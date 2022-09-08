ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Crime & Safety
News 12

Police: Driver under influence of drugs flips van over in Yonkers

Police say a driver was injured Monday afternoon in Yonkers. Investigators think the driver hit a tree and flipped the van over on Rossiter Avenue. Police say he had some minor injuries and was taken to the medical center to get checked out. Officials think he was driving under the...
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dea#Fentanyl#Crime Stoppers#Rainbow#Thomas Hope Foundation
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Suspects sought in Woodbury home burglary

Police are searching for the person or people who burglarized a home in Woodbury. Detectives tell News 12 the incident happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Police say the victim left his house on Chauncey Place and when he got home Sunday, the backdoor was wide open and the entire house had been ransacked.
WOODBURY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Ex-Nassau County Executive Mangano ordered to report to prison

Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano has been ordered to report to prison after his bail motion was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals. According to the Circuit Court, Mangano must immediately surrender to federal prison in Devens, Massachusetts, for his prison sentence of 12 years. The ruling comes...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 12-year-old girl reported missing in Valley Stream

Police are searching for a Valley Stream girl who was reported missing on Monday. According to detectives, Laura Sofia Carranza, 12, was last seen leaving her residence in Valley Stream. Carranza is described as a female, white Hispanic, 5 feet, 115 pounds, brown eyes, straight black hair, last seen wearing...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
News 12

FBI: Bronx husband and wife plead guilty to attempting to provide 'material support' to ISIS

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York announced a Bronx man and his wife pleaded guilty to providing support to foreign terrorist organization ISIS. According to the release, James Bradley, 21, of the Bronx, and his wife Arwa Muthana, 30, of Alabama, sent jihadist propaganda in support of ISIS as well as expressed an interest to "take out" U.S. soldiers.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 2 people shot in Bedford Park, one person in custody

The NYPD says two people were shot Monday afternoon in Bedford Park. The incident took place at the intersection of Decatur Avenue and E. Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx, with several blocks closed off as police are investigating the situation. Police have one person in custody in connection to the...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 1 dead in Brooklyn stabbing incident; 1 in custody

Police say a man is dead and another person is in custody Monday morning after a stabbing in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, the incident took place in a building on Vernon Avenue near the intersection at Nostrand Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers found 35-year-old Desmond Holmes with a...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Officials: Some issues remain after Suffolk County cyberattack but 'no compromise to public safety'

Suffolk County officials are still having a hard time sending out emails four days after a cyberattack caused some county communication systems to go down. The Suffolk Police Department headquarters in Yaphank have walled off their tech systems that connect to any outside computer system and enacted their backup 911 caller system, which is similar to how they operated in the '90s.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

