kttn.com
First Interstate Bank to hold annual volunteer day on September 14
First Interstate Bank will hold its Fifth Annual Volunteer Day next week. First Interstate locations will close on September 14th at noon to give employees paid time to volunteer through service projects in their communities. The bank has area locations in Princeton, Milan, Unionville, Bethany, Grant City, and Albany. Projects...
kttn.com
Chula Fire Department to hold fundraiser
The Chula Fire Department will serve breakfast and hold a fish fry next week as a fundraiser. Food will be served at the Chula Community Center on September 17th. Biscuits and gravy will be served from 7 to 9 am. The fish fry with fixings will begin at 5:30 pm and run until 7 pm.
kttn.com
Senior Health Fair to be held in Unionville
The Putnam County Health Department and PC Cafe and Resource Center will hold a Senior Health Fair next week. The free event will be at the PC Cafe and Resource Center of Unionville on September 14th from 2 to 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Multiple vendors and local providers...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Experimental Aircraft Association to hold annual fly-in
Chillicothe Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 944 will hold the 27th Annual Fly-In/Drive-In as a fundraiser next month. The event at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport October 1st will include a pancake breakfast and Young Eagle flights. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, and coffee will be available from 7 o’clock to...
kttn.com
Livingston County Health Center to hold first flu shot clinic of the season
The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold its first flu shot clinic of the season next week for Livingston County residents at least 65 years old. High-dose flu shots will be given by appointment on September 15th. There is a possibility the health center will have received a...
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department to hold “Coffee With a Cop” on NCMC campus
The Trenton Police Department’s next Coffee with a Cop program will be next week. Citizens of Trenton can meet with members of the police department at Cross Hall’s Coffee Shop on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton on September 14th from 8 to 10 am. Those...
ktvo.com
Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
kttn.com
Grundy County sales tax collections continue to increase in each category
Grundy County sales tax collections for the year through September are up about $21,900 each for general revenue, law enforcement, and the sales tax to benefit the county ambulance service when compared to the same time period last year. Collections in 2022 through this month are approximately $413,300 for each...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin on September 28
– A float trip on a north Missouri stream brings a chance to see wildlife and scenery along a waterway that courses through farm country with prairie origins. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Thomas Ray Eads
Thomas Ray Eads passed away at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by family. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton with burial to follow with military rites in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A scheduled visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday at Resthaven Mortuary. A catered reception for friends and family will be held at Black Silo Winery (4030 E 10th St., Trenton, MO) following graveside services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grundy County Community Food Pantry, they can be left at or mailed to Resthaven Mortuary, P.O. Box 587, Trenton, MO 64683.
kttn.com
Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”
The following students at Trenton Middle School have been selected as September students of the month for the character trait “Responsibility”
kttn.com
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, September 8, 2022
Multiple defendants were sentenced after waiving formal arraignment and entering pleas of guilty when they appeared in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 8th. Trenton resident James Robert Anderson pleaded guilty to a felony violation of an order of protection for an adult involving a second offense,...
kchi.com
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
kttn.com
Minnesota man faces two charges in Harrison County after cutting an individual with a folding saw
A Minnesota man has been charged in Harrison County with two felonies after allegedly cutting another man with a foldable hand saw. Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota was charged with first-degree assault or an attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and armed criminal action. A warrant was served on September 7th and Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
U.S. Senate Candidate Makes Bethany Part Of Rural Missouri Tour
Trudy Busch Valentine greeting those attending at Bethany Memorial Park. The Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat from Missouri made Bethany a stop for a meet and greet. Trudy Busch Valentine made a tour of northern Missouri Friday. She says health care availability is one of the issues she’s...
kttn.com
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County waves formal arraignment and pleads “Not Guilty”
A woman waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8th to first-degree murder. The case for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall was continued to October 6th for a plea or trial setting. Hall was arrested in Kansas in...
kchi.com
Jail Bookings For Local Law Enforcement
Two recent bookings at area jails for the Livingston County law enforcement agencies are reported by Sheriff Steve Cox. Wednesday at about 12:25 am, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 23-year-old Trenton Lee Merriman for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. Wednesday...
kttn.com
Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.
kttn.com
Minnesota man pleads guilty in Livingston County court to involuntary manslaughter
A Minnesota man pleaded guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 7th to felony second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan is scheduled for sentencing on November 3rd. A November 29th jury trial was canceled. A probable cause statement accused Hassan of driving a semi-truck with...
