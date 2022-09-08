Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
tpr.org
San Pedro Creek Culture Park builds a waterfall your voice will fill with colors
Phase 1 of San Pedro Creek Culture Park is almost finished. One of the section's most distinctive aspects is a waterfall next to the intersection of the creek and Commerce Street. During the day, the stream of water promises a refreshing sensation for visitors strolling along the refurbished walkway. But...
Fire spreads through San Antonio home; nearby vehicles damaged
SAN ANTONIO — A fire spread throughout a home on the city's west side, but fortunately, the house was vacant. The San Antonio Fire Department said the call came in around 4:15 a.m. on Friday on North Zarzamora. The home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. They said they had some difficulty getting into the house because it was boarded up.
KSAT 12
San Antonio sound ordinance changes could impact music venues, bars, restaurants with outdoor amplified sound
SAN ANTONIO – A new sound ordinance proposal could help some San Antonio residents sleep better, but it could have a bigger impact on businesses that play outdoor music. David Uhler, president of the Beethoven Männerchor, has concerns about some of the language in the final draft of the Sound Music Cities report to the City of San Antonio. A sound expert was hired to look at the city’s noise complaints and recommend how to tackle the problems.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
City of Lytle says residents should conserve water until city’s booster pump repaired
LYTLE, Texas – The City of Lytle is urging residents to conserve water as repairs are being made to restore power in the city’s booster pump. The pump helps provide pressure to the city’s water supply. “Our crews are working on it. You may have no water...
San Antonio-based Bakery Lorraine to open first Boerne store in October
The opening date will be announced later.
Pleasanton Express
BLACKBIRD WINERY CELEBRATES WITH GRAND OPENING IN POTEET
The BlackBird Winery marked its grand opening with a celebration on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Stelzig family of The Backyard Kitchen congratulated the Garcia family on their new business and adventure. Pictured from left are: Ronin Garcia, Destiny Stelzig, Brad Stelzig and Donovan Garcia. Black- Bird Winery is located at 8400 N. Hwy. 16 in Poteet (the old Peanut Company), adjacent from La Mesa Mexican Restaurant. The event was held on what would have been the 100th birthday of Dolores “Lole” Garcia, Donovan’s father. If you missed the grand opening, BlackBird Winery will be open this Friday at 5 p.m. and again on Saturday at 11 a.m. Enjoy tasty wines in the newest sit down wine bar in Texas. BlackBird Winery creates and bottles its own wine in the Strawberry Capital of Texas, Poteet. Come in early and enjoy your event as a couple or in a group. You can follow them on Facebook at BlackBird Winery.
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s Brunch Festival returns Sept. 24
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Brunch Festival returns this month, rounding up the best in everything doughy, crème-filled, crispy, and sugar-coated for locals to enjoy. The event will feature breakfast dishes from the Alamo Biscuit Co., Magnolia Pancake Haus, Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, and Sari Sari Supper Club with a side of brunch cocktails from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Braunfels orders $25M Gateway at Gruene Apartments to halt construction
The construction is now paused.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best Sandwiches in San Antonio – Top 10 Sandwich Shops & Places Near You
Homemade peanut butter and jelly sandwich can hit the spot, but what about when you want something a little extra? Don’t worry, we have the solution for that! Here are some of San Antonio best sandwiches you can order for the days you need to grab and go or when you just want a little extra.
MySanAntonio
A brief history of San Antonio's infamous Ingram Park Mall
Ingram Park Mall has developed a reputation in San Antonio. Good or bad, you're bound to see something go down at the Westside mall at the intersection of Ingram Road and I-410. What you probably don't remember is that Ingram Park Mall was once home to a short lived movie theater and an autograph signing session that turned into a riot.
townandtourist.com
9 BEST Restaurants On San Antonio Riverwalk (Best Bistros, Pubs, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Riverwalk is the heart of San Antonio, TX. Travelers love this area because there are a lot of attractions, shops, and of course, restaurants. If you’re spending the day at San Antonio Riverwalk, you may be wondering where the best place to grab a bite to eat is.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio’s Bakery Lorraine bringing pastry goodness to Boerne with new store opening
The newest shop is expected to open in October and will be the SA-based business' sixth location.
KSAT 12
Residents in rural Frio County town without water for one month and counting
FRIO COUNTY, Texas – Residents in Derby, a rural town in Frio County about 10 miles southwest of Pearsall, have been without running water since August 6, according to Derby ING, a private company that supplies the town’s water. “This is the United States. This is America. Nobody...
KSAT 12
Residents escape, but dog dies after early-morning fire at far West Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Three residents of a home on the far West Side safely escaped a house fire but lost their pet as a result of the flames, the San Antonio Fire Department said Friday. The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 7400...
Uvalde Police investigating shooting at city's Memorial Park; two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals
UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde are asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police say two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough
The Texas barbecue fanatic will appear on the third episode of the series, which premieres Monday, Sept. 19.
Kerbey Lane is now in San Antonio. Here's what to know before you go.
We get the queso hype.
KSAT 12
Life-size skeletons will be hidden around San Antonio for Party City scavenger haunt
SAN ANTONIO – A slew of lifesize skeletons will be hiding in San Antonio this weekend for Party City’s Scavenger Haunt. The retailer is hiding more than 100 life-size skeletons in some of the nation’s most historically haunted cities — including San Antonio — for the Yorrik Scavenger Haunt Sweepstakes.
KTSA
One dead in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and four people are on the run following a shooting at a West side apartment. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive. Two men were in...
Comments / 0