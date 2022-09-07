San Andreas, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Calaveras County will go over the final proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-23. The Supervisors annually approve a preliminary budget prior to July 1st (first day of the new fiscal year) and a final budget around September, when better revenue projections are known. The final overall proposed budget this year is $ 202 million, of which $ 75 million is General Fund (the area which the supervisors have the most discretion over). On Tuesday the board will direct staff on any changes it would like to see ahead of approving the final budget on September 27.

