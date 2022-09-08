Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'dangerous' Cat 4 storm, could affect NYC area beaches
NEW YORK - Hurricane Earl is gaining strength in the Atlantic and is now forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane. While Earl won't have a direct impact on land, New Jersey and New York beaches could still feel the effects of the system. Swells generated by Earl were...
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
The Berkshires Gets Listed Among Top Weekend Getaways From New York City
Anyone who lives in the Berkshires knows what we have around us. People love to come here thanks to the surrounding aesthetics, the hiking, the restaurants, getting out on the lake, etc. And luckily, we are in a region where lots of people happen to be that love to travel here, even if it's for a weekend. It just so happens that recently, a popular travel publication based out of New York City listed the Berkshires among their top weekend getaways from the big city.
Oh snow! School snow days in NYC are no more
Growing up, it was always the best feeling when we’d wake up to the city blanketed in snow and we’d see our school’s name on the TV news list of closures. A snow day! School was canceled and we could spend all day sledding and drinking hot chocolate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massive water project hopes to link upstate reservoirs to New York City for generations
"We're making an investment here." The most expensive water project in New York City history is being built to last for generations ... lots of generations, and it's happening in a secret location in the city.
Extra Extra: The search for a Long Island cat murderer intensifies
Because there's now a $6,000 reward for info on the person who shot and killed a widow's rescue cat, here are your end-of-day links: belts are in, telegrams are in (in Japan), new Pinocchio is bad, Domino Sugar factory turned into a fancy office, a couple funny moments with the Queen, a really bad song to have sex to, and more. [ more › ]
2 bats, cat, raccoon found with rabies on Staten Island, as NYC Health Dept. sets vaccine drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city’s Health Department and the United States Department of Agriculture will drop rabies vaccine baits in Staten Island’s wooded and marshy areas by helicopter next month. This is in response to a rise of raccoons with rabies in New York City. On...
Luna Park’s Newest Roller Coaster, Tony’s Express, Is Now Open
Coney Island’s Luna Park has welcomed its eighth roller coaster called Tony’s Express, as of today, Friday, September 9th. The new family-friendly roller coaster spans across 1200 feet of twisting track that travels around the upcoming bespoke log flume, Leti’s Treasure, at a speed of more than 30 mph. Tony’s Express honors the rich history of Coney Island by mirroring the vehicle design of America’s first-ever roller coaster, the Switchback Railway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Chinatown Late-Night Favorite Great N.Y. Noodletown Reopens After Months-Long Closure
Fans of Great N.Y. Noodletown can rejoice: After a months-long closure for renovations, the Chinatown stalwart reopened this week. Bowery Boogie reports that the Cantonese favorite now sports an updated interior, but the rock-solid menu of wonton soups, roast duck, and noodles remains (thankfully) unchanged. Great N.Y. Noodletown first opened in 1981, and the addition of “great” came later on. It gained more notoriety in New York after appearing on a 2011 episode of the Layover, hosted by Anthony Bourdain.
Extra Extra: They did it, they cancelled snow days in NYC
Because the Man is forcing kids to do remote learning on days when they should be frolicking in the snow, here are your end-of-day links: Burlington Coat Factory robbed, Josh Groban coming to Broadway, architects unionize, Burning Man traffic jam, Hunter Biden made-for-streaming movie, the long effort to eradicate rabies in raccoons, and more. [ more › ]
14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers
Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
parentherald.com
New York Cancels Snow Days for Good; School Will Continue Remotely During Winter Storms
Bad weather during the winter will not hamper the children's learning because those attending public schools will still have to attend their online classes as New York permanently cancels snow days. In an interview on Fox 5, New York Schools Chancellor David C. Banks said that snow days are out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building
A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
How you can ride vintage trains in NYC
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Hop on for a ride into the past. Subway riders can hit the rails — vintage style — during the New York Transit Museum’s Parade of Trains, the MTA said Tuesday. Riders can check out four different historic trains, representing more than 100 years of New York City’s transit history. The Parade […]
Fig Fest 2022: What to expect from the Northeast’s largest celebration of the fruit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As fig trees in the region bring their final bounty to fruition, fans of the ficus plan for an annual fete — Fig Fest. This year, the celebration of the formidable fruit happens on Sunday, Sept. 18. The National Lighthouse Museum will host the...
News 12
Add a little pep to your step on a trip to Bronxville
Let's add a little pep to our step on our Road Trip to the quaint village of Bronxville with a start at "Slave to the Grind." This is one of the first coffee bars to open in Westchester County nearly three decades ago. Their coffee beans are sourced from near...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Amazing Photo Slideshow of 1970s and 1980s New York City
In this short video from YouTuber Yesterday Today Tribute, watch this great photo slideshow of 1970s and 1980s vintage photographs captured all around New York City. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)
Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC
The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
News 12
Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments
Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
Comments / 0