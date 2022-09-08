The BlackBird Winery marked its grand opening with a celebration on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Stelzig family of The Backyard Kitchen congratulated the Garcia family on their new business and adventure. Pictured from left are: Ronin Garcia, Destiny Stelzig, Brad Stelzig and Donovan Garcia. Black- Bird Winery is located at 8400 N. Hwy. 16 in Poteet (the old Peanut Company), adjacent from La Mesa Mexican Restaurant. The event was held on what would have been the 100th birthday of Dolores “Lole” Garcia, Donovan’s father. If you missed the grand opening, BlackBird Winery will be open this Friday at 5 p.m. and again on Saturday at 11 a.m. Enjoy tasty wines in the newest sit down wine bar in Texas. BlackBird Winery creates and bottles its own wine in the Strawberry Capital of Texas, Poteet. Come in early and enjoy your event as a couple or in a group. You can follow them on Facebook at BlackBird Winery.

POTEET, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO