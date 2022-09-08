Read full article on original website
Amazon buys Belgian warehouse technology producer
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon is acquiring Belgian warehouse technology producer Cloostermans, the e-commerce giant confirmed Friday. Cloostermans will become part of Amazon Robotics, the company's division focused on automating parts of its warehouse operations, Amazon said in a statement. It did not disclose financial terms of the deal. Cloostermans...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
How might technology effect the automotive industry in the future
The way technology has currently shaped the automotive industry is huge. Technological advancements have changed the way cars are built, the features within vehicles have changed and the competitiveness of the market has increased. Where there used to be a number of manufacturers who supply cars, vans and trucks, that list has increased a lot over the years. Tesla is a fine example, they launched in 2003 and are very popular now. For workmen, many people would say you should look at an Iveco EuroTrakker for your construction site. Years back, the recommendations would have been different.
Commerce Technology Leader Shift4 Launches SkyTab POS, Next-Gen Restaurant Point-of-Sale System
ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, has officially launched SkyTab POS, the company’s next-generation restaurant point-of-sale (POS) system which includes cutting-edge hardware, robust functionality, powerful management tools, and various mobile solutions. SkyTab is a modern, all-in-one technology platform that allows restaurateurs to deliver exceptional guest experiences and manage every aspect of their business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005243/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Waterless Textile Finishing at Scale? 2 Innovators Are Trying to Make That Happen
The Haartz Corporation, a specialist in engineered and designed textile materials, and Green Theme Technologies (GTT), a producer of waterless and PFAS-free textile finishing, announced a partnership to revolutionize how textiles are finished in the United States. GTT’s PFAS-free and waterless Empel textile finishing platform eliminates harmful chemicals from all levels of textile finishing without the use of water. The collaboration reduces environmental impacts and improves product performance across the apparel, furniture and automotive markets. Developed by GTT, the Enpel platform can apply a wide variety of finishes, including durable water repellent, anti-wicking and durable stain. Empel uses sustainable “clean chemistry” to...
Kodiak Robotics CEO on advanced self-driving technology
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building the trucking industry’s most advanced self-driving technology. DETAILS: There is talk about electric and autonomous trucks individually, but what about having both in one vehicle? Kodiak Technologies...
Evaluation of a hybrid pipeline for automated segmentation of solid lesions based on mathematical algorithms and deep learning
We evaluate the accuracy of an original hybrid segmentation pipeline, combining variational and deep learning methods, in the segmentation of CT scans of stented aortic aneurysms, abdominal organs and brain lesions. The hybrid pipeline is trained on 50 aortic CT scans and tested on 10. Additionally, we trained and tested the hybrid pipeline on publicly available datasets of CT scans of abdominal organs and MR scans of brain tumours. We tested the accuracy of the hybrid pipeline against a gold standard (manual segmentation) and compared its performance to that of a standard automated segmentation method with commonly used metrics, including the DICE and JACCARD and volumetric similarity (VS) coefficients, and the Hausdorff Distance (HD). Results. The hybrid pipeline produced very accurate segmentations of the aorta, with mean DICE, JACCARD and VS coefficients of: 0.909, 0.837 and 0.972 in thrombus segmentation and 0.937, 0.884 and 0.970 for stent and lumen segmentation. It consistently outperformed the standard automated method. Similar results were observed when the hybrid pipeline was trained and tested on publicly available datasets, with mean DICE scores of: 0.832 on brain tumour segmentation, and 0.894/0.841/0.853/0.847/0.941 on left kidney/right kidney/spleen/aorta/liver organ segmentation.
South African Retailer Pick n Pay Migrates its Entire On-premises IT Infra to AWS
AWS announced that Pick n Pay Group, a leading retail business operating in South African and other selected African countries, has migrated its entire on-premises information technology (IT) infrastructure to AWS. Pick n Pay worked with Lemongrass Consulting—an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with Migration and SAP Consulting Competencies—to migrate its...
