Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Hide Personal Content on Your iPhone
Sometimes, you may temporarily lend your iPhone to a family member for them to Google something or make a call. Or, if you accidentally leave your iPhone unlocked and step away for a minute, a nosy friend or colleague might snoop through your device. To maintain your privacy, let's look...
Phone Arena
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
RELATED PEOPLE
The SIM card as we know it is as good as dead
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, and overall, it looks awfully familiar to last year's phones. Despite some minor, iterative upgrades, there's one big difference Android users should note — and no, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro's "Dynamic Island" hole punch. The SIM card tray is no more in the US, with buyers forced to rely exclusively on eSIM from here on out. It's a sign of the times in the smartphone industry, as Android manufacturers will likely follow suit over the next several years.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says ‘broken’ Google Voice assistant proves that A.I. isn’t sentient
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company’s artificial intelligence technology is not anywhere near being sentient and may never get there, even as he touted A.I. as central to the $1.4 trillion company’s future. “LaMDA is not sentient by any stretch of the imagination,” Pichai said during an...
CNET
Not a Fan of iOS 16? How to Revert New Annoying iPhone Features
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is nearly here (here's how to watch Apple's "Far Out" event today). If you've tried the iOS 16 public beta version, you may have already figured out what your favorite new features are. Some fan faves so far are the return of battery percentage to the icon, editing text messages you've already sent and automatically removing people or pets from your photos.
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
iOS 16 Lets You Unsend and Edit Text Messages: How It Works
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Today's Apple event will likely give us the the release date for iOS 16 and the new iPhone 14. One big new iOS feature could dramatically change the way you send text messages on your iPhone.
Google announces Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on October 6
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. While the rest of the internet might be focused on tomorrow's iPhone launch, we Android fans know the real excitement is coming later this year. Google announced its fall hardware slate back at I/O in May, but we've been waiting with bated breath to see real details for both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer, as the next Made By Google event is just a month away.
Tim Cook says Apple doesn't get many requests to fix green bubble messages to Android users
Apple CEO Tim Cook said at a conference Wednesday that users are not asking Apple to 'put a lot of energy' into fixing green Android messages.
Phone Arena
iOS 16 passkeys explained: what are they, how to use them
Apple’s latest version of iOS will bring a new feature called passkeys to your iPhone. It will give you a more secure and even faster way to log into your accounts without the need to enter any passwords. In this article, we will see what exactly passkeys are, how they work, and how to enable and use them on your iPhone running iOS 16.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pixel 6's Quick phrases feature arrives on the Nest Hub Max
Google debuted Quick phrases with the Pixel 6 series in October 2021. At Google I/O this year, the company announced that it is expanding Quick phrases support to the Nest Hub Max. The feature lets you interact with Google Assistant for common everyday interactions without saying "Hey Google" first. Nearly four months after the announcement, Google is finally rolling out Quick phrases support to one of the best smart displays on the market.
Apple Insider
How to use the back of your iPhone as a button in iOS 15
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — There's an iOS Accessibility feature that lets you trigger commands or run Shortcuts just by tapping on the back of youriPhone. It's called Back Tap, and here's what you should know.
Android Authority
Apple's iPhone 14 announced: Specs, price, and everything else you need to know
The iPhone 14 will offer a few improvements from its predecessor like a better camera and slight design tweeks. Apple officially announced the iPhone 14 during its “Far Out” event. The iPhone 14 will come in four different models including a base, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max model.
Google Play Pass vs. Apple Arcade: Which platform offers the most bang for your buck
Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass launched within days of each other in September 2019, offering similar services for their respective platforms. Today neither has changed much, but quite a few differences in the services set them apart. As Apple Arcade is available on nearly every all of its products,...
Possible Pixel tablet animation in Android 13 QPR1 shows Google getting ready for some docking action
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is finally here, reigniting Google's briefly dormant beta program and practically begging us to discover hidden secrets about the future of the OS and beyond. While we and the rest of the beta testers continue to try out the latest software, today's launch also provides us with a new look at an upcoming Pixel device. Forget next month's Pixel 7 — we're finally getting some information about that mysterious Pixel tablet announced at Google I/O.
Twitch brings a themed Android 13 icon to your Pixel phone
WhatsApp, Spotify, and Reddit are among the most popular third-party apps to adopt a themed icon as part of Android 13. Every few days, we see the introduction of a new dynamic icon, and the latest to join the ever-growing list is Twitch. Spotted by Android Police editors in the last day, it appears to be a part of version 13.7.0, which arrived on September 7.
Business Insider
How to transfer all of your apps onto a new iPhone using iCloud or the App Store
You can transfer all your apps to a new iPhone from an iCloud backup during initial setup. Before transferring the apps using iCloud, make sure you've made an iCloud backup of your old phone. You can also use the App Store to choose which apps you'd like to download on...
How to broadcast messages on your Google Nest
When you have Google Home, several of the best Google Assistant speakers, and Nest Hub smart displays lying around in different rooms, you can use Google Assistant's broadcasting feature to make announcements. The broadcast feature is similar to a modern intercom. You can use it to tell your kids that dinner is ready, inform them when you go to the supermarket, or ask them to come down when guests arrive. The possibilities are endless.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0