Real Estate

Bank of America Offering Mortgages With Zero Down Payment, Zero Closing Costs to First-Time Black Homebuyers

Bank of America (BoA) is now offering Black and Hispanic first-time homebuyers in select cities mortgages with zero down payment and zero closing costs. NBC News reported that BoA’s Community Affordable Loan Solution (CALS) mortgages will help Black and Hispanic individuals and families acquire an affordable loan to purchase a home. The CALS will be available in certain Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Miami neighborhoods.
It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices

Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
The problem of indolent retail shareholders

The first rule of meme stocks is that you short them at your peril — no matter how overvalued they might seem, the crowd can always bid them up. Driving the news: Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, or DWAC, sure seem like they're defying gravity right now, even after having fallen 87% from their peak last October.
Tech private equity vets raise $3 billion for digitization fund

BayPine, a Boston-based midmarket buyout firm led by David Roux (ex-Silver Lake) and Anjan Mukherjee (ex-Blackstone), raised $2.2 billion for its debut fund. It also secured $800 million in co-investment commitments. Why it matters: This is a pair of tech vets aiming at the wide swath of non-tech companies that...
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most

Even as some parts of the red-hot housing market have begun to cool, home prices just keep rising to new record highs. The median sales price of an existing single-family home climbed to $413,500 in the second quarter, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). That’s 14.2% higher than the second quarter of 2021, and the first time the median price cited by NAR has exceeded $400,00.
Mortgage rate savings still possible despite highest levels in 14 years

Rates for the 30-year mortgage kept climbing last week, but so have opportunities for borrowers to find some savings if they shop around for a better rate, Freddie Mac said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan increased to 5.89% for the week ending Sept. 8, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is an increase from last week when it averaged 5.66% and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.87%.
FTX Ventures buys 30% stake in Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital

Sam Bankman-Fried's venture capital firm FTX Ventures has taken a 30% stake in Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital, the companies announced Friday morning. Why it matters: The agreement further cements FTX and Bankman-Fried as the preeminent dealmaker during this crypto down cycle. Details: ... are scarce, as financial terms were not...
I’ve spent 30 years working with homebuyers. Here's how Bank of America falls short.

Bank of America recently announced a new pilot mortgage program, Community Affordable Loan Solution, that will require no down payment, mortgage insurance or closing costs and will accept other ways of qualifying for mortgages beyond credit scores. While it’s for anyone who qualifies, regardless of race, the program is launching in predominantly Black and Hispanic zip codes and can be seen as an effort to close the racial homeownership gap.
End of government purchases may make COVID drugs less lucrative

Dwindling public demand for COVID vaccines and private market pressures should combine to cost manufacturers billions of dollars once the federal government stops buying the shots, eating into Pfizer and Moderna's pandemic profits. Between the lines: The federal government bought far more vaccine than Americans would ever use to ensure...