AI Data Company INFINIQ Launches Data Anonymization Solution 'Wellid' Revealed at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- INFINIQ, the leading AI data company in South Korea, has introduced a data anonymization solution that automatically detects and anonymizes all identifiable faces and license plates in videos and images captured. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005009/en/ INFINIQ is introducing its data anonymization solution to visitors at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose. (Photo: Business Wire)
Intel breaks ground on its $20b chip plant
Intel officially broke ground on its new $20 billion semiconductor chipmaking plant in Ohio yesterday. It’s the largest private investment in the state’s history, and, according to Intel, it’ll be the largest facility of its kind “on the planet.” The move partially checks off a major campaign promise of President Biden’s: to make more stuff in America.
Ford JobShare Connect Tool Helps Employees Match Up
Over the past couple of years, the manner in which people complete their work has changed dramatically, with more and more people opting to work from home, largely thanks to the pandemic. Combined with things like childcare concerns, caring for elderly family members, or looking for extracurricular activities that don’t involve mundane job tasks, it’s easy to see why people are looking to split the load – quite literally – via job sharing. Now, the new Ford JobShare tool aims to make it easier to find the perfect match for people looking to do just that.
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
The Keys to Succeed in the Digital Transformation Industry Today
Succeeding in the digital transformation space requires organizations to focus on communication, change management, and continuity. Organizations must understand their workforce's needs, team up with the right tech partners, balance the power dynamics between data and people and encourage employees to sell their vision to the C-suite layer.
NASA’s new space computer to be powered by custom RISC-V processor
NASA’s new High-Performance Spaceflight Computer (HPSC) will be powered by a custom RISC-V-based processor, it has been revealed. The product of a collaboration between SiFive and Microchip, the chip will feature twelve RISC-V cores and is expected to offer 100x the performance of the BAE RAD750, the CPU used by NASA in previous missions.
Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Share Estimated to Garner US$ 95.51 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 15.60% – Report by IMARC Group
The global solid state drive (SSD) market size reached US$ 37.6 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 95.51 Billion, growing at 15.60% (2022-2027). According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global solid state drive (SSD) market size reached a value of US$ 37.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 95.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.60% during 2022-2027.
Battle Motors Scores $150M to Expand Electric Fleet Truck Production
Battle Motors, formerly Crane Carrier Company (CCC), has completed a Series B investment round with $150 million in new growth capital from a cornerstone global institutional investor. This capital raise follows a $120 million Series A investment round announced in December 2021. Battle Motors has executed its expansion plans and...
Ford files trademark applications for virtual cars and NFT marketplace in potential metaverse push
The car company is among a growing number of firms taking measures to secure a Web3 presence.
Avidyne’s latest software for IFDs certified
Avidyne has received FAA certification for its AviOS10.3 software for its IFD series of systems. The updated software adds new features for both fixed-wing and helicopter pilots, including visual approaches, VNAV, and certified TAWS options, according to company officials. The Technical Standard Order (TSO) and Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approvals...
Multi-Cloud Management Market Global Size 2022-27: Overview, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast
IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.50% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Multi-Cloud Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global multi-cloud management market reached a value of US$ 6.43 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.50% during 2022-2027.
REV Group Promotes Within for New VP/GM of Midwest Automotive Designs
BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- REV Group, Inc., announces the promotion of Brian Stout to Vice President and General Manager of Midwest Automotive Designs, LLC. Stout has worked in various operational roles at Midwest Automotive Designs for the past ten years, serving as the Director of Operations for the last three years. He will report to Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Segment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006117/en/ REV Group, Inc., announces the promotion of Brian Stout to Vice President and General Manager of Midwest Automotive Designs, LLC. Stout has worked in various operational roles at Midwest Automotive Designs for the past ten years, serving as the Director of Operations for the last three years. He will report to Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Segment. (Photo: Business Wire)
