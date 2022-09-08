Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 pre-orders stalled by Apple Store problems — what you need to know
The iPhone 14 pre-order sales are taking a hit due to some severe issues for Apple this morning. There have been widespread reports of server errors, problems with trade-ins, double orders, and more. Because of these issues, delivery dates for the recently launched iPhone 14 are being pushed deeper into October, and perhaps not due to overwhelming interest.
AirPods Pro 2: Why is no one freaking out about this cool new feature?
So we're just going to gloss over the fact that Apple said that we can use the TrueDepth camera to scan our heads and ears to optimize our sound experiences with the AirPods Pro 2? Am the only one who thinks this perk, officially labeled "personalized spatial audio," is the most interesting update announced during Wednesday's 'Far Out' Apple event?
Pixel 7 could be worth waiting for over the iPhone 14 — here's why
With the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro now up for grabs, all eyes are on the shiny new Dynamic Island, upgraded A16 Bionic, and fresh 48MP camera system. None of this, mind you, is coming to the standard iPhone 14, leaving me wondering why anyone would upgrade to Apple's latest (standard) flagship.
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro: What are the differences?
Welcome to the iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro fierce-and-fiery face off! I know why you’re here, dear reader. It’s highly likely that you’re a prospective buyer wondering, “Is it worth shelling out an extra $200 for the upper-tier model? What is it about the iPhone 14 Pro that makes it so special?”
How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy
Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
