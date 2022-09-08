ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae joins cast of upcoming Star Wars series

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series. According to Deadline, Lee is set to star as the male lead in Disney+’s The Acolyte. The series, which promises to depict the dark side of the Force’s rise to power during the final days of the film franchise’s High Republic era, marks the South Korean actor’s first leading role in a television series since starring in Squid Game.
Deadline

India’s Kajol To Star In Disney+ Hotstar Drama Based On ‘The Good Wife’; Channel 4 Buys Hulu Drama; ‘The Great Escaper’ Shoot Begins — Global Briefs

India’s Kajol To Star Disney+ Hotstar Remake Of ‘The Good Wife’ As Disney+ Day continues ahead of the D23 Expo in Anaheim, India’s Disney+ Hotstar has revealed Hindi cinema star Kajol’s debut streaming series: a local remake of CBS drama The Good Wife, titled The Good Wife — Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. Due to debut soon on the streamer, the Banijay Asia-produced show will see Kajol in the lawyer role Juliana Margulies made famous during the U.S. show’s seven-year run between 2009 and 2016. Suparn Verma is directing. “The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different...
NME

Jung Hae-in, Ko Kyung-po and more to star in upcoming Disney+ K-drama ‘Connect’

Disney+ has announced an all-star cast for its upcoming Korean original series, Connect, inclusive of Jung Hae-in, Ko Kyung-po and more. The new crime-thriller series, which was announced on September 7, is set to follow a man who is suddenly kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters. He awakens following the procedure to find one of his eyes missing, however discovers that he is still able to see out of his missing eye, which is now being used by an infamous serial killer.
NME

Los Angeles appoints September 17 ‘Squid Game’ Day

The City of Los Angeles has officially designated September 17 Squid Game Day, in recognition of the South Korean Netflix series’ achievements. Korean-American congressman John Lee announced on September 7 that the city council had passed the resolution appointing September 17 as Squid Game Day, per The Korea Times. The Californian city will thus commemorate the Korean drama series every year on September 17, which was the date Squid Game first premiered on Netflix last year.
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Settles With Writers Guild For $4M-Plus Over Unpaid Residuals

About a month after a similar deal with Netflix, the Writers Guild of America has informed members that it has won over $4 million in previously unpaid residuals and interest in a settlement with Amazon. The multimillion-dollar settlement results from an arbitration over the compensation for 37 screenwriters on 31 films distributed by Amazon, the Guild told members on Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. (Deadline was the first to report the news; THR has reached out to Amazon for comment.) More from The Hollywood ReporterVodeo, First Video Game Studio With Certified Union in North America, Shuts DownRusso Bros.' Amazon Series...
NME

Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour was almost pulled due to money troubles

Coldplay have said they were close to cancelling their plans for their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour after facing money issues. That’s according to singer, guitarist and pianist Chris Martin, who told ColdplayXtra that a “big financial crisis” was looming for the band for the first time in their history, and that unnamed people or organisations came to their rescue.
NME

Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney

A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
NME

Here’s how to watch the D23 Disney & Marvel Game Showcase

Disney’s D23 expo kicks off today (Friday September 9) with fans expecting a wave of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars announcements across the weekend. Tonight will also see a dedicated Disney and Marvel Game Showcase which will include reveals from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games.
TechCrunch

Sequoia India and SEA taps international operators to help startups launch and expand overseas

In addition to providing founders with advice, connections and help, the operators will also invest in the startups as part of the program, called Pathfinders, the storied venture firm said. The program’s launch comes at a time when an increasingly growing number of Indian startups, especially in the SaaS space, are expanding to the U.S., the UK, Europe and other international markets. Startups including Byju’s, Freshworks, Chargebee and Clevertap today count U.S. and Europe as some of their biggest markets.
NME

Oliver Sim – ‘Hideous Bastard’ review: The xx singer strikes out with radical honesty

“I’m ugly,” Oliver Sim purrs in the opening line of his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’. It’s striking, but nothing compared to what comes next on ‘Hideous’. “Caught my reflection in your eye / Now you’ve seen me from both sides / Am I hideous?” he questions shortly afterwards, before dropping the bombshell revelation in a brave couplet: “Radical honesty might set me free if it makes me hideous / Been living with HIV since 17 – am I hideous?”
Collider

'Vikram Vedha' Trailer Presents a Riddle Inside a Gritty Gangster Drama

T-Series has released a new trailer for Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular roles. The movie is a remake of hit Tamil flick directed by husband-wife duo Pushkar-Gayathri, who return to helm the Hindi version, based on the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, aka Vikram-Beetal, wherein the legendary King Vikramaditya was tasked with capturing Beetal, a celestial spirit/demon.
