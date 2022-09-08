Read full article on original website
Cardi B touts importance of education in return to her Bronx middle school; makes $100K donation
She, alongside Schools Chancellor David Banks, spoke about her experience in the public school system and the importance of education.
News 12
Officials: Student shooting threat at CJ Hooker Middle School deemed not credible
Authorities say a shooting threat aimed an Orange County middle school last week was found not to be credible. Goshen Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kurtis Kotes tells News 12 that CJ Hooker students overheard a classmate making a threat last Tuesday on the school bus. Kotes says kids told their...
Police: Incident involving minibus trying to pick up students in Ronkonkoma was a miscommunication
The district says it is thankful the incident did not pose any danger to the safety or security of the school community.
News 12
Connetquot schools: Unknown minibus driver tried to pick up 3 students
A minibus approached three middle school students at their bus stop in Ronkonkoma early Monday, according to a statement sent to parents or guardians the Connetquot Central School District. The incident reportedly happened at 7:15 a.m. on Baeck Street when a male driver asked for one student by name and...
News 12
Warwick Valley High School closed again due to power outage caused by a blown transformer
Warwick Valley High School will once again be closed today because of a power outage caused by a blown transformer. School was let out early on Monday because of the outage. School officials say both in-person and remote learning is shut down because of the outage. None of the other schools in the district are impacted and are open.
News 12
Zeldin calls congestion pricing plan 'a scam' during Rockland County visit
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rockland County Tuesday to call for a halt on the transit congestion pricing plan. Congestion pricing would charge drivers going into parts of Manhattan anywhere from $9 to $23, depending on the time of day. It could start as soon as next year.
News 12
Public workers rally outside State House to protest health care premium increase
Members of 14 public worker unions rallied outside the New Jersey State House in Trenton on Tuesday to protest against a 20% increase in health care premiums. The group says that the increase could cost families hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year. “They’re outraged. They’re absolutely outraged,” says...
Free screenings offered over weekend to increase awareness about diseases such as cervical cancer
Free cancer screenings happened over the weekend at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital.
Bronx debuts new affordable housing bringing seniors together
An affordable housing complex is opening its doors to provide more supportive housing to the elderly.
News 12
Throw it to the curb: Village of Walden lets community temporarily throw large items away curbside
Have something really big to throw away? An Orange County village is giving people the chance to easily toss it. People who live in the Village of Walden can get rid of things like appliances, furniture and hot water heaters by leaving them curbside this Sunday. Trucks will go through...
Lindner Place in Malverne renamed Acorn Way after months of protest
The street was formerly named after Paul Lindner - the head of the Ku Klux Klan on Long Island in the 1920s.
Paterson mayor announces he’s moving ahead with plans to terminate police chief
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh has announced he is moving ahead with plans to terminate Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora.
News 12
Part-time Montgomery police officer accused of stalking
A part-time police officer from the town of Montgomery has been arrested for stalking. New York State Police says Kenneth Memmelaar, 53, of Goshen, NY has been charged because of a series of incidents. Memmelaar was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept....
News 12
Ex-Nassau County Executive Mangano ordered to report to prison
Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano has been ordered to report to prison after his bail motion was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals. According to the Circuit Court, Mangano must immediately surrender to federal prison in Devens, Massachusetts, for his prison sentence of 12 years. The ruling comes...
News 12
Warwick HS closed Tuesday due to power outage
There's no school Tuesday for Warwick High School students. Parents say the school called and said class is canceled due to a power outage. The school's website indicated that it closed early Monday due as well. The district says it's because of a blown transformer. All junior varsity practices were...
New Rochelle man convicted of firing gun at police in Yonkers
A New Rochelle man has been convicted of firing a gun at police officers in Getty Square in Yonkers in 2020.
News 12
Feds: NJ postal service employee admits stealing cellphones from mail, reselling for around $12K
A postal service employee in Elizabeth has admitted to stealing numerous cellphones sent in the mail that passed through the United States Post Office where she was employed. Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee. According to documents...
News 12
Woman accused of leaving infant unattended inside parked vehicle in Valley Stream
Police say they have arrested a Queens woman for leaving her infant in the car in Valley Stream on Monday afternoon. According to officers, at approximately 4:21 p.m. a witness observed an infant left unattended inside a parked vehicle located at Walmart on 77 Green Acres Road West. Upon police...
News 12
Protest planned to close Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge
Animal advocates plan to renew their fight to shut down Sloth Encounters for animal exploitation. Humane Long Island says they will protest the Hauppauge animal adventure park at 5 p.m. Tuesday outside Islip Town Hall. Sloth Encounters owner Larry Wallach was issued four court appearance tickets. He is accused of...
Shelton man accused of walking into store while armed with gun
Police say a Shelton man pulled a gun outside a popular business in Monroe.
