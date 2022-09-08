ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
donna
2d ago

Medicare Advantage Programs are a disgrace. Please remember these plans are not original Medicare. You will find that private insurance companies are trying to tell you all the advantages, when in fact you get shocked at what these plans don’t cover. Please keep original Medicare and get a Supplement.

Linda McWilliams
2d ago

It's name should be Medicare Disadvantage plans, it's only an advantage for the big private companies that offer them no advantage for the people. The private insurance companies should never have been allowed in the Medicare field. I have over 37 years in the insurance industry , I know, and I have Standard Medicare

Joyce Cardin
1d ago

if you have a advantage plan some doctors won't take it, mine won't so I have original medicare before you sign up for a advantage plan you better take to your doctor because people don't know what kind of insurance doctors except

