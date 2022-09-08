Read full article on original website
Related
Uvalde kids go back to the classroom this week. These parents chose other options
The first thing you see when you walk through Yuri De Luna's front door these days is a blue air mattress leaning against a wall at the entrance. It's for her 11-year old son, Eloyd. "He's scared of windows. His bed's high, so he won't sleep in his room,'' she...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0