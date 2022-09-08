JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University installed their 21st president, Dr. John Moseley, with an official ceremony on Friday. Dr. Moseley has 20 years of higher education experience, including 14 years at historically Black colleges and universities. He was Lincoln University's basketball coach in 2014 and was later appointed to Athletic Director in 2016. Now he said he is excited to serve as the university's president.

