Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey is surrounded by the rudest people in the country!
If you’re a resident of New Jersey and you travel, most people’s perception is that we hear in New Jersey are the rudest people in the country. We can understand how that might be the perception and while there may be some signs that this could be a reality, the state bird here in New Jersey is the middle finger, have no fear we are not the rudest people in the country.
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault Line
Ramapo fault line has triggered a series of earthquakes in New Jersey.(@ananaline/iStock) Shaking things up for New Jersey as summer turns to fall in 2022, New Jersey has felt two earthquakes within this past week!
Yum! The Absolute Best Nachos in New Jersey Maybe The Best in America
It's football season and one of the best foods for a game-day crowd is a delicious platter of nachos. I enjoy a good variety of vegetables, cheeses, and meats. The more the merrier as they say lol. I like peppers and if you can give me a nice plate of...
njurbannews.com
No bags, no carts, no groceries
Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
njurbannews.com
Murphy proposes bipartisan legislation to confront taxation of NJ residents by other states
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the proposal of bipartisan legislation designed to provide relief to New Jersey residents facing unjust taxation from other states where their employer is based. The legislation is designed to confront the long-standing issue of tax credits New Jersey provides to residents who pay taxes to other jurisdictions, which has cost the State billions in foregone revenue. The proposals announced by the Governor would promote long-term fiscal stability and provide relief to taxpayers while combating aggressive taxation from other states and providing grants to incentivize employment in New Jersey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
headynj.com
Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported
According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles
Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State
The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
New Jersey Is Not Affordable & I Have The Shocking Numbers To Prove It
These numbers are sobering. New Jersey's lack of affordability has become a very common discussion these days as inflation reaches record setting numbers. But just how difficult is it to make ends meet in the Garden State?. It is pretty freaking difficult for everyone but the group getting the shortest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
A major airport in New York is getting a huge renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022. She and other dignitaries, including former NBA legend Magic Johnson, broke ground on the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Our state-of-the-art renovations of New...
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Six more great places for crab cakes in NJ
We have never gotten more response to any post about food than where the best crab cakes are in Jersey. Apparently there are a lot more than 15 great places and some of these places are my favorite kind...off the beaten path. With the rising cost of crab in the...
After Five Years, Border Cafe & Jose Tejas Looks Poised to Launch Mt Laurel Location
It’s been something of a bumpy ride for the highly-anticipated Route 73 outpost of this beloved Cajun-meets-Mexican restaurant
NJ prisoners don’t deserve the luxury of air conditioning (Opinion)
A report from the NJ Department of Corrections ombudsman was released this week bemoaning the fact that many prisoners don’t reside in the comfort of air conditioning. First you may wonder, what is this ombudsman office?. From nj.gov…. “The Office of the Corrections Ombudsperson acts as an independent set...
Weed legend Tommy Chong to host N.J.’s first major consumer expo
Since the New Jersey legal weed market opened this April, many business-to-business and educational conferences have happened throughout the state — in fact, one of the largest ones takes place this weekend in Atlantic City. Now it’s time for the public to join in the fun.
Heartbroken NJ mom must be allowed to keep her speed kills sign (Opinion)
Here’s a ridiculous story of bureaucracy just looking for a problem where none exists. Jennifer Metzger was just 16 years old when she died on Route 9 at Main Street in Woodbridge in a terrible car crash. Her heartbroken mother Lisa Metzger started a foundation in her daughter’s name...
New York declares state of emergency amid growing number of polio cases
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency Friday over the rising number of polio cases being detected in wastewater in multiple jurisdictions. Hochul made the declaration in an executive order because of "evidence of circulating poliovirus," with Nassau County, N.Y., the latest to...
Comments / 2