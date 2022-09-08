ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

News 12

Connetquot schools: Unknown minibus driver tried to pick up 3 students

A minibus approached three middle school students at their bus stop in Ronkonkoma early Monday, according to a statement sent to parents or guardians the Connetquot Central School District. The incident reportedly happened at 7:15 a.m. on Baeck Street when a male driver asked for one student by name and...
RONKONKOMA, NY
News 12

Part-time Montgomery police officer accused of stalking

A part-time police officer from the town of Montgomery has been arrested for stalking. New York State Police says Kenneth Memmelaar, 53, of Goshen, NY has been charged because of a series of incidents. Memmelaar was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept....
MONTGOMERY, NY
News 12

Ex-Nassau County Executive Mangano ordered to report to prison

Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano has been ordered to report to prison after his bail motion was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals. According to the Circuit Court, Mangano must immediately surrender to federal prison in Devens, Massachusetts, for his prison sentence of 12 years. The ruling comes...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Warwick HS closed Tuesday due to power outage

There's no school Tuesday for Warwick High School students. Parents say the school called and said class is canceled due to a power outage. The school's website indicated that it closed early Monday due as well. The district says it's because of a blown transformer. All junior varsity practices were...
WARWICK, NY
News 12

Protest planned to close Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge

Animal advocates plan to renew their fight to shut down Sloth Encounters for animal exploitation. Humane Long Island says they will protest the Hauppauge animal adventure park at 5 p.m. Tuesday outside Islip Town Hall. Sloth Encounters owner Larry Wallach was issued four court appearance tickets. He is accused of...
HAUPPAUGE, NY

