NME
Los Angeles appoints September 17 ‘Squid Game’ Day
The City of Los Angeles has officially designated September 17 Squid Game Day, in recognition of the South Korean Netflix series’ achievements. Korean-American congressman John Lee announced on September 7 that the city council had passed the resolution appointing September 17 as Squid Game Day, per The Korea Times. The Californian city will thus commemorate the Korean drama series every year on September 17, which was the date Squid Game first premiered on Netflix last year.
27 surprising things you never knew about Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 on September 8, once partied incognito in the streets of London.
NME
Cast of Amazon’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ issues statement condemning the “relentless racism” and harassment of castmates
The cast of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power have issued a statement condemning “the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse” levelled against some of the show’s actors. Written by the actors and shared via Rings of Power’s Twitter page today (September...
Collider
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
Amazon Settles With Writers Guild For $4M-Plus Over Unpaid Residuals
About a month after a similar deal with Netflix, the Writers Guild of America has informed members that it has won over $4 million in previously unpaid residuals and interest in a settlement with Amazon. The multimillion-dollar settlement results from an arbitration over the compensation for 37 screenwriters on 31 films distributed by Amazon, the Guild told members on Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. (Deadline was the first to report the news; THR has reached out to Amazon for comment.) More from The Hollywood ReporterVodeo, First Video Game Studio With Certified Union in North America, Shuts DownRusso Bros.' Amazon Series...
Hindu nationalism in India ratchets up tensions among immigrants in the U.S.
Indian Independence Day means vastly different things across a country shaped by religious and ethnic conflicts, as well as caste discrimination.
Movie chain operator Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld Group (CINE.L) on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to rein in its massive debt.
Queen Elizabeth II's death sparks Twitter outages in US, several countries, users report
Social media users shared reports of their Twitter not loading following the news of the monarch's death.
NME
Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour was almost pulled due to money troubles
Coldplay have said they were close to cancelling their plans for their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour after facing money issues. That’s according to singer, guitarist and pianist Chris Martin, who told ColdplayXtra that a “big financial crisis” was looming for the band for the first time in their history, and that unnamed people or organisations came to their rescue.
NME
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ MMO was canned due to Tencent complications
Amazon Game Studios, Amazon’s game development arm, was set to release a free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO this year. However, the project was canceled in April last year, with reports at the time claiming that this was caused by a dispute with Tencent. Amazon Games president Christoph Hartmann...
NME
Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney
A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
NME
Here’s how to watch the D23 Disney & Marvel Game Showcase
Disney’s D23 expo kicks off today (Friday September 9) with fans expecting a wave of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars announcements across the weekend. Tonight will also see a dedicated Disney and Marvel Game Showcase which will include reveals from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games.
TechCrunch
Sequoia India and SEA taps international operators to help startups launch and expand overseas
In addition to providing founders with advice, connections and help, the operators will also invest in the startups as part of the program, called Pathfinders, the storied venture firm said. The program’s launch comes at a time when an increasingly growing number of Indian startups, especially in the SaaS space, are expanding to the U.S., the UK, Europe and other international markets. Startups including Byju’s, Freshworks, Chargebee and Clevertap today count U.S. and Europe as some of their biggest markets.
NME
Oliver Sim – ‘Hideous Bastard’ review: The xx singer strikes out with radical honesty
“I’m ugly,” Oliver Sim purrs in the opening line of his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’. It’s striking, but nothing compared to what comes next on ‘Hideous’. “Caught my reflection in your eye / Now you’ve seen me from both sides / Am I hideous?” he questions shortly afterwards, before dropping the bombshell revelation in a brave couplet: “Radical honesty might set me free if it makes me hideous / Been living with HIV since 17 – am I hideous?”
Collider
'Vikram Vedha' Trailer Presents a Riddle Inside a Gritty Gangster Drama
T-Series has released a new trailer for Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular roles. The movie is a remake of hit Tamil flick directed by husband-wife duo Pushkar-Gayathri, who return to helm the Hindi version, based on the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, aka Vikram-Beetal, wherein the legendary King Vikramaditya was tasked with capturing Beetal, a celestial spirit/demon.
