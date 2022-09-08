Read full article on original website
Virginia cuts taxes on military retirement pay but several states go further
Virginia is cutting taxes for veterans as promised by Governor Glenn Youngkin but several states go further to provide relief.
Virginia farmers dealing with obstacles: What it means for food prices
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You might think of farming in terms of growing or raising things, and it is. However, it is also about dollars and cents. Agriculture provides the commonwealth’s economy a $2.97 billion boost every year. With an economic impact like that, it touches nearly every person in Virginia. “When you think about […]
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
Youngkin, in support of Suffolk Port 460 project, says local and state cooperation ‘really important’
Virginia's governor is throwing his support behind a controversial development proposal, two weeks before City Council could vote to greenlight the project.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through September
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through September, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
'That's just wrong;' Lawmakers react to Virginia legislation on electric vehicles
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Republican lawmakers in Virginia want to pull the plug on an electric vehicle requirement that has implications for all Virginians. Virginia law currently states that we must follow requirements the California Air Board passes, State Senator Steve Newman (R- 23rd District) is working on a bill to stop that.
Virginia Attorney General Miyares adds new ‘Election Integrity Unit’
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has established an "Election Integrity Unit" within his office to work with state and local election officials and oversee investigations into potential crimes.
Amid book bans, Virginia parents push for more ‘authority’ over what kids can read in school libraries
(NEW YORK) -- As cultural debates over access to books rage on in school districts across the country, a Republican lawmaker in Virginia is hoping to make it easier for parents to control what their children read in public school libraries. "In school libraries across the Commonwealth, there are books...
Bon Secours to host hiring event, offering sign-on incentives
Bon Secours is hosting open interviews from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 17.
VA Department of Forestry Declares Acorn Season “Open”
As temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees. Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns […]
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
TNCC Changes Name, But Stays On Course
HAMPTON—Thomas Nelson Community College (TNCC) recently went through a name change to Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC), technically making Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon the first president of the newly branded school. Brannon was selected as the ninth president of TNCC on January 1, 2021 and has more than 20...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
JUUL to pay Virginia and 33 other states $16 million cash payment
JUUL, the e-cigarette company will be required to honor a $438.5 million settlement to states in the United States and territories, according to Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia. That amount is about 25% of the company’s sales in the United States.
Virginia DOC completing prisoner transfer from privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center
The Virginia Department of Corrections is completing the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center on Wednesday. The inmates are being transferred to VADOC facilities throughout Virginia. The transfer is the first step of a planned multi-year renovation project designed to update the facility’s housing...
New weapons detection systems launched at several schools in Hampton
The Hampton City Schools division is expanding the use of Bluetooth-powered weapons detection systems to prevent guns and knives from entering school buildings.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 52 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 52 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
Squirrel caused more than 10,000 homes, businesses to lose power in Virginia
More than 10,000 people lost power Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach after a squirrel got into a substation, Dominion Energy says.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
