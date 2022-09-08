Read full article on original website
News 12
Woman accused of leaving infant unattended inside parked vehicle in Valley Stream
Police say they have arrested a Queens woman for leaving her infant in the car in Valley Stream on Monday afternoon. According to officers, at approximately 4:21 p.m. a witness observed an infant left unattended inside a parked vehicle located at Walmart on 77 Green Acres Road West. Upon police...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for stealing packages from Valley Stream homes
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the person who stole packages in Valley Stream. Police say on June 29 at 11 a.m., the suspect stole packages from homes near North Terrace Place and Martens Avenue. The suspect fled the scene in a 2021 Red Honda Accord with New...
Shelton man accused of walking into store while armed with gun
Police say a Shelton man pulled a gun outside a popular business in Monroe.
News 12
Suffolk SPCA: Decomposed remains of decapitated chickens, goats found in Melville
The Suffolk County SPCA says dead animals were found in black plastic garbage bags in Melville. Officials say the discovery was made on Sunday after the Suffolk County SPCA received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department. SPCA detectives responded to the scene and discovered the partially decomposed remains...
Medical examiner: 3 children found dead in Coney Island drowned in triple homicide
Three children who were found dead in Coney Island were drowned in a triple homicide, according to New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
News 12
Feds: NJ postal service employee admits stealing cellphones from mail, reselling for around $12K
A postal service employee in Elizabeth has admitted to stealing numerous cellphones sent in the mail that passed through the United States Post Office where she was employed. Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee. According to documents...
News 12
Police: Driver under influence of drugs flips van over in Yonkers
Police say a driver was injured Monday afternoon in Yonkers. Investigators think the driver hit a tree and flipped the van over on Rossiter Avenue. Police say he had some minor injuries and was taken to the medical center to get checked out. Officials think he was driving under the...
New Rochelle man convicted of firing gun at police in Yonkers
A New Rochelle man has been convicted of firing a gun at police officers in Getty Square in Yonkers in 2020.
Authorities: Man stabbed to death in New Brunswick
Authorities have announced a man was stabbed to death Monday morning in New Brunswick.
Police: 2 armed robbers wanted for drive-by gunpoint robbery
The NYPD is searching for three suspects who approached a parked car and robbed two victims at gunpoint in the Bronx.
News 12
Thieves attempt to break in, steal Land Rover from garage of Gov. Murphy's next-door neighbor, police say
Thieves tried to break in and steal the Land Rover of Gov. Phil Murphy's next-door neighbors in Middletown Sunday, according to the police report exclusively obtained by News 12. Police say two men were seen trying to kick in the garage of the governor's neighbor around 3:30 p.m. Someone spotted...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Suspects sought in Woodbury home burglary
Police are searching for the person or people who burglarized a home in Woodbury. Detectives tell News 12 the incident happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Police say the victim left his house on Chauncey Place and when he got home Sunday, the backdoor was wide open and the entire house had been ransacked.
News 12
Ex-Nassau County Executive Mangano ordered to report to prison
Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano has been ordered to report to prison after his bail motion was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals. According to the Circuit Court, Mangano must immediately surrender to federal prison in Devens, Massachusetts, for his prison sentence of 12 years. The ruling comes...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 12-year-old girl reported missing in Valley Stream
Police are searching for a Valley Stream girl who was reported missing on Monday. According to detectives, Laura Sofia Carranza, 12, was last seen leaving her residence in Valley Stream. Carranza is described as a female, white Hispanic, 5 feet, 115 pounds, brown eyes, straight black hair, last seen wearing...
SUV owner says tires, rims stolen from vehicle overnight in Yonkers
Police say the owner of a Honda Pilot that was on the roadway at 377 North Broadway reported the crime after discovering it Tuesday morning.
News 12
FBI: Bronx husband and wife plead guilty to attempting to provide 'material support' to ISIS
The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York announced a Bronx man and his wife pleaded guilty to providing support to foreign terrorist organization ISIS. According to the release, James Bradley, 21, of the Bronx, and his wife Arwa Muthana, 30, of Alabama, sent jihadist propaganda in support of ISIS as well as expressed an interest to "take out" U.S. soldiers.
News 12
Police: 2 people shot in Bedford Park, one person in custody
The NYPD says two people were shot Monday afternoon in Bedford Park. The incident took place at the intersection of Decatur Avenue and E. Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx, with several blocks closed off as police are investigating the situation. Police have one person in custody in connection to the...
News 12
Police: 1 dead in Brooklyn stabbing incident; 1 in custody
Police say a man is dead and another person is in custody Monday morning after a stabbing in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, the incident took place in a building on Vernon Avenue near the intersection at Nostrand Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers found 35-year-old Desmond Holmes with a...
News 12
Officials: Some issues remain after Suffolk County cyberattack but 'no compromise to public safety'
Suffolk County officials are still having a hard time sending out emails four days after a cyberattack caused some county communication systems to go down. The Suffolk Police Department headquarters in Yaphank have walled off their tech systems that connect to any outside computer system and enacted their backup 911 caller system, which is similar to how they operated in the '90s.
News 12
Zeldin calls congestion pricing plan 'a scam' during Rockland County visit
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rockland County Tuesday to call for a halt on the transit congestion pricing plan. Congestion pricing would charge drivers going into parts of Manhattan anywhere from $9 to $23, depending on the time of day. It could start as soon as next year.
