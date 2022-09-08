Disney+ has announced an all-star cast for its upcoming Korean original series, Connect, inclusive of Jung Hae-in, Ko Kyung-po and more. The new crime-thriller series, which was announced on September 7, is set to follow a man who is suddenly kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters. He awakens following the procedure to find one of his eyes missing, however discovers that he is still able to see out of his missing eye, which is now being used by an infamous serial killer.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO