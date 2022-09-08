Read full article on original website
Alzheimer's Association invites Columbia residents to participate annual walk
COLUMBIA − The Alzheimer's Association is inviting Columbia residents to join their annual fundraising Walk to End Alzheimer's. This year, the walk will take place at Memorial Stadium, around Faurot Field on Saturday, Oct. 8. The annual walk helps honor those who have been affected by Alzheimer's with a...
Lincoln University installs new president
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University installed their 21st president, Dr. John Moseley, with an official ceremony on Friday. Dr. Moseley has 20 years of higher education experience, including 14 years at historically Black colleges and universities. He was Lincoln University's basketball coach in 2014 and was later appointed to Athletic Director in 2016. Now he said he is excited to serve as the university's president.
MyHouse makes changes for concert series
COLUMBIA - After concerns from the State Historical Society, concert organizers implemented changes at their most recent event. On Tuesday, the executive director of the historical society asked the Columbia City Council to revoke any street closure permissions granted to MyHouse. MyHouse made multiple changes to accommodate to surrounding businesses....
Art of Being ME exhibit encourages conversations around mental health
COLUMBIA - The Art of Being ME exhibit, presented by the Burrell Foundation in collaboration with artist Randy Bacon, opened its doors to the public Friday. “This exhibit provides an opportunity to show the community that mental illness isn't a particular demographic. And, it's not a particular socioeconomic status,” Mathew Gass, President of Burrell Central Region, said.
Columbia Public Schools offers 24/7 tutoring service to students
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is now offering a new tutoring service that students in the district can access at any time they choose. An email sent to families in the district Friday afternoon announced the addition of TutorMe as an online resource students can use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
WWU students start petition for more sanitary food options in Tucker Dining Hall
FULTON - A William Woods University (WWU) student recently created a petition to advocate for a more sanitary dining hall. Tucker Dining Hall is the primary dining hall on WWU's campus, according to the junior that started the petition, Emma Eliason. "When I came here my freshman year, I was...
City of Columbia announces finalists for public works director
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Thursday it has chosen three finalists for the position of public works director. The public works director is in charge of overseeing the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the City's streets, bridges, sidewalks, and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit. The...
DHSS announces series of sensory inclusive pop-up vaccination events
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will host a series of sensory inclusive pop-up vaccination events for people with developmental disabilities. The pop-up events will be run in part by the DHSS, KultureCity and the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council. “We are excited to partner...
MDC shares new information for upcoming deer season
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation released a notice Tuesday with new information for hunting whitetail deer this upcoming deer season. The notice informed hunters of new regulations, warned of chronic waste disease and encouraged all to participate in the Missouri Share the Harvest program. Beginning this year,...
Missouri first responders honored for heroic acts in 2021
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson awarded 23 first responders and four civilians with Missouri Public Safety medals Wednesday during a ceremony at the Missouri State Highway Patrol's training academy. The awards are for heroic, life-saving or extraordinary acts beyond the call of duty to protect the public or exceptional acts to assist first responders and the public.
What you need to know: Saturday, September 10
Catch up on all the latest scores and highlights from Week 3 of Friday Night Fever, which showcases more than 13 area teams. Columbia Public Schools offers 24/7 tutoring service to students. Columbia Public Schools is now offering a new tutoring service that students in the district can access at...
Soil collection ceremony marks anniversary of lynching
A soil collection ceremony honored the life of George Bush, a Black man who was lynched at the Boone County Courthouse on Sept. 7, 1889. The ceremony honored the life of George Bush, a Black man who was lynched at the Boone County Courthouse on Sept. 7, 1889.
Recreational marijauna stays on the November ballot, for now
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Circuit Court case Joy Sweeney v. Ashcroft was dismissed on Friday, leaving the legalization of marijuana on the ballot. Judge Cotton Walker dismissed the case because the plaintiff, Joy Sweeney, failed to prove that she was a legal resident of Missouri. Sweeney, who has...
Van-Far elementary student found with firearm in book bag Thursday morning
AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Van-Far R1 School District said an elementary student was found with a firearm in his book bag on Thursday. The school district sent out a letter to alert parents about the situation. Superintendent John Fortney said the incident happened on the bus Thursday morning. Fortney said...
As kids get back into activities, health experts urge parents to get their child a flu shot this fall
COLUMBIA − The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) urged parents in a press release Tuesday to make sure their children are vaccinated against the flu this fall. Flu shots are recommended for all children ages 6 months and older with no existing contraindications. The AAP is also adding that...
Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns
BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday. The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
Local runners 'Lace Up for Liza' to pay tribute to Memphis teacher who was abducted, murdered
COLUMBIA - Candy, running and church. Those were just a few of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher's favorite things. On Monday, Tennessee woman Liza Fletcher's body was found near a vacant duplex in Memphis and was identified on Tuesday, according to authorities. Liza was a mom and wife who was kidnapped and...
Lawsuit on recreational pot in Missouri nears end
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure are panning the top state election official’s involvement. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Thursday heard arguments in the case. The case deals with voter signatures needed to put...
Bike thefts increase on MU's campus as students return
COLUMBIA - The start of the school year typically comes with a bundle of emotions for students, teachers and even business owners in Columbia. More people being in town makes for more business for many people. With the increase in population, crime across the city also increases. More specifically, crimes...
Hickman goes on the road to face streaking Capital City
Hickman has not started out the way it hoped, as it fell to Central Missouri Activities Conference foe Helias 41-0 in Week 2. Offense has been the biggest problem for the Kewpies (0-2) so far this season. Hickman has yet to score any points, as lack of execution and penalties continue to prove problematic, according to coach Cedric Alvis.
