Update: Fire On HWY 108 In Sonora
Update at 5:55 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the Highway 108 westbound lane shoulder fire has been contained at a 50′ by 50′ spot. The roadway is reopened to traffic. What ignited the fire is under investigation. Original post at 5:30 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Resources including Columbia...
Calaveras Deputy Places High In Warrior Competition
San Andreas, CA — The California National Guard puts on a competition for the top one percent of enlistees and non-commissioned officers to square off in the ultimate physical and mental test, to find out who is the “best of the best.”. Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Johnson was...
A Garden Gift from George Washington Carver
When most of us think of George Washington Carver we think of peanuts. But, contrary to popular belief, he did not invent peanut butter. His true gift to gardening and agriculture was crop rotation. The south had depleted its soils growing crop after crop of cotton. This was especially devastating to poorer small farmers. To expand his influence, he outfitted his “Jessop” wagon as a mobile classroom. In this way, he was able to teach farmers about crop rotation and other soil improvement options. Peanuts were a big part of his plan to rejuvenate soil in Deep South cotton-growing regions.
Influential Sonora High Teacher Passes Away
Sonora, CA — A longstanding and beloved teacher, Max Lemon, has died at the age of 91. Lemon was born in Oakley, Utah in 1931 and was part of a large family who grew up on a farm. After college, he spent four years teaching at Manilla High School in Dagget County, Utah, and then relocated to Tuolumne County to serve as a science teacher at Sonora High School.
Missing Woman’s SUV Found
Mariposa County, CA – A missing 57-year-old female has not been located, but her SUV was found abandoned. In June, we reported that Wendy Lee Pullins from Ahwahnee in Madera County was last known to be in Mariposa County after telling family members she was traveling along Stumpfield Mountain Road, off Highway 49, between the communities of Bootjack and Nipinnawasee, as detailed here. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Update: Vegetation Fire In San Andreas
Update at 6:20 pm: Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire that ignited during the five o’clock hour at the intersection of Hawver Road and Gold Strike Road in San Andreas. No structures were damaged and the cause remains under investigation. It was initially reported as possibly two fires that merged into one. Mop-up will continue this evening so be prepared for activity in the area.
Bright Color Clothes Recommended To Visit Forest
Tuolumne County, CA — Hunting is underway in the Stanislaus National Forest, and visitors are being advised on what types of clothes to wear. This is the last weekend to use a bow and arrow as archery season ends on Sunday and then comes the rifle hunt season. Forest officials want to alert visitors to be careful. They advise, “It is a good idea to wear bright colors in the forest during this time!”
Supervisors In Calaveras To Discuss Budget
San Andreas, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Calaveras County will go over the final proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-23. The Supervisors annually approve a preliminary budget prior to July 1st (first day of the new fiscal year) and a final budget around September, when better revenue projections are known. The final overall proposed budget this year is $ 202 million, of which $ 75 million is General Fund (the area which the supervisors have the most discretion over). On Tuesday the board will direct staff on any changes it would like to see ahead of approving the final budget on September 27.
Mosquito Fire Grow To More Than 30,000 Acres
Placer County, CA — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is creating hazy skies in the Mother Lode this weekend. The blaze, burning in Placer and El Dorado counties near Oxbow Reservoir, has grown to 33,754 acres, and there remains no containment. Fire Command detailed this morning, “The fire spread significantly overnight due to extreme fire behavior and heavy smoke that limited visibility. The fire made uphill runs with short-range spotting.”
Wildcats Dominate On The Gridiron
The Sonora Wildcats are off to a great start this season as they pull together a three-game winning streak, beating Justin Garza High School out of Fresno 57-18. Next week, they look to face a winless team at West High School in Tracy. The Wildcats started strong after deferring on...
Summerville’s Winning Streak Continues
On Friday night, the Summerville Bears football team traveled to Hughson High to face the always-powerful Huskies. Both teams were 3 and 0 coming into the game. The experts had the Huskies ranked a good deal higher than the Bears, so some folks only gave the Bears an outside chance to come out on top. Both teams gave it their all, but when the smoke had cleared, the Bears left the field 4 and 0 with a hard-fought 23 to 14 victory.
