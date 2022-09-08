Read full article on original website
State panel gives N.J. employers option to use experts to determine if workers are high
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. Long-awaited guidelines for employers on determining if workers are high on the job were issued Friday by the state agency...
New Jersey Globe
Unions prepare to protest likely hikes in state employee heath insurance costs
Public employees are stepping up their pressure on a plan that would increase health care costs by more than 20% next year, including a statehouse rally next week, in advance of a possible vote by the New Jersey State Health Benefits Commission. “Rising health care costs doesn’t make New Jersey...
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among New Jersey students
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills Friday that will help combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families.
News 12
Gov. Murphy signs bills expanding New Jersey’s free school meal program
More New Jersey families are now eligible for free school meals. Gov. Phil Murphy signed two bills on Friday related to the school meal program. One bill requires schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to students from both working-class and middle-income families. The other bill aims to educate parents about meal programs.
NJ's marijuana industry is meant to be a boon for equity — but cost of entry is too high for some
The Apothecarium in Maplewood opened for legal recreational sales in April 2022. Equity advocates say with New Jersey's market could easily be dominated by big, multi-state marijuana companies if steps aren't taken to welcome more small businesses and diverse entrepreneurs to the industry. The state chapter of the ACLU is pitching policies it says would make the market more accessible to communities of color and others hurt by the war on drugs. [ more › ]
Energy bills for millions of N.J. gas customers will soon soar by as much as 25%
Millions of New Jerseyans’ energy bills will soon spike by as much as 25% as winter approaches. The state Board of Public Utilities unanimously approved the rate hikes for natural gas on Wednesday after companies argued its rising cost forced them to raise prices for their customers up and down the state.
N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam
An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
njurbannews.com
No bags, no carts, no groceries
Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
wrnjradio.com
Acting AG Platkin appoints leaders of new Firearms Enforcement Office
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Wednesday announced the appointment of the two supervisors who will be leading a recently founded office designed to hold manufacturers and sellers of guns and firearm accessories accountable when they endanger the health and safety of New Jerseyans. Platkin appointed...
Weed legend Tommy Chong to host N.J.’s first major consumer expo
Since the New Jersey legal weed market opened this April, many business-to-business and educational conferences have happened throughout the state — in fact, one of the largest ones takes place this weekend in Atlantic City. Now it’s time for the public to join in the fun.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Signed By Governor Murphy Will Allow More School Children To Receive Free Meals
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills today which aim to combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families. An...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles
Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
Heads up, NJ: Property tax relief applications about to start
TRENTON – Get ready to check your mailboxes and inboxes: Applications for New Jersey property tax rebates start going out next week. More people are eligible for property tax relief through the new ANCHOR program than used to receive homestead benefits, including renters for the first time in more than a decade, so don’t presume it doesn’t apply to you.
Hearing Set For The Closed Marlton Diner To Become a NJ Weed Dispensary
It’s been months since the once long-standing Marlton Diner shut its doors for good. And ever since then, there’s been much speculation about what’s next for the closed retro-style diner located at 781 Rte 70 W, Marlton, NJ 08053. Not long after its permanent closing, a mysterious...
wrnjradio.com
Acting AG Platkin launches new dashboard detailing information on police internal affairs investigations statewide
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Wednesday made information about police agencies’ internal affairs investigations available online, in a searchable dashboard capable of filtering data by law enforcement agency, the types of allegations involved, and what, if any, disciplinary action was taken. The Attorney General’s...
New Jersey Is Not Affordable & I Have The Shocking Numbers To Prove It
These numbers are sobering. New Jersey's lack of affordability has become a very common discussion these days as inflation reaches record setting numbers. But just how difficult is it to make ends meet in the Garden State?. It is pretty freaking difficult for everyone but the group getting the shortest...
Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax deduction
While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
N.J. wants to negotiate out-of-state income taxes for commuters
New Jersey officials have announced bipartisan legislation they hope would give the state more leverage in negotiating income taxes for New Jersey residents who commute out-of-state for work or work from home. Nearby places like New York, Connecticut, and Philadelphia apply what is known as a “convenience of the employer”...
wrnjradio.com
Report: Cocktail trends in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – According to the Cocktail Index , a study on consumer preferences and trends in America conducted by market research Top Data, there has been a significant increase in happy hour visits to bars. With a national 54% increase in visits compared to pre-pandemic figures, August had...
