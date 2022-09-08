ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

First Interstate Bank to hold annual volunteer day on September 14

First Interstate Bank will hold its Fifth Annual Volunteer Day next week. First Interstate locations will close on September 14th at noon to give employees paid time to volunteer through service projects in their communities. The bank has area locations in Princeton, Milan, Unionville, Bethany, Grant City, and Albany. Projects...
ALBANY, MO
kttn.com

Chula Fire Department to hold fundraiser

The Chula Fire Department will serve breakfast and hold a fish fry next week as a fundraiser. Food will be served at the Chula Community Center on September 17th. Biscuits and gravy will be served from 7 to 9 am. The fish fry with fixings will begin at 5:30 pm and run until 7 pm.
CHULA, MO
kttn.com

Senior Health Fair to be held in Unionville

The Putnam County Health Department and PC Cafe and Resource Center will hold a Senior Health Fair next week. The free event will be at the PC Cafe and Resource Center of Unionville on September 14th from 2 to 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Multiple vendors and local providers...
UNIONVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Experimental Aircraft Association to hold annual fly-in

Chillicothe Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 944 will hold the 27th Annual Fly-In/Drive-In as a fundraiser next month. The event at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport October 1st will include a pancake breakfast and Young Eagle flights. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, and coffee will be available from 7 o’clock to...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, MO
Government
County
Mercer County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Princeton, MO
ktvo.com

Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Work Day#Senior Center#City Planning#Construction Maintenance
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Thomas Ray Eads

Thomas Ray Eads passed away at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by family. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton with burial to follow with military rites in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A scheduled visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday at Resthaven Mortuary. A catered reception for friends and family will be held at Black Silo Winery (4030 E 10th St., Trenton, MO) following graveside services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grundy County Community Food Pantry, they can be left at or mailed to Resthaven Mortuary, P.O. Box 587, Trenton, MO 64683.
TRENTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kchi.com

Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County

A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey

Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
MILAN, MO
kttn.com

Minnesota man faces two charges in Harrison County after cutting an individual with a folding saw

A Minnesota man has been charged in Harrison County with two felonies after allegedly cutting another man with a foldable hand saw. Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota was charged with first-degree assault or an attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and armed criminal action. A warrant was served on September 7th and Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

U.S. Senate Candidate Makes Bethany Part Of Rural Missouri Tour

Trudy Busch Valentine greeting those attending at Bethany Memorial Park. The Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat from Missouri made Bethany a stop for a meet and greet. Trudy Busch Valentine made a tour of northern Missouri Friday. She says health care availability is one of the issues she’s...
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

Jail Bookings For Local Law Enforcement

Two recent bookings at area jails for the Livingston County law enforcement agencies are reported by Sheriff Steve Cox. Wednesday at about 12:25 am, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 23-year-old Trenton Lee Merriman for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. Wednesday...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy