Virginia State

WFXR

Virginia farmers dealing with obstacles: What it means for food prices

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You might think of farming in terms of growing or raising things, and it is. However, it is also about dollars and cents. Agriculture provides the commonwealth’s economy a $2.97 billion boost every year. With an economic impact like that, it touches nearly every person in Virginia. “When you think about […]
WHSV

Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
The Roanoke Star

VA Department of Forestry Declares Acorn Season “Open”

As temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees. Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns […]
peninsulachronicle.com

TNCC Changes Name, But Stays On Course

HAMPTON—Thomas Nelson Community College (TNCC) recently went through a name change to Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC), technically making Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon the first president of the newly branded school. Brannon was selected as the ninth president of TNCC on January 1, 2021 and has more than 20...
HAMPTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia DOC completing prisoner transfer from privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center

The Virginia Department of Corrections is completing the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center on Wednesday. The inmates are being transferred to VADOC facilities throughout Virginia. The transfer is the first step of a planned multi-year renovation project designed to update the facility’s housing...
wcti12.com

Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
