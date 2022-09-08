ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio sound ordinance changes could impact music venues, bars, restaurants with outdoor amplified sound

SAN ANTONIO – A new sound ordinance proposal could help some San Antonio residents sleep better, but it could have a bigger impact on businesses that play outdoor music. David Uhler, president of the Beethoven Männerchor, has concerns about some of the language in the final draft of the Sound Music Cities report to the City of San Antonio. A sound expert was hired to look at the city’s noise complaints and recommend how to tackle the problems.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
Pleasanton Express

BLACKBIRD WINERY CELEBRATES WITH GRAND OPENING IN POTEET

The BlackBird Winery marked its grand opening with a celebration on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Stelzig family of The Backyard Kitchen congratulated the Garcia family on their new business and adventure. Pictured from left are: Ronin Garcia, Destiny Stelzig, Brad Stelzig and Donovan Garcia. Black- Bird Winery is located at 8400 N. Hwy. 16 in Poteet (the old Peanut Company), adjacent from La Mesa Mexican Restaurant. The event was held on what would have been the 100th birthday of Dolores “Lole” Garcia, Donovan’s father. If you missed the grand opening, BlackBird Winery will be open this Friday at 5 p.m. and again on Saturday at 11 a.m. Enjoy tasty wines in the newest sit down wine bar in Texas. BlackBird Winery creates and bottles its own wine in the Strawberry Capital of Texas, Poteet. Come in early and enjoy your event as a couple or in a group. You can follow them on Facebook at BlackBird Winery.
POTEET, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s Brunch Festival returns Sept. 24

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Brunch Festival returns this month, rounding up the best in everything doughy, crème-filled, crispy, and sugar-coated for locals to enjoy. The event will feature breakfast dishes from the Alamo Biscuit Co., Magnolia Pancake Haus, Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, and Sari Sari Supper Club with a side of brunch cocktails from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Truck#Rancho#Football Games#Food Drink#Latina#Italian
MySanAntonio

A brief history of San Antonio's infamous Ingram Park Mall

Ingram Park Mall has developed a reputation in San Antonio. Good or bad, you're bound to see something go down at the Westside mall at the intersection of Ingram Road and I-410. What you probably don't remember is that Ingram Park Mall was once home to a short lived movie theater and an autograph signing session that turned into a riot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
townandtourist.com

9 BEST Restaurants On San Antonio Riverwalk (Best Bistros, Pubs, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Riverwalk is the heart of San Antonio, TX. Travelers love this area because there are a lot of attractions, shops, and of course, restaurants. If you’re spending the day at San Antonio Riverwalk, you may be wondering where the best place to grab a bite to eat is.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Uvalde Police investigating shooting at city's Memorial Park; two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals

UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde are asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police say two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
UVALDE, TX
KTSA

One dead in shooting on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and four people are on the run following a shooting at a West side apartment. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive. Two men were in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy