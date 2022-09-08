ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KOMU

Lincoln University installs new president

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University installed their 21st president, Dr. John Moseley, with an official ceremony on Friday. Dr. Moseley has 20 years of higher education experience, including 14 years at historically Black colleges and universities. He was Lincoln University's basketball coach in 2014 and was later appointed to Athletic Director in 2016. Now he said he is excited to serve as the university's president.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

MyHouse makes changes for concert series

COLUMBIA - After concerns from the State Historical Society, concert organizers implemented changes at their most recent event. On Tuesday, the executive director of the historical society asked the Columbia City Council to revoke any street closure permissions granted to MyHouse. MyHouse made multiple changes to accommodate to surrounding businesses....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Art of Being ME exhibit encourages conversations around mental health

COLUMBIA - The Art of Being ME exhibit, presented by the Burrell Foundation in collaboration with artist Randy Bacon, opened its doors to the public Friday. “This exhibit provides an opportunity to show the community that mental illness isn't a particular demographic. And, it's not a particular socioeconomic status,” Mathew Gass, President of Burrell Central Region, said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Public Schools offers 24/7 tutoring service to students

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is now offering a new tutoring service that students in the district can access at any time they choose. An email sent to families in the district Friday afternoon announced the addition of TutorMe as an online resource students can use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia announces finalists for public works director

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Thursday it has chosen three finalists for the position of public works director. The public works director is in charge of overseeing the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the City's streets, bridges, sidewalks, and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

DHSS announces series of sensory inclusive pop-up vaccination events

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will host a series of sensory inclusive pop-up vaccination events for people with developmental disabilities. The pop-up events will be run in part by the DHSS, KultureCity and the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council. “We are excited to partner...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

MDC shares new information for upcoming deer season

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation released a notice Tuesday with new information for hunting whitetail deer this upcoming deer season. The notice informed hunters of new regulations, warned of chronic waste disease and encouraged all to participate in the Missouri Share the Harvest program. Beginning this year,...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri first responders honored for heroic acts in 2021

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson awarded 23 first responders and four civilians with Missouri Public Safety medals Wednesday during a ceremony at the Missouri State Highway Patrol's training academy. The awards are for heroic, life-saving or extraordinary acts beyond the call of duty to protect the public or exceptional acts to assist first responders and the public.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

What you need to know: Saturday, September 10

Catch up on all the latest scores and highlights from Week 3 of Friday Night Fever, which showcases more than 13 area teams. Columbia Public Schools offers 24/7 tutoring service to students. Columbia Public Schools is now offering a new tutoring service that students in the district can access at...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Soil collection ceremony marks anniversary of lynching

A soil collection ceremony honored the life of George Bush, a Black man who was lynched at the Boone County Courthouse on Sept. 7, 1889. The ceremony honored the life of George Bush, a Black man who was lynched at the Boone County Courthouse on Sept. 7, 1889.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Recreational marijauna stays on the November ballot, for now

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Circuit Court case Joy Sweeney v. Ashcroft was dismissed on Friday, leaving the legalization of marijuana on the ballot. Judge Cotton Walker dismissed the case because the plaintiff, Joy Sweeney, failed to prove that she was a legal resident of Missouri. Sweeney, who has...
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns

BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday. The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Lawsuit on recreational pot in Missouri nears end

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure are panning the top state election official’s involvement. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Thursday heard arguments in the case. The case deals with voter signatures needed to put...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Bike thefts increase on MU's campus as students return

COLUMBIA - The start of the school year typically comes with a bundle of emotions for students, teachers and even business owners in Columbia. More people being in town makes for more business for many people. With the increase in population, crime across the city also increases. More specifically, crimes...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hickman goes on the road to face streaking Capital City

Hickman has not started out the way it hoped, as it fell to Central Missouri Activities Conference foe Helias 41-0 in Week 2. Offense has been the biggest problem for the Kewpies (0-2) so far this season. Hickman has yet to score any points, as lack of execution and penalties continue to prove problematic, according to coach Cedric Alvis.
COLUMBIA, MO

